How to Get Corporate Sponsors for Your Small Nonprofit Organization (2025)
Nonprofit guides

How to Get Corporate Sponsors for Your Small Nonprofit Organization (2025)

August 25, 2025

For small nonprofits juggling bake sales, raffles, and ticketed events just to keep the lights on, securing a corporate sponsor can feel out of reach. Yet the right sponsorship can cover an entire year’s programs or make your next gala completely free to run.

With corporate social responsibility, many businesses are actively looking to partner with and sponsor charities. Getting corporate sponsors to donate to your nonprofit or sponsor your next fundraising event might not be the first thing on your to-do list, but it’s well worth the time.

This article will discuss the types, benefits, and steps to find and secure corporate sponsorships for nonprofits.

How to Get Corporate Sponsors for Your Nonprofit

1. Research Aligned Companies: Target businesses already supporting similar causes. Check their giving history and values.

2. Build Sponsorship Packages: Create tiers showing business benefits: employee engagement, marketing reach, reputation. Include specific metrics.

3. Pitch Locally First: Start with neighborhood businesses who know your impact. They move faster than large corporations.

4. Send Focused Proposals: 2-page maximum. Lead with impact stories, clear next steps, consistent follow-up.

5. Nurture Relationships: Regular impact updates, site visits, deliver all promises. Strong relationships = renewed partnerships.

Why Small Nonprofits Struggle (and How Sponsorships Help)

You're running programs on a shoestring budget while juggling five different roles, watching processing fees chip away at every donation, and losing sleep over next month's expenses. Sound familiar? Here's what's actually draining your resources:

Corporate sponsorships flip this script entirely:

When and Why Small Organizations Should Seek Corporate Sponsors 

Corporate sponsorships work best when you can offer clear value in return—whether that's brand visibility at community events or association with causes that matter to their customers. 

Event sponsorships are the most common starting point because they provide immediate, measurable exposure that busy executives can easily understand and approve, but there are others worth considering, too.

Opportunity Type Best For Sponsor Benefits

Fundraising Events

PTA fundraising dinner, animal rescue adoption fair

High visibility, networking access, community recognition

Sports & Youth Programs

Little League team sponsors, school athletics boosters

Family audience reach, youth development association

Annual Campaigns

Food bank operations, scholarship fund programs

Year-round recognition, ongoing community impact

Capital Projects

Playground equipment, community center upgrades

Permanent recognition, tangible community investment

Types of Corporate Sponsorships for Grassroots Nonprofits

Sponsorship Type What You Get What They Get

Cash Sponsorship

Direct funding for programs, events, or operations

Logo placement, recognition, tax deduction

In-Kind Sponsorship

Products, services, or venue space instead of money

Brand visibility, community goodwill, inventory write-off

Media Sponsorship

Free advertising, promotional coverage, marketing support

Content partnership, audience access, brand association

Corporate Giving

Funding tied to employee volunteer hours or matching gift programs

CSR goals met, employee engagement, tax benefits

Corporate Sponsorship Packages & Levels for Small Nonprofits

When you're already stretched thin, the last thing you need is complicated sponsorship packages you can't deliver on. These simple tiers give companies clear options while keeping your workload manageable:

Level Investment Recognition Benefits Engagement Opportunities

Title Sponsor

$10,000+

Event naming rights, top logo placement, speaking opportunity

VIP event access, board meeting invite, custom volunteer project

Presenting Partner

$5,000-$9,999

"Presented by" credit, prominent signage, newsletter feature

Employee volunteer day, exclusive donor updates, networking reception

Community Champion

$2,500-$4,999

Logo on materials, social media mentions, website listing

Volunteer opportunities, impact reports, recognition ceremony invite

Mission Supporter

$1,000-$2,499

Program materials credit, email signature inclusion

Quarterly updates, volunteer options, thank-you event invitation

Friend of the Cause

$500-$999

Social media thank you, annual report listing

Impact newsletters, small group appreciation event

8 Steps to Acquire Corporate Sponsorships

Step 1: Conduct In-Depth Research 

Smart grassroots nonprofits do their homework first, targeting companies that already demonstrate genuine interest in causes like theirs. This focused approach means fewer rejections, less wasted time, and stronger partnerships from the start.

To find the right sponsors, be sure to:

Step 2: Build a Relationship

Cold sponsorship requests feel transactional and often get ignored. The most successful grassroots nonprofits build genuine community connections first, creating relationships where sponsorship becomes a natural next step rather than an awkward ask.

To build a relationship, you’ll want to:

While this can take 3-6 months, it can create partnerships that last for years.

Step 3: Set Sponsorship Levels

Your sponsorship levels for nonprofits should feel like natural upgrades, not overwhelming commitments. Focus on benefits you're already doing—social media posts, newsletters, thank-you events—rather than creating entirely new work streams for your already stretched team.

Do This Not This
3-4 clear tiers with obvious value differences 7+ confusing levels with minor distinctions
Benefits you already do (social posts, newsletters) Complex new commitments (custom volunteer projects)
Measurable recognition (logo on 500 event programs) Vague promises (increased community awareness)

Here’s a sample tier structure for small nonprofits: 

Step 4: Create and Promote the Sponsorship Page

‍A well-designed sponsorship page works 24/7 as your silent fundraiser, letting interested businesses explore partnership opportunities and even sponsor you directly without scheduling meetings. This is especially valuable for grassroots nonprofits where everyone wears multiple hats, and finding time for sponsor meetings feels impossible.

Platforms like Zeffy let you create sponsorship pages where companies can browse different levels and pay directly online—eliminating invoicing hassles and processing fees that eat into your sponsorship dollars. This means more of their investment goes directly to your programs instead of administrative costs.

