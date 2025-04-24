15 Top Philanthropic Companies That Donate to Nonprofits [2025]

Did you know corporations contribute over $21 billion to nonprofits annually, with top companies donating over $2 billion through programs like employee matching gifts?

This guide will reveal the top 15 companies that generously contribute to nonprofits and corporate giving programs, and ways to engage them for financial support or donations.

From tech giants like Google and Microsoft to beloved brands like Disney and Ben & Jerry’s, you'll discover which corporations align with your mission and how to approach them for global impact cash grants, sponsorships, and in-kind product donations.

We'll also explore the innovative ways these companies give back, including employee matching, corporate grants, and community-focused initiatives.

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Engaging the Most Charitable Companies to Fuel Your Mission

Companies like Google, Microsoft, and Ben & Jerry’s keep pace in corporate giving through various programs, including donation-matching, corporate grants, and community activities.

Registered Nonprofits align their mission to the company's focus area, usually education, environmental sustainability, or community development, to maximize the opportunity.

Other innovative giving programs, such as Google Ad Grants and Disney’s Wishes Program, illustrate creativity beyond cash donations.

Collaboration with businesses helps registered nonprofits access resources, gain visibility, and significantly impact the community.

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Corporate giving at a glance

Corporations donate $20 to $26 billion each year

Sponsorship makes up 12% of a brand’s marketing budget on average.

71% of employees say it is imperative or very important to work in a culture that supports giving and volunteering.

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Our Top 15 Picks of Companies That Donate to Nonprofits

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Responsive Table Company Name Revenue Employee Count Cause Supported Corporate Giving Programs Google $307.39 Billion 180,000 - Economic Empowerment

- Technology and Innovation

- STEM Education - Matching Gift Programs

- Google Ad Grants

- Google.Org Fellowship

- Google.Org Impact Challenges Microsoft $236.6 Billion 221,000 - Social

- Environmental sustainability

- Humanitarian - Employee Matching Gifts Program

- Microsoft Digital Skill Center

- Nonprofit Tech Acceleration (NTA) Program

- Partner Community Events State Street $22 Billion 39,000 - Education

- Employability

- Workplace Development - Employee Matching Gifts Program

- Early College

- Charitable Board Matching Program

- Grantmaking Verizon $134 Billion 117,100 - Climate Protection

- Human Prosperity

- Digital Inclusion - Employee Matching Gifts Program

- Grants

- Wireless Corporate Giving Program

- Matching Incentive Program

- Volunteer Grant Programs ExxonMobil $413.7 Billion 63,000 - Boosts STEM education

- Promotes women empowerment

- Aims to prevent malaria deaths - Employee Gift Matching

- Good Neighbor Grants

- Local Partnerships

- Volunteer Grant Programs Disney $89.5 Billion 220,000 - Children's Health

- Education

- Inclusion and Diversity - Conservation Fund

- Providing Nutritious Meals

- Wishes Program

- Volunteer Grant Programs The Home Depot $40.2 Billion 500,000 Improves Lives and Homes of the US Veterans - Matching Gift

- Path to Pro

- Nonprofits Grants Ben & Jerry's $1.2 Billion 1,700 Social Change and Development - National Grant Program

- Equity & Justice Grants

- Community Grants CVS Health Foundation $357.8 Billion 300,000 - STEM Education

- Healthcare

- Anti-Tobacco Organizations - The HomeTown Fund

- Tobacco-Free Generation Campus Initiative

- In-Kind Donation

- Scholarships for Employees' Kids in the Healthcare Field American Airlines $52.8 Billion 123,400 - Community Development

- Social Good & Well-Being

- US Military Members - Volunteerism

- Monetary Donations

- In-Kind Contributions Panera Bread $6 Billion 140,000 - Supports At-Risk Children & Youth

- Professional Development

- College Readiness

- Mentorship

- Workplace Development

- Skill-Building - Panera Fundraising

- Community Partnerships & Associate Volunteering

- In-Kind Donation (Day-End Dough-Nation Program)

