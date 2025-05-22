The Best Point-of-Sale (POS) for Nonprofits & Detailed Comparison of Options for 2025

Running a nonprofit is all about doing more with less. Whether you want to collect donations at a fundraising event, sell merchandise to raise money, or sell tickets at the door, having the right point-of-sale (POS) system can make a big difference.

While today’s supporters expect speed, flexibility, and convenience even in person, many nonprofits still rely on cash, checks, or basic online donation forms. A modern POS system makes it easy to accept spontaneous donations, sell merchandise and tickets on the spot, and provide tax-compliant receipts without creating extra admin work for your team.

In this guide, we’ll cover the top POS solutions for nonprofits, including affordable and simple options that don’t require expensive hardware. We’ll focus on tools that streamline sales and donation processing to save you time and money.

Why do nonprofits need a POS system?

For nonprofits, every interaction is an opportunity to connect, inspire, and raise support. But without a reliable point-of-sale (POS) system, you risk clunky processes that can turn donors off and stop them from completing a donation or purchase altogether.





What is the best point-of-sale (POS) system for nonprofits?

A Point of Sale (POS) system for nonprofits is specialized software that goes beyond being just a payment processing platform. Think of it as your organization's command center – it handles sales transactions, tracks donations, can accept multiple payment types, manages inventory, and even helps with donor relationships.

You can accept payments, but more importantly, you can collect in-person donations on the go without requiring cash or checks. All the features available with a POS help you organize donations or sales with digital receipts of every transaction, and typically offer an automatic deposit to your nonprofit’s bank account.

Unlike standard retail POS systems or credit card processors, nonprofit POS solutions are built with features that cater to the unique needs of charitable organizations:

It processes both traditional sales and charitable donations in one system

Accepts ACH transactions and credit card payments with a mobile card reader

Syncs up to donation forms for consistent donation experiences

Offers donor management tools to track giving history and relationships

Handles tax-deductible receipts automatically

Provides special pricing options for membership programs

Often includes event ticketing and registration features

Creates detailed reports for board meetings and grant requirements

We’ll cover how to choose the best POS system for your nonprofit, along with our top pick for nonprofits– Zeffy’s Tap to Pay.

How does a nonprofit POS differ from a retail POS?

Responsive Table Nonprofit POS Retail POS Primary Purpose Designed to process donations and sales while supporting mission-based goals Designed primarily for product sales and inventory management Donation Support Built-in tools for one-time and recurring donations May require workarounds or third-party tools for donation processing Tax-Deductible Receipts Automatically generates IRS-compliant donation receipts Not included; must be created manually or with add-ons Event & Ticketing Features Often includes event registration and ticketing tools Typically not built-in; designed for retail events or promotions Fundraising Integrations Syncs with online donation forms and fundraising tools Rarely includes native fundraising integrations Fee Structure May offer lower or no fees (like Zeffy’s zero-fee POS) Standard transaction fees apply Hardware Requirements Often hardware-free, mobile-first (like Zeffy’s Tap to Pay via smartphone) Typically requires card readers, terminals, and checkout stations

Choosing the best POS systems for charity events and donations

Step 1: Identify how you can streamline operations

Your POS system should do more than ring up sales. It should help capture every opportunity to give, simplify event logistics, and reduce admin time. A POS allows you to raise money quickly and efficiently while staying focused on your mission.

Here are just a few ways nonprofits use POS systems to streamline their efforts:

Spontaneous in-person giving (no cash? No problem—accept tap-to-pay, cards, and mobile wallets)

Thrift store or gift shop sales with receipts and real-time inventory tracking

Fundraising events with tax-compliant receipts and integrated donation processing

Selling tickets at the door during community events or benefit dinners

Accepting online donations via the same system or app

Managing membership programs and recurring payments

Running silent auctions with quick, flexible payment options

Launching mobile fundraising campaigns with volunteers using smartphones





By simplifying transactions and eliminating extra steps, your POS system becomes an essential tool for boosting efficiency and saving your team time, both during and after an event.

Step 2: Evaluate top features of nonprofit POS systems

Not all POS tools are built for nonprofits. You need a system that reflects the complexity of your work and makes it simpler, combining mission-driven fundraising with efficient, professional operations. Here are the must-have features:

Donation tracking

Nonprofits often rely on both retail income and donor contributions. A nonprofit-friendly POS should process donations as easily as merchandise sales, and keep those donations separate for accurate reporting (including recurring payments). For example, at a community fundraiser, taking a donation right at the check-out table without switching apps makes capturing generosity in the moment easier.

‍

Event registration and ticketing

Whether it’s a charity dinner, community clean-up day, or a museum benefit, events are a core part of nonprofit engagement. A built-in event feature saves time, reduces manual entry, and offers a seamless attendee experience. Selling event tickets on-site or online from the same dashboard can increase attendance and streamline planning for future events.

