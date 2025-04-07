Givelify Reviews 2025: The Ultimate Guide

Many nonprofits, churches, and organizations use Givelify to amplify fundraising. Along the way, it’s only natural to seek more insight into how the platform performs and what actual customers think.

Consider this blog your one-stop shop for the latest 2025 Givelify reviews, features, pros, cons, and alternatives. With this information in hand, you’ll decide to fuel your mission.

Let’s examine if Givelify is the right fit for your organization.

The 2025 Givelify review

Launched in 2013, Givelify is popular among churches, faith-based organizations, and community groups, with an overall Capterra rating of 4.8/5. Features help increase donation options from anywhere supporters want to give (newsletters, website, livestreams, etc.)

Key features of Givelify

Giving app

Givelify's giving app offers a simple three-tap donation process, so it’s easier than ever for people to support causes they care about. The app connects users to causes they love, offering quick donations with no hidden fees.

Plus, organizations can show gratitude with personal thank-you notes and raise funds for specific goals.

Pro tip: Strengthen relationships by ensuring timely and heartfelt thank-you messages after every donation, fostering goodwill, and encouraging future contributions.

Givelithon in-person giving

Givelithon supports fundraising events with a live feed of incoming donations throughout. Nonprofits can display this feed on a screen to build excitement and motivate attendees with a real-time view of:

Running total of donations

Fundraising goal progress

Donor photos and names

By publicly recognizing and thanking donors, Givelithon can boost giving and strengthen donor connections.

Pro tip: Use Givelithon to boost excitement by having volunteers or board members make the first contributions, which can kick-start the momentum.

Givelify dashboard and analytics

Tracking tools help users connect, engage, and better understand their supporters. Givelify Analytics Studio makes it simple to see insights into giving trends, frequency, and donor habits, all powered by AI.

As you learn what motivates supporters, you can better strategize custom thank-you messages or reminders that help you stay at the top of donors' minds.

Pro tip: Analyze giving trends to segment donors and develop personalized outreach and fundraising campaigns that supporters engage with most.

Donor management

Built-in donation management tools make tracking gifts by day, month, or donor easier. That means you can break down donation records in the way that works with your process and leads to specialized reporting.

Whether you reconcile through QuickBooks, church management systems, or manually, Givelify supports you. This is particularly helpful during tax season when automatic donor reports can save you and your team hours so that you can stay focused on your mission.

Pro tip: Keep donor information organized and track engagement over time to create more meaningful touchpoints and personalized follow-ups that enhance loyalty.

Integrations

Givelify integrates with church fundraising tools like Shelby Next, Power Church, Servant Keeper, and ACS Realm to sync your donor and financial data. During year-end reporting, reconciliation can be much faster and more accurate when your systems speak the same language.

Pro tip: Integrate Givelify with your CRM, email marketing, or accounting software to streamline operations, reduce manual data entry, and improve efficiency.

The Givelify donor experience

Givelify’s features help supporters give any time, anywhere. They can donate through the mobile app or online platforms with a few clicks, reducing the risk of an abandoned donation process if your supporter doesn’t carry cash.

Customizable giving options like recurring donations and personalized donation amounts can also introduce flexibility that keeps donors around. It’s also essential for donors to feel seen and like communication is meaningful, which the donor management tools and AI-based insights support.

Givelify can be a donor-centric platform that nurtures long-term relationships and increases donation consistency.

“Once you have your organization listed, your donors can type in your organization name and you should pop up. If you are a church, etc., your donors can give to you from anywhere. They just type in your name and they fill out their donation amounts and hit SEND and it's done instantly. This is a great way for donors to give - even while away on vacation or business.” - Bob T.

Pricing

Givelify has a 4.8/5 "value for money" rating on Capterra and no monthly subscription fees, yet the tool is not truly a free fundraising option. Budget-conscious organizations can still use the platform, budgeting for a transaction fee of 2.9% + $0.30 on each donation.

Let’s look at Givelify fees:

Givelify offers a low-fee solution for nonprofits, allowing you to access everything you may need without a subscription fee. Instead, a transaction fee covers the cost of processing payments, maintaining security, and enhancing platform features.

Standard transaction fee: This applies to donations made with Visa, MasterCard, and Discover.

American Express fee: 3.5% + $0.30 per transaction, reflecting the higher cost of processing AmEx payments.

Customer support

Givelify’s 4.9/5 customer service rating on Capterra reflects several options for support:

Help center: Online library with FAQs, tutorials, and guides

Email support: Givelify’s support team is available for more personalized assistance.

In-app support: Direct help access through the mobile app

Live chat: A chat feature provides quicker responses during business hours

Community forum: User engagement and shared insights or solutions

Givelify pros

Donor experience

“The best part about Givelify is that it is super easy to use. If you can send a text, you can use Givelify and donate to your charity of choice (or place of worship). It's that simple!” - Dennis S.