- Allows to Host Fundraising Events The Cheesecake Factory $3.3 Billion 45,000 No Specific Cause Mentioned, Supports Local Charities and Community Development - Give Back

- Peanut Butter Drive

- Nourish Programs

- In-Kind Contributions Target $106 Billion 450,000 - Community development

- Equity

- Education

- Sustainability - Target Foundation Grants

- Target Circle Community Giving

- Target GiftCard Donations

- Great Giftogether

- Disaster and Crisis Relief Walmart $648 Billion 2,100,000 - Environmentalism

- Minority Individuals & Low-Income

- Economically Supporting Local Communities - Paid Volunteer Time Grant Program

- Community Building

- Northwest Arkansas Giving Program Albertsons $78.5 Billion 290,000 Hunger Relief & Food Insecurity - Nourishing Neighbors Campaign

- Collects Online Donation

- Community Giving Program

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Companies with Top-Tier Employee Matching Programs

A well-known name in the corporate world, Google grants $200 million to nonprofit organizations and social enterprises globally that support underserved communities. In 2025, Google.org invested more than $10 million in grants to support nonprofits through generative AI.

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"We've turned to generative AI to help us do more with our time and to fill knowledge gaps. We rely on tools like Gemini to reduce the hours taken up by time-consuming tasks, like working out spreadsheet formulas or rewriting website copy, so we have more time and energy to focus on the complicated work we do running events to fundraise for other environmental non-profits." - Climate ride partnership manager Mackenzie Cole

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Among its many philanthropic initiatives, Google's matched employee donations are notable. Google matches up to $10,000 in employee donations per employee every year.

Even better, its program matches personal product donations to nonprofits and money employees raise - particularly by participating in charity events such as marathons, walks, or bike rides.‍

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Mission Affinity

Google supports organizations that use technology to bring about social and environmental change. It also helps educational charities ensure that underprivileged children have access to education. ‍

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Other Giving Programs

Google Ad Grants: Google offers eligible nonprofits over $10,000 in free funds to use on its paid advertising platform.

Google.org Fellowship: Pro bono program that matches Google employees with nonprofits and civic affairs entities for six months on full-time technical projects.‍

Google.org Impact Challenges: This program provides funding, mentorship, and technical support to organizations with ideas that can bring about significant change.

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Microsoft is another leading technology corporation committed to supporting charitable organizations. From discounts and community development grants on Microsoft software and educational resources, the tech leader enables nonprofits to use technology and maximize their potential.

Microsoft’s Tech for Social Impact initiative partners with nonprofits worldwide to provide tailored technology solutions, training, and support, helping organizations like the Salvation Army expand their digital capacity and better serve communities in need. One example is Grace Nshimiyumukiza, who grew up in Kenya’s Kakuma refugee camp and now teaches digital literacy to fellow refugees through a Microsoft-supported program that empowers 25,000 residents to gain independence and job skills.

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"Teaching has trained me and molded me to be bold. My goal for my students is to see them explore and grow into leaders who will stand without fear to fight for peace and development of not just our countries of origin but also the whole of Africa.” - Grace Nshimiyumukiza, teacher in Kakuma

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Microsoft is also known to have one of the leading employee-matching gift programs, donating over $250 million and volunteering over 1 million hours in 2023. Key features of its matched employee donations are:

One-to-one matching gift limit of up to a combined $15,000 per eligible employee per calendar year.

Volunteer time matched up to $25 per hour.

Employees can purchase and donate items from the Microsoft store or company store.

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Mission Affinity

Microsoft supports eligible nonprofits with a mission to address social, environmental sustainability, and humanitarian issues. These include but are not limited to

Disaster relief to the poor

Preserving culture

Advancing education

Preserving the environment

Promoting human rights

Improving social welfare

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Other Giving Programs

Microsoft Digital Skill Center: Partnered with TechSoup to provide discounted courses, webinars, and other training on how to use Microsoft technology effectively to the nonprofit.

Nonprofit Tech Acceleration (NTA) Program: This program provides technology grants and tech consulting to nonprofits supporting Black and African American communities. ‍

Partner Community Events: Microsoft partner companies run physical and online events focusing on topics of importance to nonprofits. The event list is published on its information page.

