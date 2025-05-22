How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
The Best Point-of-Sale (POS) for Nonprofits & Detailed Comparison of Options for 2025
Company news

The Best Point-of-Sale (POS) for Nonprofits & Detailed Comparison of Options for 2025

May 22, 2025

Running a nonprofit is all about doing more with less. Whether you want to collect donations at a fundraising event, sell merchandise to raise money, or sell tickets at the door, having the right point-of-sale (POS) system can make a big difference.

While today’s supporters expect speed, flexibility, and convenience even in person, many nonprofits still rely on cash, checks, or basic online donation forms. A modern POS system makes it easy to accept spontaneous donations, sell merchandise and tickets on the spot, and provide tax-compliant receipts without creating extra admin work for your team.

In this guide, we’ll cover the top POS solutions for nonprofits, including affordable and simple options that don’t require expensive hardware. We’ll focus on tools that streamline sales and donation processing to save you time and money.

Why do nonprofits need a POS system?

For nonprofits, every interaction is an opportunity to connect, inspire, and raise support. But without a reliable point-of-sale (POS) system, you risk clunky processes that can turn donors off and stop them from completing a donation or purchase altogether.

What is the best point-of-sale (POS) system for nonprofits?

A Point of Sale (POS) system for nonprofits is specialized software that goes beyond being just a payment processing platform. Think of it as your organization's command center – it handles sales transactions, tracks donations, can accept multiple payment types, manages inventory, and even helps with donor relationships. 

You can accept payments, but more importantly, you can collect in-person donations on the go without requiring cash or checks. All the features available with a POS help you organize donations or sales with digital receipts of every transaction, and typically offer an automatic deposit to your nonprofit’s bank account.

Unlike standard retail POS systems or credit card processors, nonprofit POS solutions are built with features that cater to the unique needs of charitable organizations:

We’ll cover how to choose the best POS system for your nonprofit, along with our top pick for nonprofits– Zeffy’s Tap to Pay.

How does a nonprofit POS differ from a retail POS?

Responsive Table
Nonprofit POS Retail POS
Primary Purpose Designed to process donations and sales while supporting mission-based goals Designed primarily for product sales and inventory management
Donation Support Built-in tools for one-time and recurring donations May require workarounds or third-party tools for donation processing
Tax-Deductible Receipts Automatically generates IRS-compliant donation receipts Not included; must be created manually or with add-ons
Event & Ticketing Features Often includes event registration and ticketing tools Typically not built-in; designed for retail events or promotions
Fundraising Integrations Syncs with online donation forms and fundraising tools Rarely includes native fundraising integrations
Fee Structure May offer lower or no fees (like Zeffy’s zero-fee POS) Standard transaction fees apply
Hardware Requirements Often hardware-free, mobile-first (like Zeffy’s Tap to Pay via smartphone) Typically requires card readers, terminals, and checkout stations

Choosing the best POS systems for charity events and donations

Step 1: Identify how you can streamline operations

Your POS system should do more than ring up sales. It should help capture every opportunity to give, simplify event logistics, and reduce admin time. A POS allows you to raise money quickly and efficiently while staying focused on your mission.

Here are just a few ways nonprofits use POS systems to streamline their efforts:

By simplifying transactions and eliminating extra steps, your POS system becomes an essential tool for boosting efficiency and saving your team time, both during and after an event.

Step 2: Evaluate top features of nonprofit POS systems

Not all POS tools are built for nonprofits. You need a system that reflects the complexity of your work and makes it simpler, combining mission-driven fundraising with efficient, professional operations. Here are the must-have features:

Donation tracking

Nonprofits often rely on both retail income and donor contributions. A nonprofit-friendly POS should process donations as easily as merchandise sales, and keep those donations separate for accurate reporting (including recurring payments). For example, at a community fundraiser, taking a donation right at the check-out table without switching apps makes capturing generosity in the moment easier.

23 Key Fundraising Metrics to Track for Your Nonprofit Growth

Event registration and ticketing

Whether it’s a charity dinner, community clean-up day, or a museum benefit, events are a core part of nonprofit engagement. A built-in event feature saves time, reduces manual entry, and offers a seamless attendee experience. Selling event tickets on-site or online from the same dashboard can increase attendance and streamline planning for future events.

Learn how to maximize event fundraising with our free webinar

Donor relationship management

Tracking supporter history isn’t just for development directors; it’s crucial for meaningful engagement. Look for POS systems that integrate sales and donations with supporter profiles, enabling you to build long-term relationships. Knowing a guest who just bought a t-shirt also donates monthly allows your team to send a personalized thank-you note that reinforces loyalty.

