How to start a nonprofit in Alabama in 13 steps [2024]

Starting a nonprofit in Alabama can be an incredibly rewarding experience — especially if you're passionate about a cause in your community.
But just like starting a for-profit business, starting a nonprofit takes some thought and effort, as well as a bit of paperwork. In this blog, we'll cover everything there is to know about starting a nonprofit in Alabama, so you can begin making an impact in no time.
When considering starting a nonprofit in Alabama from scratch, it can be hard to know where to begin. When deciding to take on the endeavor, it is important to get clear on a few fundamental things, including:
Once you've determined your organization's core mission and goals, it's time to name your nonprofit. Not only is this step in the process important for marketing and branding purposes, but it's also a crucial part of the legal process of starting a nonprofit in Alabama.
When deciding on your organization's name, be sure to choose a name that:
Per Alabama state rules, you'll need to ensure that no other entity in the state has that name. To do so, use the Alabama Secretary of State website. Once you ensure the name is unique, you'll need to reserve it using the Name Reservation Request Form for Domestic Entities form and pay a $25 filing fee.
Once you've determined your organization name and confirmed that it is not already in use, it's time to create a leadership team.
Identifying an Incorporator and a Board of Directors is not only a strategic decision that can help make your nonprofit a success, but it's a required one in Alabama.
When choosing your leadership team, be sure to select people who are trustworthy, dependable, and bring a skillset to the table. Whether they're already a member of your organization or a trusted volunteer, they'll help you make crucial decisions about your charity.
Appointing a registered agent is a vital step when forming a nonprofit in Alabama. In essence, a registered agent acts as a reliable point of contact for legal matters. This designated individual receives important documents and official correspondence on behalf of your nonprofit, such as legal notices and tax forms.
The registered agent must be located in Alabama and available during regular business hours to receive legal correspondence and communication.
Next, you'll need to formally register your organization as a legal nonprofit in the state of Alabama by filing Articles of Incorporation. To do this, complete the Domestic Nonprofit Corporation Certificate of Formation form and file it either online or by mail. When completing this form, be sure to attach your name reservation certificate and pay the $200 fee.
In Alabama, like in other states, nonprofits are required to obtain an EIN, or Employer Identification Number. An EIN is like your organization's social security number. It's used for tax purposes, including opening bank accounts, hiring employees, and applying for tax-exempt status.
Next, you'll need to call a meeting with your board to draft bylaws that align with your nonprofit corporation mission and comply with Alabama nonprofit laws.
Bylaws are the rules and procedures that govern how your nonprofit operates. They outline the structure of your organization, the responsibilities of the board and officers, how meetings will be conducted, and how decisions will be made.
When creating your bylaws, be sure to:
Alabama offers a consolidated state tax registration application for charitable organizations, so you'll need to file for state tax identification numbers. To do this, complete Form COM-101 and submit it either online or by mail to the Alabama Department of Revenue.
Once you've created your bylaws, you'll need to apply for both federal and state tax exemption.
Next, your nonprofit will have to register for charitable fundraising on the Alabama Attorney General's office and pay the $25 fee. This means you'll solicit contributions solely for charitable reasons.
Once you've completed all the necessary filings, you'll need to consider whether you need any other permits.
Use portals like the Small Business Administration Business License & Permit look-up tool and search by your business type and locality to check to see if you're in need of other permitting.
Once you've filed all of the appropriate forms and established the necessary regulatory foundation for your nonprofit, it's time to start fundraising.
First, build a fundraising plan that outlines your goals, strategies, and tactics. Plus, be sure to consider how you'll cultivate donor relationships. Then, Put your fundraising plan into action by launching campaigns, events, and appeals to solicit donations and support. Keep track of your fundraising efforts and evaluate their effectiveness over time.
One of the best ways to start your nonprofit, and begin bringing in funds and connecting with donors, is by using a free all-in-one donation platform, designed specifically for charities.
So not only can nonprofits start fundraising in minutes, but they don't have to pay any upfront, monthly, or hidden fees, ever. In fact, over 50,000 nonprofits use and love Zeffy for its powerful but simple —and always free—software designed to help make the world a better place.
As a legal nonprofit in the state of Alabama, you'll need to remain compliant with federal and state rules and regulations throughout the year. This includes:
Dyslexia Center of the Shoals, a local Alabama-based nonprofit, provides education, information, resources, quality therapy, and teacher training to meet the needs of individuals, families, and communities affected by dyslexia.
One of the center's biggest hurdles was finding a way to conveniently the therapists they and their beneficiaries worked with. Though lots of nonprofit platforms offered a simple way to collect payments, most all charged hefty upfront costs and processing fees. In order to save money, and launch their own donation form without paying a cent, the center teamed up with Zeffy — the 100% fee-free fundraising platform.
Since using Zeffy, the center has been able to raise $93,000 and save over $4,000 in fees