Tech for Social Impact (TSI): Develops technology and skills that help nonprofits with more than $3.8 billion in tech discounts spread across 377,000 nonprofits globally in 2024.

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A financial holding company, State Street has a foundation focused explicitly on charitable contributions to the communities where it operates. In 2023, the foundation gave $25.8 million and invested $18.9 million in nonprofits.

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The State Street Foundation makes grants to nonprofits and non-governmental organizations focusing on bringing lasting economic benefits. It has a great matching gift program that:

Donates $500 for every 16 hours of an employee's volunteer time at a charitable organization.

Provides 1:1 gift matching for personal financial support to nonprofits globally.

Matches funds raised through employee participation in fundraising efforts such as walk-a-thons.

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In 2024, the foundation partnered with Charities Aid Foundation UK to research systemic drivers of inequity and barriers to advancement in education and employment, an example of its commitment to providing funding and awareness in these areas.

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Mission Affinity

The State Street Foundation supports high-performing nonprofits that focus on education, employability, college success, and credentials. It helps organizations that aim to reduce the gap in education and workplace development caused by race, socioeconomic status, and ethnicity discrimination.

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Other Giving Programs

Early College: High school students can explore potential career paths by taking strategically organized, real college classes with strong career orientations at no cost.

Charitable Board Matching Program: Provides training to State Street employees interested in serving on nonprofit boards.

Grantmaking: Provide global impact cash grants and funds to charities, reducing gaps in employability and education and creating more fair communities.

Corporate Citizenship Councils: Employees dedicated to service engage in meaningful volunteer projects to give back to their local community.

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Companies with Great Volunteer Grant Programs

Verizon is an American multinational telecommunications conglomerate famous for its mass media subsidiaries and wireless communications. Its prominent Volunteer Incentive Program provides grants to nonprofits where employees volunteer regularly.

At the start of 2025, Verizon Foundation donated $1 million toward the southern California wildfire relief efforts through donations to the American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

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“The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those impacted by the devastating wildfires in California. We are so grateful for partners like the Verizon Foundation as we work together to provide relief and hope for communities in the wake of this heartbreaking disaster.” - Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross.

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They must volunteer 50 hours yearly to direct $750 to the charity. The company matches employee product donations to schools up to $5,000 annually and $1,000 to all other 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations.

The employees can secure up to two $750 volunteer grant awards each in a calendar year for two separate organizations or schools.

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Mission Affinity

Verizon is dedicated to solving critical issues related to climate protection, human prosperity, and digital inclusion.

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Other Giving Programs

Grants: Applications for grants are by invitation only. Interested nonprofit organizations are encouraged to contact their local community relations manager to see if they can apply.

‍Wireless Corporate Giving Program: Verizon Wireless contributes to charities directly on a case-by-case basis in areas where the company operates. ‍

Matching Incentive Program: Matches employees' and retirees' charitable donations to eligible charities and schools.

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ExxonMobil is an American multinational oil company based in Texas. The company has several types of product grant programs, including an excellent volunteer involvement program, and invested $192 million worldwide in 2023.

In 2024, the foundation granted $17 million to the Khan Academy to open the doors to STEM education, allowing them to offer free Texas standards-aligned math and science coursework.

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“Our main goal with this program is to meet the needs of Texas teachers and students. We’re grateful for the ExxonMobil Foundation’s vision and support for developing courses and teacher guides that will deliver world-class math and science resources to students and teachers when and where they need it.” -Sal Khan, founder and CEO of Khan Academy

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It is designed to encourage retirees, employees, and other eligible participants to actively contribute their skills and time to charitable organizations as a team or individually.

A $500 grant is awarded to an eligible nonprofit organization after an individual or team of volunteers contributes around 20 hours during a calendar year.

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Mission Affinity

The company's product donations strategy focuses on enhancing math and science in the US, promoting women as catalysts for economic development, and preventing malaria deaths.

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Other Giving Programs

Employee Gift Matching: Generously match product donations of employees by providing 3:1 matches to educational institutions and 1:1 matches to other eligible nonprofits.