When your POS is handling data and tracking for you, there’s far less admin work to tackle after an event or big sales day.

Automated, IRS-compliant donation receipts

When your system can automatically generate and send IRS-compliant tax receipts, it reduces the administrative burden on your team and ensures that supporters receive the necessary paperwork promptly. For example, someone who buys a raffle ticket at a pop-up booth instantly receives their tax-deductible receipt via email.

The Ultimate Guide to Nonprofit Donation Receipts

Flexible payment options

A payment processor that accepts all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and contactless options helps maximize donations and sales. Especially for community events or on-the-go fundraising, flexibility is key. At a mobile food stand during a park cleanup, being able to accept a tap-to-pay donation from a smartphone means never missing a contribution.

Important to note: With Zeffy's 100% free option, you can also avoid processing fees to keep all of your donations.

Grab inspiration from this free webinar all about online fundraising best practices

Mobile-friendly and hardware-free 

Many modern POS systems (like Zeffy) let you accept donations and sales directly from your smartphone—no expensive hardware or terminals required. This is a game-changer for volunteer teams at farmers markets or school events, where simplicity matters and budgets are tight.

Step 3. Make a choice that works best for your organization

When selecting a POS system, look beyond payment processing. The best tools help you grow stronger relationships with your supporters, demonstrate accountability to your board and funders, and streamline every part of the donation and sales process.

Choose a system that meets you where you are: cost-effective, user-friendly, mobile-ready, and fully integrated with your existing nonprofit tools. Whether planning your next major fundraiser or just looking to avoid missing out on walk-up donations, the right POS system should move with you, not slow you down.

Lean on Zeffy, the only 100% free POS & fundraising tool

‍Zeffy, North America's first and only 100% free fundraising software for nonprofits and Certified B-Corp, launched the first point-of-sale (POS) solution for nonprofits to deliver on features without the cost. Zeffy's Tap to Pay is the first—and only—free point-of-sale (POS) and credit card processing solution that enables nonprofits in the United States to accept in-person transactions.

Read in-depth Zeffy reviews from real nonprofits.

If that sounds too good to be true, Thibaut Jaurou—Zeffy's co-founder and CTO, says that the current payment processing systems weren't made with nonprofits in mind, so they've never really worked for nonprofits. Zeffy was created to break the mold:

“For too long, the technology offered to nonprofits was way behind that of other, for-profit industries. Zeffy was founded to reverse that paradigm.”

Get to know us! Learn how Zeffy works.

Able to accept all payment types right from your iPhone—including all major credit cards, debit card payments, Apple Pay, and Google Pay—Zeffy was trying to create the best POS solution for nonprofits. And, according to Daniel Stec, Y'all's President and Co-Founder, they succeeded:

“As a new nonprofit caring for our community, every penny counts. Zeffy has been an incredible partner along our journey, and now, with Tap to Pay, gives us even more freedom to be creative in that care. Tap to Pay made it so easy for us to sling those hotdogs at our event and feed the queer community in Indianapolis while raising money for our organization. We loved connecting with each person in a more personal way.”

Since day one, Zeffy has been working hard to get involved and support nonprofits while they work to make our world a better place. Developing Tap to Pay, the first donation POS system with 0% fees for nonprofit credit card processing, was a natural next step and the right thing to do. François de Kerret, co-founder and CEO, says it best:

“Zeffy's here to empower nonprofits to raise more by charging 0% in fees. We made this possible online, but nonprofits still had to purchase expensive devices and pay fees of 3% or more to accept in-person donations. Tap to Pay is a significant innovation for nonprofits that want to eliminate costs and replace in-person cash and cheque donations.”

‍‍

Ready to get started? Sign up today.

Comparing the 3 best nonprofit POS solutions for nonprofits

At a glance: Comparison of free POS solutions

Responsive Table
POS solution Zeffy Square PayPal Zettle
Fees $0 fees and 100% free donations/features for nonprofits 2.6% + 10¢ per transaction for in-person; 2.9% + 30¢ for online 2.29% + 9¢ per in-person transaction; 3.49% + 9¢ for invoicing
Hardware Needs No hardware required; use your phone for Tap to Pay Requires Square Reader or Register (starts around $49) Requires Zettle Reader (starts around $29)
Automated Tax-Deductible Donations Yes, automatic IRS-compliant receipts for donations No, manual or via integration No, manual or via PayPal interface
Donation Tracking Built-in donation processing, tracks donor data Primarily retail-focused, donation tracking possible with workarounds Not tailored for donation tracking
Event Registration & Ticketing Yes, included Available with third-party apps or add-ons Limited or not built-in
Donor Management Integrated profiles and recurring donation tools Requires integration (e.g., with CRM platforms) Limited donor profile features
Reporting Custom nonprofit reporting and insights Standard sales and inventory reports Basic reports

1. Zeffy - The best, 100% free POS for nonprofits

Zeffy is the only point-of-sale (POS) system built exclusively for nonprofits that charges zero fees—no software fees, no credit card processing fees, and no fees for any transaction type. It allows nonprofits to process donations, event tickets, and merchandise sales from a single platform, all without sacrificing a percentage of their revenue.