Donor relationship management

Tracking supporter history isn’t just for development directors; it’s crucial for meaningful engagement. Look for POS systems that integrate sales and donations with supporter profiles, enabling you to build long-term relationships. Knowing a guest who just bought a t-shirt also donates monthly allows your team to send a personalized thank-you note that reinforces loyalty.

When your POS is handling data and tracking for you, there’s far less admin work to tackle after an event or big sales day.

Automated, IRS-compliant donation receipts

When your system can automatically generate and send IRS-compliant tax receipts, it reduces the administrative burden on your team and ensures that supporters receive the necessary paperwork promptly. For example, someone who buys a raffle ticket at a pop-up booth instantly receives their tax-deductible receipt via email.

‍

Flexible payment options

A payment processor that accepts all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and contactless options helps maximize donations and sales. Especially for community events or on-the-go fundraising, flexibility is key. At a mobile food stand during a park cleanup, being able to accept a tap-to-pay donation from a smartphone means never missing a contribution.

Important to note: With Zeffy's 100% free option, you can also avoid processing fees to keep all of your donations.

Mobile-friendly and hardware-free

Many modern POS systems (like Zeffy) let you accept donations and sales directly from your smartphone—no expensive hardware or terminals required. This is a game-changer for volunteer teams at farmers markets or school events, where simplicity matters and budgets are tight.





Step 3. Make a choice that works best for your organization

When selecting a POS system, look beyond payment processing. The best tools help you grow stronger relationships with your supporters, demonstrate accountability to your board and funders, and streamline every part of the donation and sales process.

Choose a system that meets you where you are: cost-effective, user-friendly, mobile-ready, and fully integrated with your existing nonprofit tools. Whether planning your next major fundraiser or just looking to avoid missing out on walk-up donations, the right POS system should move with you, not slow you down.

Lean on Zeffy, the only 100% free POS & fundraising tool

‍Zeffy, North America's first and only 100% free fundraising software for nonprofits and Certified B-Corp, launched the first point-of-sale (POS) solution for nonprofits to deliver on features without the cost. Zeffy's Tap to Pay is the first—and only—free point-of-sale (POS) and credit card processing solution that enables nonprofits in the United States to accept in-person transactions.

If that sounds too good to be true, Thibaut Jaurou—Zeffy's co-founder and CTO, says that the current payment processing systems weren't made with nonprofits in mind, so they've never really worked for nonprofits. Zeffy was created to break the mold:

“For too long, the technology offered to nonprofits was way behind that of other, for-profit industries. Zeffy was founded to reverse that paradigm.”

‍

Able to accept all payment types right from your iPhone—including all major credit cards, debit card payments, Apple Pay, and Google Pay—Zeffy was trying to create the best POS solution for nonprofits. And, according to Daniel Stec, Y'all's President and Co-Founder, they succeeded:

‍

“As a new nonprofit caring for our community, every penny counts. Zeffy has been an incredible partner along our journey, and now, with Tap to Pay, gives us even more freedom to be creative in that care. Tap to Pay made it so easy for us to sling those hotdogs at our event and feed the queer community in Indianapolis while raising money for our organization. We loved connecting with each person in a more personal way.”

‍

Since day one, Zeffy has been working hard to get involved and support nonprofits while they work to make our world a better place. Developing Tap to Pay, the first donation POS system with 0% fees for nonprofit credit card processing, was a natural next step and the right thing to do. François de Kerret, co-founder and CEO, says it best:

‍

“Zeffy's here to empower nonprofits to raise more by charging 0% in fees. We made this possible online, but nonprofits still had to purchase expensive devices and pay fees of 3% or more to accept in-person donations. Tap to Pay is a significant innovation for nonprofits that want to eliminate costs and replace in-person cash and cheque donations.”

Comparing the 3 best nonprofit POS solutions for nonprofits

At a glance: Comparison of free POS solutions

Responsive Table POS solution Zeffy Square PayPal Zettle Fees $0 fees and 100% free donations/features for nonprofits 2.6% + 10¢ per transaction for in-person; 2.9% + 30¢ for online 2.29% + 9¢ per in-person transaction; 3.49% + 9¢ for invoicing Hardware Needs No hardware required; use your phone for Tap to Pay Requires Square Reader or Register (starts around $49) Requires Zettle Reader (starts around $29) Automated Tax-Deductible Donations Yes, automatic IRS-compliant receipts for donations No, manual or via integration No, manual or via PayPal interface Donation Tracking Built-in donation processing, tracks donor data Primarily retail-focused, donation tracking possible with workarounds Not tailored for donation tracking Event Registration & Ticketing Yes, included Available with third-party apps or add-ons Limited or not built-in Donor Management Integrated profiles and recurring donation tools Requires integration (e.g., with CRM platforms) Limited donor profile features Reporting Custom nonprofit reporting and insights Standard sales and inventory reports Basic reports

1. Zeffy - The best, 100% free POS for nonprofits

Zeffy is the only point-of-sale (POS) system built exclusively for nonprofits that charges zero fees—no software fees, no credit card processing fees, and no fees for any transaction type. It allows nonprofits to process donations, event tickets, and merchandise sales from a single platform, all without sacrificing a percentage of their revenue.