Good Neighbor Grants: These grants support local tax-exempt environmental projects, education initiatives, or community programs. They also offer charitable contributions to police and fire departments, school programs, and wildlife education.

Local Partnerships: Collaborates with other companies, governments, and community organizations to invest in programs promoting local sports-focused nonprofits' economic growth and improving social conditions.

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Disney creates a positive and meaningful impact on global communities through financial contributions, in-kind donations, collaborations, and remarkable volunteer programs. In 2023, the organization donated $235 million and invested $145 million in programs that serve underrepresented communities.

In 2024, the Disney Institute surprised 7 Florida nonprofits with a $500,000 donation in leadership training to share insight into operational philosophies.

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“These organizations enrich Central Florida in unique and vital ways. We are grateful for the positive change they inspire and want to help them do more of that.” - Rena Langley, Senior Vice President of Communications & Public Affairs at Walt Disney World.

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Disney encourages employees to volunteer and reward their efforts with grants to nonprofits of their choice. The grant amount varies according to the time spent volunteering.

10-24 hours - $100 grant

25-49 hours - $250 grant

50-74 hours - $500 grant

74-149 hours - $1,000 grant

150+ hours - $2,000 grant

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The company also offers a $2,500 grant to outstanding individual volunteers with its VoluntEARS of the Year awards.

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Mission Affinity

They contribute to many causes, including children's health, education, inclusion, and diversity.

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Other Giving Programs

The Disney Conservation Fund: Award grants to nonprofits with a mission to conserve wildlife and protect the environment.

Providing Nutritious Meals: Partners with Feeding America to improve access to meals and provides funding to help food banks serve kids and families.‍

Make-a-Wish: Disney collaborates with the Make-a-Wish Foundation, a famous company that donates to charity. They frequently donate to children's hospitals and help kids realize their wishes.

Special Olympics: ESPN is the Global Presenting Sponsor of Special Olympics Unified Sports®

Disaster Response: Emergency relief through partnership with several organizations, including UNICEF, the American Red Cross, and Good360.

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Companies With Remarkable Grant Programs

The Home Depot Foundation is dedicated to enhancing US veterans' and their families' homes and lives. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested over $550 million in veteran causes and improved over 65,000 veteran homes and facilities.

While the foundation awards grants throughout the US and Puerto Rico, it prioritizes “large cities” with populations over 300,000 people. Its civic affairs criteria don't consider organizations or individuals with projects focused on repairing or constructing a single home.

The organization also supports local efforts in any way it can. For example, at the end of 2024, the Home Depot Foundation donated $10 million to NYU Langone Health to support emergency medical services in Brooklyn.

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“Our commitment to Brooklyn is unwavering as we continue to enhance the high-quality services we offer to our patients. The Home Depot Foundation has been an exceptional partner, seeking always through their generosity to change lives and help families, and sharing our vision of increased access to world-class care.” -Robert I. Grossman, Langone Health CEO

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Mission Affinity

The Home Depot Foundation pledges to improve US veterans' and their families' lives and homes.

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Other Giving Programs

Matching Gift: This program matches employee product donations to companies that donate to nonprofits up to a minimum of $1,000 per employee (a maximum of $3,000 per employee).

Path to Pro: The company offers training and STEM education to people in the US and helps them find careers in the home improvement industry.

Disaster Relief: The Home Depot Foundation supports communities with natural disaster preparedness, short-term response, and long-term recovery.

Grants: Home Depot awards grants to nonprofit organizations for rehabilitating and constructing permanent supportive housing, typically from $100,000 to $500,000.

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Ben & Jerry's is a popular multinational company that manufactures ice cream, sorbet, and frozen yogurt. Its primary mission is to fund bottom-up and grassroots organizations.

In 2025, the Ben & Jerry’s Foundation awarded a $40,000 grant to an environmental nonprofit, LimPiaR, to support waste reduction and education expansion in Puerto Rico.

