2025 Bloomerang Reviews: Features and User Feedback

Bloomerang pros (real-life reviews)

Simplicity

“There aren't a million different products and service packages that you have to juggle to use your donor data. Reports are super easy to build. Donor acknowledgement is really as easy as a push of the a button!” - Megan B.

Support and training

“Bloomerang is easy to use, reports are easy to build, donations are easy to enter and donors are easy to manage. Bloomerang provides free trainings that are very useful and can be shared with your team based on function and need, as well as excellent customer service and support.” - Mindy D.

Donor management support

“We love the task and note functions as it reminds us when we need to follow-up with a donor and gives us the ability, in one central location, to make notes on how we have completed the task or any other communication with the donor.” - Michelle F.

Bloomerang cons (real-life reviews)

Limited functionality

“Due to its ease of use, there are some limits to functionality. Also when we purchased it their online donor landing page and monthly donor programs were lacking somewhat. I believe they have made some gains with this. We went with a third party that integrates with Bloomerang which works well.” - Erica H.

Cost

“Bloomerang's pricing can be on the higher side, particularly for small nonprofits. The software's cost is based on the number of records in your database, so the more donors you have, the more expensive it can be.” - Verified Reviewer

Communication tools

“We do have some issues with formatting emails and letters that we're working through. I also don't like that you cannot apparently schedule reminder emails for tasks or assign multiple responsible parties for tasks.” - Megan B.

Pricing

Bloomerang has a 4.6 /5 “Value for Money” rating on Capterra, and offers flexibility to add and remove paid products based on what you need. The popular CRM functionality begins at $125 per month, with additions available such as:

Fundraising starting at $40 additional per month

Volunteer management starting at $119 additional per month

Membership management starting at $25 additional per month

All transactions are also subject to processing fees of 2.2% + $0.30.

Features

Bloomerang’s features received a 4.3 /5 rating on Capterra, which reflects user feedback that while its easy to use there may be some functionality that’s not as robust.

Features include:

Donor management & retention

Online giving & recurring donations

Email & direct mail marketing

Fundraising & peer-to-peer campaigns

Reporting & analytics

Event & volunteer management

Integrations & CRM

Donor stewardship & engagement

Customer support

Bloomerang has a 4.8/5 customer service rating on Capterra.

Flipcause has a help center and an option to reach out through an online form to get support with challenges. A free blog and online FAQ articles can help users navigate common challenges as they await live interactions with the support team.

Best Bloomerang alternatives

Zeffy

Zeffy is the leading alternative to Bloomerang, offering nonprofits a powerful, scalable fundraising platform—completely free. With zero transaction fees, every dollar raised directly supports your mission.

With a 4.8/5 "value for money" rating on Capterra, Zeffy proves that you don’t need a big budget to access feature-rich fundraising tools.

Key features:

Online & mobile giving

Point-of-sale tool

Event & raffle management

E-commerce & crowdfunding

Peer-to-peer fundraising & auctions

Membership management & email automation

Recurring donations & multiple payment options

Fundraising thermometer

Pricing:

‍100% free, always.

Donorbox

Donorbox is a versatile alternative to Bloomerang, offering nonprofits a powerful fundraising platform with advanced donor management tools. While platform and processing fees apply, its features help organizations maximize donations and donor engagement.

Key features:

Recurring donation management

Donor CRM & engagement tools

Fundraising forms & embeddable donation pages

Pricing:

‍Free to start, with a 1.75% platform fee plus standard processing fees of 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction which donors can cover.