Essential page elements:

Promotion strategy:

2025 CAPER Sponsorships - Carden Arbor View School Inc

Step 5: Come Up With a Sponsorship Package

The biggest mistake grassroots nonprofits make is focusing on what they need instead of what sponsors get. Successful packages clearly articulate the business value—brand exposure, community goodwill, customer access—alongside the charitable impact.

Think like a business owner: they're not just donating money, they're making a marketing investment that needs to generate value for their company. Your job is to make that return on investment crystal clear and measurable.

While they will be different for each nonprofit, here are the typical components of the sponsorship package:

Step 6: Make a Compelling Proposal

Your proposal competes with dozens of others in busy executives' inboxes. The ones that get funded tell compelling stories quickly, demonstrate clear value, and make it effortless to say yes. Long-winded proposals about your organization's history get deleted before the second page.

The secret is leading with impact, not need. Sponsors want to be part of success stories, not just fix problems. Show them the positive change they'll help create, then quickly pivot to the partnership opportunity.

To create a compelling proposal, focus on these elements:

Step 7: Contact Sponsors

Once your proposal is ready, it's time to start connecting with the sponsors. Ensure you tailor your pitch to every potential sponsor and be willing to negotiate. 

Here are some best practices to follow when you’re pitching to businesses:

Step 8: Show Gratitude and Nurture the Relationship

This relationship maintenance doesn't require elaborate events or expensive gestures—it needs consistency, authenticity, and clear demonstration of impact. Small touches throughout the year keep your organization top-of-mind when sponsors plan their next year's giving.

Here’s a three-phase relationship nurturing approach:

How Nonprofits Use Zeffy to Secure Corporate Sponsors

Zeffy's 0% fee platform helps nonprofits raise more from corporate sponsors by creating professional tiered sponsorship pages that let companies browse and purchase sponsorship levels directly online—no back-and-forth emails or processing fees eating into your funding.

Let's Bond Miss Tennessee NJ Environmental Women

Event Type

Community Event

Competition

Golf Tournament

Sponsorship Focus

Tiered event sponsorships

Program book ads

Tournament sponsor levels

Amount Raised

$181,526

$86,900

$94,979

Fees Saved

$9,076

$4,345

$4,749

The bottom line: These organizations kept over $18,000 combined in their budgets by eliminating processing fees, while making it easier for corporate decision-makers to sponsor them directly online.

Top 5 Big, National Companies with Excellent Corporate Sponsorship Programs (2025)

Many corporations understand the value of giving back to communities through sponsorships. These top 5 companies stand out for their strong corporate sponsorship programs that support several nonprofits, driving social impact while increasing brand goodwill.

1. Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is an American multinational financial brand that has collaborated with a wide range of nonprofit organizations supporting the needs of underprivileged communities. Some of the causes the Wells Fargo company and foundation support are:

While it prefers to fund projects and programs, it has limited sponsorship for fundraising events. You must apply 90 days before the event to be considered. Sponsorship will be given to nonprofits supporting their primary focus areas. 

2. Bank of America 

Bank of America has supported several nonprofits, improving financial lives and uplifting communities. It focuses on workforce development and education, basic needs like housing and food, and community development.

The financial institution offers an extensive program of sports and arts sponsorships to maintain healthy, vibrant communities. These include underwriting art events, exhibitions, and performances that demand private funding. 

Bank of America sports sponsorship investments include Major League Basketball, the Chicago Marathon, and the ROVAL 400. 

3. PepsiCo 

PepsiCo foundation is focused on creating innovative and sustainable solutions to address and bridge the gap to three critical socio-economic concerns:

While they don't take unsolicited proposals for charitable funding, groups can request product donations and sponsorships online from local Pepsi distributors. You can secure in-kind donations from its many famous brands: Quaker, Gatorade, Frito-Lay, and Tropicana.

4. State Farm 

State Farm Insurance is a group of mutual insurance companies headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois. 

Being a large national corporation with local affiliates, the company enables organizations of any kind, not just 501(c)(3), to apply directly for sponsorships for marketing or events. However, you may have to use three months in advance. 

The company supports education, safety, and community development ventures across the US. 

5. Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe's is an American chain of grocery stores that primarily offers in-kind donations for community events. Whether you're looking for support for a silent auction or have organized a community fair, Trader Joe's is the place to secure food and beverage donations. 

Each store has a designated donation coordinator who manages community contributions. All donation requests must be made with your local Trader Joe's coordinator. 

The grocery chain contributes to only 501(c)(3) charitable organizations with a current and valid tax ID number. The brand limits its donations to one per year per tax-exempt charitable nonprofit.

A sponsorship is when a business offers monetary support or resources to a nonprofit that, in turn, provides public recognition or advertising. On the other hand, a donation is when a company offers aid to a cause without expecting anything in exchange.

An example of corporate sponsorship is when a company offers a sizeable donation to the nonprofit's annual fundraising gala in exchange for including its logo or brand name on the event materials. As your nonprofit receives funds, the company gets exposure and awareness.

According to the National Council of Nonprofits, corporate sponsorship payments fall under taxable and non-taxable charitable contributions. To ensure that your tax-exempt charitable nonprofits don't have to pay taxes on your sponsorship payments, refrain from the following:

  • Include a full-page advertisement written by the company promoting its services and products in your marketing materials.
  • Offer the sponsor more than token services or other privileges in return for its sponsorship payment.
  • Accept payment from the sponsor based on the attendance level of the nonprofit's event.
  • Provide sponsors with certain advertising opportunities in regularly scheduled publications at no charge

    Written by
    Camille Duboz