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“We’re thrilled to receive this support from the Ben & Jerry’s Foundation. This grant isn’t just an investment in our organization — it’s a vote of confidence in the volunteers, staff, educators and community leaders who are working every day to create a more sustainable Puerto Rico.” -Auraluz Guzmán, educational director at LimPiaR

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Since giving back to its community is a priority for Ben and Jerry's, the company also offers grants specifically designed to support charities in Vermont at the local level.

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National Grant Program: This program offers grants of up to $30,000 to small nonprofits outside of Vermont. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis from January to November.

Equity & Justice: Offers grants up to $15,000 with an average grant size of $10,000 to nonprofits working to address environmental, racial, economic, and social injustice in Vermont.

Community Grants: Up to $2,000 in grants are available to local organizations in Vermont; applications are accepted monthly.

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Mission Affinity

Though each grant has a slightly different purpose, its mission affinity is to bring social change and progress.

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Other Giving Programs

Community Action Team: This organization supports nonprofits with small grants monthly and plans community service projects for its employees to serve local community organizations and Vermont charities.

Partnerships: Collaborates with different nonprofit organizations to build a more inclusive world for indigenous, black, and communities of color.

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One of the largest pharmaceutical companies, CVS Health, participates in corporate donation through its CVS Health Foundation. This private foundation offers financial support through top grants and charitable giving programs to make healthcare more accessible.

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The grant is by invitation and is of two types:

Community Health Grants: Supports community health centers and clinics to expand access to quality healthcare.

Supports community health centers and clinics to expand access to quality healthcare. Volunteer Grants: Individual volunteer and team grants that reward up to $1,500 and $2,500, respectively.

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At the start of 2025, The CVS Health Foundation announced $4 million in grants over the next 5 years to support organizations committed to improving healthcare access for aging community members, explicitly treating brain, heart, and behavioral conditions.

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“Collaboration — like here with the CVS Health Foundation — has shown us that when we work together, we can indeed invert the burden from those who have traditionally been left out of good health, including many of our city’s underserved elders. The system can indeed bear that burden, we can change the system of care to be more person-centered, and we look forward to this opportunity to further expand the work of these dedicated partners.” - Jeffrey M. Smythe, Executive Director of Atlanta Regional Collaborative for Health Improvement.

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Mission Affinity

CVS Health Foundation offers financial contributions that go towards education, healthcare, anti-tobacco organizations, and community healthcare involvement efforts.

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Other Giving Programs

The HomeTown Fund: Offers general operating support grants to organizations in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

Tobacco-Free Generation Campus Initiative: Partnering with the American Cancer Society and Truth Initiative to award grants to US universities and colleges to expand their number of campuses that are 100% smoke- and tobacco-free.

In-Kind Donation: Provides medical supplies to assist local and free healthcare charities and organizations in offering quality care.



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Companies Best For In-Kind Donations

A leading US airline, American Airlines, has developed a giving strategy focusing on US military members, social good, and global health and well-being. The airline also offers employee donations to nonprofits through airline mileage certificates.

An annual Stand Up To Cancer fundraiser allows donors to receive 50 frequent flyer miles per dollar donated to cancer research. In 2024, the organization teamed up with sustainable fashion brand Raven + Lily to create limited-edition special amenity kits for first—and business-class flyers, each featuring a QR code to donate.

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“I am one of the millions of people who have a loved one that’s been touched by cancer. This year, 2 million people will be diagnosed — that’s one person every 15 seconds. I’m hoping that when people watch this PSA, they will be encouraged to learn more, join us and rise to the challenge.” - Rosario Dawson, SU2C ambassador

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Mission Affinity

American Airlines dedicates its product grant program to nonprofits that help communities, children, and military service members. It prioritizes organizations located where it does business.

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Other Giving Programs

Do Crew: Supports employees in dedicating their efforts to work in the communities through volunteering, charitable giving, and community outreach.‍

Product Donations: Collect charitable donations from its members to support nonprofits and even accept donation requests.

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Panera Bread is a popular American chain store of bakery-café fast-food restaurants.

Through its Day-End Dough-Nation program, it partners with many food pantries, youth shelters, soup kitchens, after-school programs, and other charities across the US. The program provides bread and bakery items to needy people and reduces food wastage.

