How to start a nonprofit in Alabama in 13 steps [2024]

Starting a nonprofit in Alabama can be an incredibly rewarding experience — especially if you're passionate about a cause in your community.

But just like starting a for-profit business, starting a nonprofit takes some thought and effort, as well as a bit of paperwork. In this blog, we'll cover everything there is to know about starting a nonprofit in Alabama, so you can begin making an impact in no time.

13 steps to start a nonprofit in Alabama

Step 1. Research and plan

When considering starting a nonprofit in Alabama from scratch, it can be hard to know where to begin. When deciding to take on the endeavor, it is important to get clear on a few fundamental things, including:

Community needs: Consider what problems you want to address or what positive changes you want to make.

The market: Research nonprofits in Alabama that work in similar areas or address similar issues. Identify any gaps or needs that your nonprofit could address.

Your goals: Clarify your nonprofit's specific goals and objectives. Determine what you hope to achieve in the short term and long term.

Your mission statement: Write a clear and concise mission statement that articulates who you are, what you do, and who you serve.

Feedback: Seek feedback from stakeholders, potential beneficiaries, and members of your community to ensure that your mission statement accurately reflects community needs.

Step 2. Name your organization

Once you've determined your organization's core mission and goals, it's time to name your nonprofit. Not only is this step in the process important for marketing and branding purposes, but it's also a crucial part of the legal process of starting a nonprofit in Alabama.

When deciding on your organization's name, be sure to choose a name that:

Reflects your mission and goals

Describes what you aim to do

Is easy to spell and pronounce

Offers room for future growth

Per Alabama state rules, you'll need to ensure that no other entity in the state has that name. To do so, use the Alabama Secretary of State website. Once you ensure the name is unique, you'll need to reserve it using the Name Reservation Request Form for Domestic Entities form and pay a $25 filing fee.

Step 3. Leadership team

Once you've determined your organization name and confirmed that it is not already in use, it's time to create a leadership team.

Identifying an Incorporator and a Board of Directors is not only a strategic decision that can help make your nonprofit a success, but it's a required one in Alabama.

Incorporator: Nonprofits must recruit at least one Incorporator who will be responsible for signing the Articles of Incorporation.

Directors: You must assemble a board of at least three directors who will help guide your nonprofit through strategic decision-making. You'll need to assign a president, one or more vice-presidents, a secretary, a treasurer, and other officers and assistant officers as deemed necessary are required.

‍

When choosing your leadership team, be sure to select people who are trustworthy, dependable, and bring a skillset to the table. Whether they're already a member of your organization or a trusted volunteer, they'll help you make crucial decisions about your charity.

Step 4. Appoint a registered agent

Appointing a registered agent is a vital step when forming a nonprofit in Alabama. In essence, a registered agent acts as a reliable point of contact for legal matters. This designated individual receives important documents and official correspondence on behalf of your nonprofit, such as legal notices and tax forms.

The registered agent must be located in Alabama and available during regular business hours to receive legal correspondence and communication.

Step 5. File the Articles of Incorporation

Next, you'll need to formally register your organization as a legal nonprofit in the state of Alabama by filing Articles of Incorporation. To do this, complete the Domestic Nonprofit Corporation Certificate of Formation form and file it either online or by mail. When completing this form, be sure to attach your name reservation certificate and pay the $200 fee.

Step 6. Obtain an EIN

In Alabama, like in other states, nonprofits are required to obtain an EIN, or Employer Identification Number. An EIN is like your organization's social security number. It's used for tax purposes, including opening bank accounts, hiring employees, and applying for tax-exempt status.

Step 7. Draft bylaws

Next, you'll need to call a meeting with your board to draft bylaws that align with your nonprofit corporation mission and comply with Alabama nonprofit laws.

Bylaws are the rules and procedures that govern how your nonprofit operates. They outline the structure of your organization, the responsibilities of the board and officers, how meetings will be conducted, and how decisions will be made.

When creating your bylaws, be sure to:

Use clear and concise language: Make the language easy to understand for all board members and stakeholders. Avoid jargon and overly complex language.

Make them comprehensive: Your bylaws should cover all essential aspects of your organization's governance, including board structure, officer roles, meeting procedures, decision-making processes, and conflict resolution mechanisms.

Alignment bylaws with mission and values: Ensure that the bylaws reflect and support the goals of the organization.

Consider flexibility: Include provisions that allow for amendments to the bylaws as the organization evolves and grows.

