How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
Google Analytics for Nonprofits: A Comprehensive Guide
Nonprofit guides

Google Analytics for Nonprofits: A Comprehensive Guide

September 20, 2024

Google Analytics is a free web analytics tool that provides detailed insights into website traffic and user behavior. For nonprofits, it's an essential tool to understand donor engagement, optimize online presence, and measure campaign effectiveness. 

By tracking key metrics like page views, conversion rates, and user journeys, organizations can make data-driven decisions to improve their digital strategies.

Our comprehensive guide offers nonprofits a roadmap to leverage Google Analytics 4 (GA4) effectively. We cover setup procedures, key features, and best practices to analyze campaign performance and enhance user experience using Google Analytics for nonprofits.

Table of Contents

Google Analytics for nonprofits: What it is and how it helps

How Google Analytics can help nonprofits

How to setup Google Analytics for your nonprofit in 5 steps

6 strategies to make the most of Google Analytics for your nonprofit

Final thoughts on GA4 for nonprofits

FAQs on Google Analytics for nonprofits

Google Analytics for Nonprofits: What it is and how it helps

Google Analytics is a comprehensive web analytics platform that offers insights into website traffic, user behavior, and marketing campaign performance. It provides a detailed breakdown of how different elements of your website or app—such as pages, images, forms, and buttons—contribute to achieving your goals, whether they're donations, signups, or event registrations.

The platform presents user behavior data in easy-to-understand tables and graphs, with options to apply filters for more granular analysis. For example, you can track a donor's journey through your site right up to the moment they make a contribution.

As the leading web analytics tool with over 43% market share in 2024, Google Analytics offers nonprofits several key benefits through its Google for Nonprofits initiative.

How Google Analytics can help nonprofits

1. Enhances user experience and engagement

Google Analytics shows how users navigate through your website and highlights common drop-off points and user patterns. Using this data, your nonprofit can streamline the user journey and easily guide visitors to important pages like events, donation forms, and volunteer sign-ups.

Analytics reveals user engagement patterns, including page views, interest triggers, exit points, and session duration. These insights help refine your website’s structure and design.

Read our guide on the best practices for nonprofit website design

2. Provides smarter insights 

GA4 leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to uncover novel and predictive insights from your data. It can forecast potential donor behavior and retention patterns, even with incomplete information. 

After collecting a month's worth of data, Analytics can project future donation trends, allowing for more strategic planning of your fundraising initiatives.

3. Collects comprehensive data 

Google Analytics allows you to track user interactions across different platforms and devices for your apps, websites, and offline interactions. This gives you a holistic view of how users interact with your nonprofit. 

By seeing all user touchpoints, you can identify trends and opportunities for improvement. It helps you decide where your team should spend its time and efforts to drive support for your mission.

4. Optimizes fundraising and marketing efforts 

Google Analytics allows nonprofits to track the performance of specific campaigns by using UTM parameters. This enables them to see exactly how much traffic and donations each campaign generates and helps identify which messages and channels are most effective.

Google Analytics has A/B testing features on various elements on your donation page, including color schemes, button designs, layout configurations, and copy variations. 

By analyzing user behavior patterns, you can optimize the placement of your content and call-to-action buttons to maximize visibility and engagement.

How to set up Google Analytics for your nonprofit in 5 steps

1. Set up your Google Analytics account

To start using Google Analytics 4 (GA4):

2. Set up data stream

To begin tracking data:

  1. Add your nonprofit website as a property in your GA4 dashboard
  2. Click on "Add Stream" and choose "Web" for website data
  3. Enter your website URL and any additional required details
  4. Once set up, GA4 will provide a unique tracking code
  5. Insert this code into the header of each page on your website
  6. Alternatively, use Google Tag Manager for easier implementation

3. Identify and add goals to Analytics 

Identify the key actions that you want visitors to take on your website to achieve your goals. Set these goals in Analytics by navigating to Admin settings to measure success.

Apply goals to specific pages or screens your users visit. There are generally four main types of goals in Google Analytics.

You can also create a custom goal if none of the pre-defined goal templates fit your needs. In the conversions section in Analytics, you will see how many users are achieving your goal. 

4. Create segmented audiences 

GA4 allows you to create user segments based on various criteria:

By setting up audience triggers, you can receive notifications when users meet certain criteria, facilitating timely and targeted engagement. This approach allows your nonprofit to create more personalized and effective communication to build stronger relationships with your supporters.

5. Create Google Analytics reports

From the Google Analytics dashboard, you can get a quick overview of your key metrics. For a more detailed understanding, you can access both standard reports and use the report builder to create custom reports with the metrics most relevant to your nonprofit.

Set time aside to regularly check your reports to see how your website is performing and take steps to enhance your online presence.

6 strategies to make the most of Google Analytics for your nonprofit

1. Use event-based tracking

The previous version of Universal Analytics was session-based, while the newer Google Analytics 4 is event-based.

In GA4, an event represents any user action on your website, from button clicks to form submissions and file downloads. Enable Enhanced Measurement to automatically track common events such as page views, scrolls, outbound clicks, and video interactions.

For more specific tracking needs, create custom events tailored to your nonprofit's goals. For example:

These customized metrics offer valuable insights into your fundraising performance, allowing you to fine-tune your strategies and improve donor engagement. 