Panera also announced new ideas around its community cafes in Boston, Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, and Portland, Oregon. At these cafes, a menu item (in this case turkey chili) is listed at $5.98, but guests can pay what they’d like. The social experiment offers individuals the opportunity to receive meals at a low cost or add a donation to their meal total when they can to support someone else down the line.

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“A guest can say that they’d like to pay the suggested retail value, or you can say, ‘This is great. I’d like to pay it forward. Put $10 on my credit card,’ or, ‘Here’s a $10 bill.’ Or they can say they need the meal and, ‘Here’s a dime,’ or, ‘Here’s nothing.’” -Linn Parrish, Panera Bread vice president of public relations

Mission Affinity

The Panera Bread Foundation primarily supports at-risk children and youth. They even help nonprofits that offer professional development, college-readiness youth education, mentorship, workforce development, and skill-building.

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Other Giving Programs

Panera Fundraising: This program helps organizations such as scout groups, schools, and sports teams host fundraising events at their local Panera Café. Companies that donate to nonprofit organizations receive some of their net sales.‍

Community Partnerships & Associate Volunteering: This program offers paid time off annually for associates to invest their time and talent in supporting communities.

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The Cheesecake Factory is a restaurant franchise spread across the US that offers the best in-kind donations to nonprofits and charities. It gives back to the communities where its restaurants are serving. Notably, the Cheesecake Factory gives various gift cards to eligible charities.

As of February 2023, the company has donated 662,000 pounds of food to local nonprofit organizations and had its employees volunteer for 17,300 hours.

The Cheesecake Factory also recently partnered with food banks through its Harvest Program to donate excess food. They’ve also raised about $400,000 for Feeding America.

To secure the in-kind donation, contact the general manager at your local Cheesecake Factory.

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“The Cheesecake Factory is honored to commemorate National Cheesecake Day by continuing our longstanding support of Feeding America’s hunger-relief efforts. ” -David Overton, Founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

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Mission Affinity

The Cheesecake Factory dedicates its financial grants to local organizations and community organizations.

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Other Giving Programs

Give Back: Sponsors teams and staff members who volunteer for community service and fundraising for the charities they care about.

Peanut Butter Drive: This drive, organized in September, collected money and jars of peanut butter for the local Feeding America food bank.‍

Nourish Programs: Collects excess food from its restaurants and distributes it to local nonprofits.

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Companies Supporting Community Development

Target's financial grants program offers support for disaster relief and local families.

The company has dedicated community engagement funds for nonprofit partners in the same area as a Target store or distribution center.

These grants focus on environmental and social issues. Its REACH Charitable Grants help bring economic prosperity to black communities. Both are invitation-only.

In 2021, Target committed $100 million through 2025 for Black communities and advancing racial equity. They pledge to do this through Black-led local nonprofits such as the Philanthropic Collective to Combat Anti-Blackness & Realize Racial Justice's Minnesota Holistic Black-Led Movement Fund.

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“Target Circle has enabled African Family Health Organization to provide critical and emergency assistance to meet the growing demand of new immigrants to the City of Philadelphia not covered under other funding. As an example, we recently had 13 individuals come to our office from a shelter in need of a plethora of services to help them meet immediate needs and figure out a plan for self-sufficiency. We were able to utilize some of the funds from Target Circle to address their immediate needs. Thank you!" -African Family Health Organization

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Each year, Target donates over $7 million to local communities, raising $26.9 million to donate through Target Circle guests and supporting 5,500 nonprofits in 2023.

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Mission Affinity

Target focuses on building financial stability and advancing racial equity. It also aims to support sustainable economic opportunities for families in need and offers crisis and disaster relief to communities.

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Other Giving Programs

Great Gift Together: Holiday partnership between local nonprofits and stores nationwide to provide essentials and holiday gifts to needy families.

Target Circle: Members earn a vote for every trip to the Target store that they can use to direct where corporate donations to nonprofits go in their community. Funds are awarded based on the percentage of votes received.

Gift Cards: Any nonprofit with a Target in its locality can request gift card donations from the store.