Outline board structure and responsibilities: Clearly define the board of directors, its qualifications, terms of office, and responsibilities.

Determine meeting procedures: Detail the frequency, notice requirements, quorum, voting procedures, and more.

Address finances: Establish guidelines for budgeting, accounting, and reporting requirements.

Create a conflict of interest policy: Include a conflict of interest policy that requires board members and officers to disclose any conflicts of interest and abstain from voting on matters in which they have a personal or financial interest.

Include dissolution procedures: Include provisions for the process of distributing assets and winding up affairs in accordance with state law and IRS regulations.

Step 8. Get state tax Identification numbers and accounts

Alabama offers a consolidated state tax registration application for charitable organizations, so you'll need to file for state tax identification numbers. To do this, complete Form COM-101 and submit it either online or by mail to the Alabama Department of Revenue.

Step 9. Apply for federal and state tax-exempt status

Once you've created your bylaws, you'll need to apply for both federal and state tax exemption.

Federal tax-exempt status: Fill out Form 1023, Application for Recognition of Exemption Under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. You'll need to provide detailed information about your nonprofit's activities, finances, and governance.

State Sales Tax Exemption: Fill out form ST: EX-A1: Application for Sales Tax Certificate of Exemption and Instructions.

Step 10. Registered for charitable fundraising

Next, your nonprofit will have to register for charitable fundraising on the Alabama Attorney General's office and pay the $25 fee. This means you'll solicit contributions solely for charitable reasons.

Step 11. Obtain other necessary permits and licenses

Once you've completed all the necessary filings, you'll need to consider whether you need any other permits.

Use portals like the Small Business Administration Business License & Permit look-up tool and search by your business type and locality to check to see if you're in need of other permitting.

Step 12. Start fundraising

Once you've filed all of the appropriate forms and established the necessary regulatory foundation for your nonprofit, it's time to start fundraising.

First, build a fundraising plan that outlines your goals, strategies, and tactics. Plus, be sure to consider how you'll cultivate donor relationships. Then, Put your fundraising plan into action by launching campaigns, events, and appeals to solicit donations and support. Keep track of your fundraising efforts and evaluate their effectiveness over time.

Step 13. Stay compliant

As a legal nonprofit in the state of Alabama, you'll need to remain compliant with federal and state rules and regulations throughout the year. This includes:

Maintaining records: Keep accurate and up-to-date records of your nonprofit's activities, finances, and governance. This includes meeting minutes, financial statements, tax filings, and other important documents.

Filing annual reports: File annual reports with the IRS to maintain your nonprofit's legal and tax-exempt status.

Staying informed: Stay informed about changes to Alabama state laws and regulations affecting nonprofit organizations. Attend training sessions, workshops, and webinars to learn about best practices and compliance requirements.

Learn how this Alabama nonprofit raised $93,000 for free

Dyslexia Center of the Shoals, a local Alabama-based nonprofit, provides education, information, resources, quality therapy, and teacher training to meet the needs of individuals, families, and communities affected by dyslexia.

One of the center's biggest hurdles was finding a way to conveniently the therapists they and their beneficiaries worked with. Though lots of nonprofit platforms offered a simple way to collect payments, most all charged hefty upfront costs and processing fees. In order to save money, and launch their own donation form without paying a cent, the center teamed up with Zeffy — the 100% fee-free fundraising platform.

Since using Zeffy, the center has been able to raise $93,000 and save over $4,000 in fees

How to start a nonprofit in Alabama FAQs

How much does it cost to start a nonprofit organization in Alabama? Articles of Incorporation filing: $200 Federal tax exemption: $275 or $600 IRS fee Alabama charitable organization registration with alabama attorney general's office: $25 Name reservation: $25

How do I start a nonprofit with little money? Starting a nonprofit organization with no money requires strategic planning. To cut down on costs, consider: Using volunteers: Leverage volunteers for administrative, fundraising, or program work, to reduce the need for paid staff. Seeking out in-kind donations and grants: Ask for donations of goods and services from businesses, individuals, or other organizations to support your nonprofit's activities (think office space or equipment). And, research grant opportunities to generate free financial support for your nonprofit's mission. Leveraging partnerships: Look for potential partners, such as other nonprofits or community organizations, who might want to collaborate on shared goals. Taking advantage of free tools and platforms: Be sure to use fundraising and donor engagement tools that are completely free to use, like Zeffy. That way, you'll never have to worry about hidden fees and can get started making an impact right away — without paying a cent.

