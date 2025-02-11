How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
2025 Bloomerang Reviews: Features and User Feedback
Nonprofit software

2025 Bloomerang Reviews: Features and User Feedback

February 11, 2025

Bloomerang pros (real-life reviews)

Simplicity

“There aren't a million different products and service packages that you have to juggle to use your donor data. Reports are super easy to build. Donor acknowledgement is really as easy as a push of the a button!” - Megan B.

Support and training

“Bloomerang is easy to use, reports are easy to build, donations are easy to enter and donors are easy to manage. Bloomerang provides free trainings that are very useful and can be shared with your team based on function and need, as well as excellent customer service and support.” - Mindy D.

Donor management support

“We love the task and note functions as it reminds us when we need to follow-up with a donor and gives us the ability, in one central location, to make notes on how we have completed the task or any other communication with the donor.” - Michelle F.

Bloomerang cons (real-life reviews)

Limited functionality

“Due to its ease of use, there are some limits to functionality. Also when we purchased it their online donor landing page and monthly donor programs were lacking somewhat. I believe they have made some gains with this. We went with a third party that integrates with Bloomerang which works well.” - Erica H.

Cost

“Bloomerang's pricing can be on the higher side, particularly for small nonprofits. The software's cost is based on the number of records in your database, so the more donors you have, the more expensive it can be.” - Verified Reviewer

Communication tools

“We do have some issues with formatting emails and letters that we're working through. I also don't like that you cannot apparently schedule reminder emails for tasks or assign multiple responsible parties for tasks.” - Megan B.

Pricing

Bloomerang has a 4.6 /5 “Value for Money” rating on Capterra, and offers flexibility to add and remove paid products based on what you need. The popular CRM functionality begins at $125 per month, with additions available such as:

All transactions are also subject to processing fees of 2.2% + $0.30. 

Learn how Zeffy remains 100% free (yes, even transaction fees are covered!)

Features

Bloomerang’s features received a 4.3 /5 rating on Capterra, which reflects user feedback that while its easy to use there may be some functionality that’s not as robust.

Features include:

Customer support

Bloomerang has a 4.8/5 customer service rating on Capterra.

Flipcause has a help center and an option to reach out through an online form to get support with challenges. A free blog and online FAQ articles can help users navigate common challenges as they await live interactions with the support team.

Best Bloomerang alternatives

Zeffy

Zeffy is the leading alternative to Bloomerang, offering nonprofits a powerful, scalable fundraising platform—completely free. With zero transaction fees, every dollar raised directly supports your mission.

With a 4.8/5 "value for money" rating on Capterra, Zeffy proves that you don’t need a big budget to access feature-rich fundraising tools.

Key features:

Pricing:

100% free, always.

Learn how Zeffy compares to Bloomerang.

Donorbox

Donorbox is a versatile alternative to Bloomerang, offering nonprofits a powerful fundraising platform with advanced donor management tools. While platform and processing fees apply, its features help organizations maximize donations and donor engagement.

Key features:

Pricing:

Free to start, with a 1.75% platform fee plus standard processing fees of 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction which donors can cover.

See how Zeffy compares to Donorbox.

Sign up for free for Zeffy today to save big and fundraise strong.

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
Jessica Woloszyn

Keep reading :

No items found.

Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

Sign up for free
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

Sign up for freeLearn more

Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

Get fundraising ideas

Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

Find your grant

Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

Start your nonprofit

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.