Key features for nonprofits:

No hardware needed - Zeffy’s Tap to Pay POS app that works directly from any iPhone (no card reader or terminal needed)

Supports credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay

Automatically issues tax-deductible receipts for donations

Includes event ticketing, donor tracking, and CRM integrations

Provides easy-to-generate reports for board meetings or grant documentation

100% online and mobile-friendly with no software or setup fees



Considerations for nonprofits

Currently available only in the U.S.

Tap to Pay requires internet access and iPhone compatibility

Pricing & hardware needs

In-person and online donation processing fees: 0% (covered by voluntary donor contributions)

Hardware: None required—just an iPhone with Tap to Pay enabled

Monthly fees: $0

Hidden fees: $0

Feedback from other nonprofits

“Zeffy has been a great partner. Constantly offering suggestions on how to best use the platform. I have tried almost all of the features. I love that it keeps coming up with new things to support nonprofits. I saw it announced being able to take tap pay from your phone. That is amazing not to have to purchase another device.” - Athenia R, Executive Director

2. Square - POS for increased event sales and merchandise

Square is a widely used POS platform that offers a free app, easy setup, and flexible payment options. While it’s not specifically designed for nonprofits, many small to mid-sized organizations utilize it for event sales, merchandise, and occasional donations.

Key features for nonprofits

Free POS app with inventory tracking and sales reporting

Can accept credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay

Online store capabilities for selling branded items

Donation “workaround” via custom buttons or online forms

Digital or printed receipts



Considerations for nonprofits

No built-in donor management or tax-deductible receipt functionality

Donation tracking must be manually integrated or exported

Limited nonprofit-specific reporting or CRM integrations

Square fundraising pages and donor-specific flows require extra setup or third-party tools



Pricing & hardware needs

In-person processing fee: 2.6% + 10¢ per transaction

Online donation/store fee: 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction

Hardware: Optional Square Reader for magstripe ($10) or contactless + chip reader ($59); Square Terminal starts at $299

User feedback

“I love how everything integrates into Square and when we have a feature that we would love to see Square is there to listen to us. Everything is so easy to set up and fairly easy to understand. What I love as well, is that we are able to easily pack up our POS for when we have off site events, which is very often during the summer months.” - Joseph B.

3. PayPal - POS for occasional donations

PayPal Zettle is a mobile POS solution that integrates seamlessly with PayPal accounts, making it easy for nonprofits already using PayPal to accept in-person payments. It’s free to use and straightforward, but not tailored to nonprofit needs.

Key features for nonprofits

Syncs with PayPal for easy access to funds

Accepts chip cards, contactless payments, Apple Pay & Google Pay

Basic product catalog and sales tracking

Ability to create a donation item or button

Supports multilingual receipts and tipping

Considerations for nonprofits

No built-in donation receipts or donor CRM

Funds deposited into PayPal account, which may require additional setup to access

Tax-deductible tracking must be handled manually

Zettle dashboard may feel basic for organizations with complex needs

Pricing & hardware needs

In-person processing fee: 2.29% + 9¢ per transaction

Online donations via PayPal: 1.99% + 49¢ (with confirmed nonprofit status)

Hardware: Zettle card reader costs $29 for the first device (additional readers $79)

No monthly fee for Zettle POS app

User feedback

“What I like most about PayPal Zettle is its seamless integration with PayPal, offering a comprehensive ecosystem for managing payments both online and offline. The user-friendly interface, quick setup, and the ability to accept a wide range of payment methods enhance the overall experience for both businesses and customers. Additionally, the detailed analytics and reporting features provide valuable insights into sales performance, which is crucial for making informed business decisions.” - Ruksana B.

FAQ: Nonprofit POS

What is the best payment system for nonprofits? The best payment system for nonprofits is one that aligns with both your mission and your operational needs. Look for a system that can handle both sales and donations, offering tools such as donor tracking and tax-receipt automation, integrates with your fundraising efforts, and ideally keeps fees as low as possible.

Some platforms, like Zeffy, are specifically designed for nonprofits and offer 100% fee-free processing, which can significantly enhance your fundraising impact.

Is Square free for nonprofits? Square offers a free POS app and dashboard, but it’s not entirely free for nonprofits. At the same time, there is no monthly fee to use the software; Square charges processing fees on every transaction, typically 2.6% + 10¢ for in-person transactions and 2.9% + 30¢ for online transactions.

It also doesn’t offer built-in tools like donor CRM or tax-deductible receipts, so you may need to create manual workarounds or use additional software to meet your nonprofit's specific needs.

‍