By leveraging both automatic and custom event tracking, you'll gain a comprehensive understanding of how supporters interact with your website.

2. Identify keywords for SEO

To gain insights into the keywords driving traffic to your nonprofit's website, link Google Analytics with Google Search Console.

In Analytics, navigate to Acquisition > Search Console > Queries

This report reveals the search terms users entered to find your site.

Additionally, explore Behavior > Site Content > Landing Pages to identify high-performing entry points and associated keywords.

Use these insights to refine your SEO and marketing strategies:

By aligning your online presence with supporter search behavior, you can attract more potential donors and volunteers to your nonprofit's website, increasing your organization's reach and impact.

3. Use exploration reports for campaign analysis

Leverage GA4's Exploration tool to create custom reports that provide deeper insights into user journeys. Set up funnel explorations to track user paths toward specific goals and identify drop-off points in the conversion process. Use these insights to optimize both user experience and your marketing efforts. 

For instance, if your event registration form shows high abandonment rates, analyze potential barriers such as form length or complexity. This data allows you to streamline the process and increase conversions. 

By understanding user behavior patterns, you can make targeted improvements to your nonprofit's website, enhancing donor engagement.

4. Apply user ID for donor journey tracking

Implement Google Analytics User ID tracking to gain a comprehensive view of donor interactions across different platforms. This feature assigns a unique identifier to each supporter, allowing Analytics to track individuals across different devices. 

By tracking supporter journeys from initial contact to their most recent contribution, you'll gain valuable insights into cross-channel engagement patterns.

For example, you might observe how a supporter transitions from social media interaction to event registration on your website. This understanding of donor behavior enables your nonprofit to create more personalized and effective engagement strategies.

5. Integrate with Google Ads for Campaign Optimization

GA4 provides detailed insights into user behavior and demographics. By integrating these insights with Google Ads campaigns, you can create more targeted campaigns. 

For instance, if you notice that visitors from specific demographics are more likely to contribute, you can target similar users more aggressively in Google Ads.

You can also use conversion data from GA4 to refine your Google Ads targeting, as it helps your ads reach people most likely to give or join your cause.

Check our guide on Google Ad Grants for nonprofits and get a $10,000 credit

6. Setup e-commerce tracking for donation monitoring 

Implementing e-commerce tracking in Google Analytics provides crucial insights into your fundraising efforts, including the most effective gift types, donor acquisition channels, and time-to-donation metrics. It helps identify major donors and their sources, reveals geographical trends in giving, and highlights high-performing campaigns. 

By analyzing these data points, your nonprofit can optimize fundraising strategies, focus on successful channels, and tailor campaigns to maximize donor engagement and contributions. This data-driven approach allows for more efficient resource allocation and improved overall fundraising performance.

Final thoughts on GA4 for nonprofits

Google Analytics 4 empowers nonprofits to make data-driven decisions, transforming raw data into actionable insights. By leveraging GA4's advanced features, your organization can optimize donor engagement, refine marketing strategies, and ultimately increase its overall impact. 

The key to success lies in consistent analysis and adaptation, ensuring your digital presence evolves with your supporters' needs and behaviors.

To further enhance your data-driven approach, consider integrating GA4 with Zeffy's 100% free fundraising platform. This powerful combination allows you to track donation form visits, identify traffic sources, and gain a comprehensive view of your fundraising performance.

Sign up on Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform and integrate GA4 to track website metrics

FAQs on Google Analytics

To check if your Google for Nonprofits account request has been approved, sign in to Google for Nonprofits. Navigate to your account dashboard, and you will see your organization status under the "Enrolment" section. Most requests are reviewed in 2 to 14 business days. You will get an email once the review is complete.

For more details, you can also contact Google support or refer to the emails you received during the application process.

Yes, Google Analytics can track donations by setting up goals or event tracking. You can configure goals to monitor donation confirmations. Use event tracking to record when users interact with donation buttons or complete transactions.

Google Analytics also has e-commerce functionality to help you track donations on your website. It shows you how much people give, how long it takes them, which forms they use most, and how often they visit before donating.

You can integrate Google Analytics with Zeffy's 100% free fundraising software to comprehensively track all your donations at no cost, maximizing your insights while eliminating expenses.

Your website metrics provide valuable insights into your content’s performance and visitor behavior, so it’s essential for nonprofits to know which metrics to track.

  • Conversion rate: Percentage of visitors who completed an action, such as making a donation, signing up for the newsletter, or subscribing to memberships
  • Website traffic: Tracks the total number of visitors to your nonprofit website
  • Bounce rate: Highlights the percentage of visitors who leave after viewing just one page of your website
  • User engagement: Assesses how long visitors will stay and how many pages they will view
  • Referral sources: Identifies from where your website traffic is exactly coming from

Remember to track new vs. returning visitors and mobile vs. desktop traffic. This provides insights into audience demographics and preferences to better engage visitors.

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
Camille Duboz

Keep reading :

Grants
Google Ad Grants in 2025: What Nonprofits Need to Know Before They Apply

Grab the nonprofit basics on Google Ad Grants. Learn how Google Ad Grants for nonprofits work, eligibility requirements, and tips to maximize results.

Read more

Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

Sign up for free
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

Sign up for freeLearn more

Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

Get fundraising ideas

Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

Find your grant

Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

Start your nonprofit

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.