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Walmart and its Private Foundation have donated more than $1.7 billion in 2023 in cash grants and in-kind donations. They have an excellent community grant program that awards grants ranging from $250 to $5,000.

The program accepts applications quarterly, starting from February 1st and ending December 31st.

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They have a Spark Good initiative that enables charitable organizations to manage activities with Walmart, such as:

Applying for local grants.

Requesting space outside of the Walmart facilities to fundraise.

Engage with customers and associates to secure support for their cause.

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In 2024, Walmart donated $5 million to Mercy’s Growth in Northwest Arkansas to increase healthcare access and quality.

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“The Walmart Foundation’s generous gift to Mercy Health Foundation NWA is a significant step toward Mercy’s goal to enhance health care in Northwest Arkansas. With this support, Mercy can offer new procedures and treatments that were previously out of reach. Eliminating the necessity for our patients to travel far away from their loved ones in times of need is central to our expansion, and we’re grateful to Walmart Foundation for its support to make health care better in our community.” - Ryan Gehrig, president of Mercy Arkansas

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Mission Affinity

The foundation companies that donate to nonprofits across three focus areas:

Environmentalism

Minority individuals and low-income

Economically supporting local communities

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Other Giving Programs

Volunteer Grant Program: This program grants a minimum of $10 and a maximum of $1,000 to nonprofits where their employees volunteer.

Community Building: Targeted support to diverse initiatives that bring together people of different communities across the US.

Northwest Arkansas Giving Program: Support to organizations operating in Northwest Arkansas that support the region's long-term capacity and capability.

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Albertsons is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the US, with an outstanding community giving program. It offers community giving cards that nonprofit organizations can sell to raise money for their mission.

Nonprofits can sell their preloaded cards at face value. They will earn 5% of what their Supporters pay every time they use the card at Albertsons and Safeway. Supporters can reload their cards to keep purchasing and giving back to their supporting charities.

At the end of 2024, Albertsons donated $100,000 to borderland schools and nonprofits and free gift cards to celebrate their new store opening. They chose to use the celebration as a way to showcase community care and give to those in need.

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“We’re thrilled to unveil this beautiful and highly upgraded Albertsons store to residents in Horizon City. This upscale Albertsons will provide shoppers the finest selection of fresh foods along with a memorable experience each time they shop." - Carl Huntington, President of the Southwest Division at Albertsons

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Mission Affinity

The Albertsons Foundation supports nonprofits focused on hunger relief and food insecurity at a national level. At the community level, they fund organizations that impact the lives of their customers and employees.

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Other Giving Programs

Nourishing Neighbors Campaign: An invitation-only giving campaign supporting hunger and funding organizations - particularly those that help the neighborhood they serve.

Collects Online Donation: An online donation page that allows people to donate to the company and support local food banks, school districts, and charities.

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Top tips to engage the Top Companies That Donate to Charities

How to Approach Corporations for Donations

Start by building a relationship and not just making an ask. Do your research to identify companies that already support causes similar to yours.

Look at their mission, recent giving history, and employee engagement programs. Once you find a good fit, send a personalized message highlighting shared values. Show them the impact their support can make, and don’t be afraid to ask for a meeting to explore alignment further. You can think of it as starting a partnership, not pitching a product.

Pro tip: A warm intro (through a board member, volunteer, or mutual contact) can go a long way in opening doors.

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How to Get Corporate Sponsorship

Corporate sponsorships work best when both parties benefit.

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Here are a few tips:

Create a clear, compelling sponsorship package outlining your offering (e.g., brand exposure, community goodwill, employee engagement opportunities).

Offer different sponsorship levels, each with specific perks, to make it easy for a business to say yes.

Be professional, but let your nonprofit’s personality shine through.

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Not every company is the right fit, and that’s okay. Reflect on your core mission and audience, then look for brands with overlapping values, target markets, or community goals.

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Ask yourself:

Do our audiences overlap?

Does their CSR (corporate social responsibility) strategy align with our mission?

Can we create a story together that feels authentic and impactful?