Ease of Use

“What I love about Givelify is the online widget and the app's ease of use. They also have recurring donation options which makes giving a breeze for gifters and receivers” - Verified Reviewer

Customization

“I like that you can customize the amount you would like to give, you can schedule a date and time for when you give, and it makes it super easy to give in just a few steps. I like that you can also favorite the organizations that you regularly give to.” - Kasie M.

Givelify cons

Timely glitches

“It is not as easy to give a refund if someone makes a mistake. It took days to setup because of the verification process with the church.” - Mercedes M.

‍

User interface

“I think the interface of the app could be more modern and possibly more widgets could be created for the online giving process.” - Verified Reviewer

Cost

“My church is charged a fee for accepting the payments and there is no way that I can pay the fee separately to ensure the church receives the full offering.” - Belinda P.

What are the benefits of Givelify?

To make sure you have absolutely everything you need to evaluate Givelify, here’s a recap of the benefits you can consider:

1. User-friendliness encourages consistent giving

Givelify’s simple giving process can encourage donors to contribute more quickly as part of an event or campaign or as they feel called to on your online donation pages. Many users find that the user interface removes some distractions in the giving process, which can increase the number of donations made when your community is proceeding through that process.

2. Higher average donations

Givelify shares that the average annual contribution through the platform is $3,960, five times the national average. The convenient giving experience can increase recurring donation support, such as a yearly gift, which adds reliable revenue.

3. AI-powered insights strengthen donor relationships

Givelify’s artificial intelligence gives nonprofits the right information at the right time to build a passionate donor base. These analytics strengthen understanding of key giving patterns and optimal engagement strategies and can spark ideas for meaningful donor outreach around when people are most likely to respond.

How Givelify compares to other fundraising solutions

Considering Givelify alternatives is part of making a sound decision. Learning how Givelify compares to other fundraising solutions will help you tailor your tech to your unique needs.

A strong fundraising solution balances ease of use, donor engagement, and cost-effectiveness. Givelify is strong in these areas, with unique features that don’t increase pricing.

At the same time, some alternatives on the market specialize even more in certain fundraising aspects, and some offer their tools free of transaction or platform fees.

Let’s explore!

Best Givelify alternatives

Responsive Table Fundraising platform Key differentiator Pricing Givelify AI-powered analytics 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction (Visa, MasterCard, Discover)

3.5% + $0.30 for AmEx Zeffy 100% free donations & donor management 100% free (all transaction fees covered) Donorbox Peer-to-peer fundraising, text-to-give 1.5% platform fee + payment processing fees Tithe.ly Church-specific app solutions 3.5% + $0.30 per donation

Zeffy

‍

Zeffy is the best alternative to Givelify, offering a 100% free platform that covers transaction fees to put more money toward your mission. Zeffy is explicitly designed for nonprofits and provides tools to help organizations manage campaigns, engage donors, and grow their mission.

The platform’s 4.8/5 “value for money” rating showcases that you don’t have to pay for powerful fundraising features.

Zeffy’s 100% free features include:

Online donations: Website or app donations with no fees

Mobile giving: Mobile-friendly, on-the-go donations

Point-of-sale tool: Seamless in-person donations

Event management and raffles: Manage events and fundraisers

E-commerce: Sell products or services online

Crowdfunding campaigns: Support specific fundraising goals

Peer-to-peer fundraising: Enable supporters to fundraise

Membership management: Track and engage members

Email automation: Send automated messages

Recurring donations: Enable sustained giving options

Multiple mobile-first payment options: Flexible donor payments

Fundraising thermometer: Visualize fundraising progress

Donorbox

Donorbox is an intuitive and fee-based solution with easy setup and robust features available at a cost. This helps nonprofits engage donors while maintaining flexibility and customizable options.

‍

Online donations: Embedded forms, standalone webpage

Recurring donations: Automated regular contributions

Customizable forms: Branded donation pages

Donor management: Track data, manage relationships

Text-to-give: Collect contributions via SMS

Peer-to-peer fundraising: Supporters fundraise for you

Event ticketing: Manage events, sell tickets

Email receipts: Thank-you emails, tax receipts

Integrations: Salesforce, Zapier, and more

Tithe.ly

Tithe.ly is a nice choice for churches and nonprofits who want to simplify donations and engage donors. Transaction fees of 3.5% + $0.30 exists on each donation.

‍

Online and mobile giving: Apps, text-to-give, web forms, recurring options

Church app solutions: Sermons, events, giving tools

Communication: Email, SMS, push notifications

Event management: Registrations, ticketing

Website builder: Simple sites with giving integration

Administrative tools: Donor tracking, reporting, financial workflows

Givelify reviews: FAQ

How does Givelify work? Givelify allows organizations to collect donations through customizable donation pages or its mobile app. Donors can give one-time or recurring gifts, while nonprofits track contributions through detailed reports.

‍