Key features for nonprofits:

Considerations for nonprofits

Pricing & hardware needs

Feedback from other nonprofits

“Zeffy has been a great partner. Constantly offering suggestions on how to best use the platform. I have tried almost all of the features. I love that it keeps coming up with new things to support nonprofits. I saw it announced being able to take tap pay from your phone. That is amazing not to have to purchase another device.” - Athenia R, Executive Director

Sign up for Zeffy 100% free

2. Square - POS for increased event sales and merchandise

Square is a widely used POS platform that offers a free app, easy setup, and flexible payment options. While it’s not specifically designed for nonprofits, many small to mid-sized organizations utilize it for event sales, merchandise, and occasional donations.

Key features for nonprofits

Considerations for nonprofits

Pricing & hardware needs

Learn all about using Square for nonprofit donations.

User feedback

“I love how everything integrates into Square and when we have a feature that we would love to see Square is there to listen to us. Everything is so easy to set up and fairly easy to understand. What I love as well, is that we are able to easily pack up our POS for when we have off site events, which is very often during the summer months.” - Joseph B.

3. PayPal - POS for occasional donations

PayPal Zettle is a mobile POS solution that integrates seamlessly with PayPal accounts, making it easy for nonprofits already using PayPal to accept in-person payments. It’s free to use and straightforward, but not tailored to nonprofit needs.

Key features for nonprofits

Compare Square and PayPal for nonprofits

Considerations for nonprofits

Pricing & hardware needs

Deep dive on PayPal’s nonprofit donation fees

User feedback

“What I like most about PayPal Zettle is its seamless integration with PayPal, offering a comprehensive ecosystem for managing payments both online and offline. The user-friendly interface, quick setup, and the ability to accept a wide range of payment methods enhance the overall experience for both businesses and customers. Additionally, the detailed analytics and reporting features provide valuable insights into sales performance, which is crucial for making informed business decisions.” - Ruksana B.

Need a better way to accept in-person donations?
Zeffy’s zero-fee POS makes it easy — and free — to collect card payments at your next event

FAQ: Nonprofit POS

The best payment system for nonprofits is one that aligns with both your mission and your operational needs. Look for a system that can handle both sales and donations, offering tools such as donor tracking and tax-receipt automation, integrates with your fundraising efforts, and ideally keeps fees as low as possible.
Some platforms, like Zeffy, are specifically designed for nonprofits and offer 100% fee-free processing, which can significantly enhance your fundraising impact.

Square offers a free POS app and dashboard, but it’s not entirely free for nonprofits. At the same time, there is no monthly fee to use the software; Square charges processing fees on every transaction, typically 2.6% + 10¢ for in-person transactions and 2.9% + 30¢ for online transactions.
It also doesn’t offer built-in tools like donor CRM or tax-deductible receipts, so you may need to create manual workarounds or use additional software to meet your nonprofit's specific needs.

Yes—Zeffy is currently the only POS system that doesn’t charge any fees to nonprofits for in-person or online payments. That means 0% processing fees, no hardware requirements, and no monthly charges.
Optional donor contributions power Zeffy, so nonprofits keep 100% of every dollar raised. It's explicitly designed to support nonprofit operations, from fundraising to donor engagement.

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
David Purkis

Keep reading :

Nonprofit software
Zeffy Reviews from Nonprofits: Pros & Cons [2025]

Reviews of Zeffy: compare the pros and cons of Zeffy with real user opinions. Learn what nonprofits think and make an informed decision.

Read more
Company news
Zeffy Joins Global Movement of Over 5,000 Certified B Corporations™

B Lab™ certifies Zeffy as a business with positive social, and environmental impact.

Read more
Company news
How does Zeffy make money?

Zeffy is the first and only 100% free online fundraising platform for nonprofits. Trusted by over 10000 nonprofit organizations across North America.

Read more

Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

Sign up for free
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

Sign up for freeLearn more

Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

Get fundraising ideas

Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

Find your grant

Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

Start your nonprofit

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.