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How to Apply for Grants

1. Identify the Right Grants

Start by researching funders whose mission, giving priorities, and geographic focus align with your work. Look into community foundations, local corporations, and national grant databases.

‍Zeffy provides a completely free grant finder that takes the hassle out of researching funding opportunities. With an intuitive interface, any organization can easily search for grants based on mission, location, and purpose.

Every expense counts, and with Zeffy, you can count on never having to budget for monthly fees to access tools that make your life easier.

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2. Review the Guidelines Thoroughly

Before diving in, carefully read the grant requirements. Check eligibility, deadlines, word counts, and what they do or don’t fund so you don’t miss a small detail that can cost you the opportunity.

It can also be helpful to understand what type of grant you’re looking for, such as an operational, marketing, or start-up grant.

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3. Gather Key Documents

Save time by preparing a grant toolkit you can reuse. Common documents include:

Mission and vision statement

IRS 501(c)(3) letter

Organizational budget

Program budget (if applying for a specific initiative)

Board of Directors list

The most recent annual report or Form 990



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4. Tell a Clear, Compelling Story

Use the application to show both your heart and your impact. Clearly state the problem you’re addressing, how your work solves it, and what outcomes you expect. You can use data and real-impact stories to bring your mission to life.

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5. Make It Measurable

Funders want to see results. Outline how you’ll measure success by thinking about:

Years in operation

Number of people served

Outcomes improved

Systems changed

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6. Follow Instructions (to the letter)

Stick to word limits, formatting, and submission guidelines. If they ask for three outcomes, give them three, not five. This shows respect for the process and attention to detail.

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7. Submit Early When Possible

Give yourself buffer time to handle tech hiccups, last-minute edits, or required signatures. A rushed application is easy to spot—and not in a good way.

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8. Follow Up with Gratitude and Updates

If awarded, send a thank-you note and inform the funder about your progress. If not awarded, ask (politely) for feedback and stay in touch just in case they may fund your next round.

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Summing Up - Top Companies Donating to Nonprofits

Corporate giving programs offer nonprofits many opportunities to secure funding, resources, and support from socially responsible companies.

As you explore the giving programs of these 15 companies that donate to nonprofits and beyond, research their focus areas, eligibility criteria, and application processes to maximize your chances of success.

Sign up today for Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising tool that makes managing funding easy. With Zeffy, you can raise money straight into your account without transaction fees.

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FAQs on Companies Donating to Nonprofit

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What companies have donated most to charity? Microsoft, Google, Starbucks, and Ben & Jerry's are some of the most charitable companies that donate to nonprofits. In fact, most companies today set aside one percent or more of their profits for corporate donations. They also have specific corporate philanthropy programs in place.

These include volunteer grants and employee matching to support various charities.

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Why do companies donate to charitable organizations? Corporate donation is the best way for a company to show the public, employees, and other stakeholders that it's a business that cares and can be trusted.

Companies have a set of core values that guide their business. Donating to nonprofits that align with them can help businesses show their commitment to these principles. By engaging in charities, they leave a tangible and lasting impact on the community.

Finally, charitable donations are tax-deductible, which can help to reduce a company's tax burden.

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How do you get local companies to donate? Follow the given steps to reach local businesses and companies that donate to nonprofits: Start by researching your locality and creating a list of potential partners. Look for businesses that share your mission and values. Create a compelling pitch that shows them the benefits of supporting your nonprofit. Emphasize the value your charity brings to their business. This could include community goodwill, increased exposure, or direct marketing opportunities. Define a beneficial agreement that outlines the responsibilities and expectations of both parties. When reaching an agreement, try to be flexible and open to their needs or suggestions. Once you secure the corporate donations, acknowledge and appreciate their support by thanking them. Learn in detail how to get corporate sponsors

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What other support do companies provide? Besides corporate donations, many companies give back in ways that are unique to their business. Some may offer their products and services to support the society. For instance, Publix donates surplus deli chicken to community food banks.

Other companies partner with local shops or youth groups to offer training and youth education programs. IBM's P-TECH program is a public education model. It focuses on high school students from underserved backgrounds and helps them create a career in STEM.

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