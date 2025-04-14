How is Zeffy free?
How to start a nonprofit

How to Start a Nonprofit Organization with No Money (2025 Guide)

April 14, 2025

Looking to start a nonprofit organization but discouraged by how much it costs? 

Many changemakers want to make a lasting impact but abandon their hopes when considering finances. 

While there are fees and costs to consider, there are plenty of free resources and strategies to help get your nonprofit off the ground. This guide will teach you how to start a nonprofit with no money — or for as little as possible.

Can you really start a nonprofit organization with no money?

A lot of people wonder: How much does it cost to start a nonprofit?

While minimizing startup costs through volunteer efforts and strategic planning is possible, starting a nonprofit typically involves some financial investment. However, with careful budgeting and resourcefulness, you can launch a new nonprofit organization at little to no cost.

When considering starting a nonprofit, you must consider several costs and fees.

Registration and legal fees for nonprofit organizations

Once you've legally registered your organization, you'll then need to consider a few other costs like:

What type of nonprofit should you start? Understanding Tax Exempt Status

Responsive Table
Type of Nonprofit Purpose Examples Tax-Deductible Donations
501(c)(3) Tax-exempt charitable, limited lobbying Charities, educational orgs Varies (incorporation, tax-exempt status, operational) Yes
501(c)(4) Social welfare, advocacy, not fully tax-deductible Advocacy groups, civic leagues Varies (incorporation, legal compliance, advocacy costs) No
501(c)(6) Industry/professional focus, not tax-deductible Trade associations, chambers Varies (incorporation, legal compliance, industry-specific costs) No

A nonprofit organization is an entity that provides services or resources to address societal needs. Unlike for-profit businesses, nonprofits don't sell products or services for revenue—they collect donations purely to create change and impact.  

Some of the most popular nonprofits are 501(c)(3) organizations, 501(c)(4) organizations, and 501(c)(6) organizations. Any of these statuses can make you a successful nonprofit organization.

501(c)(3) organizations

501(c)(3) Guide for Nonprofits: What You Need to Know

501(c)(4) organizations

All About 501c4 Social Welfare Organizations

501(c)(6) organizations

How to Apply for 501(c)(6) Tax-Exempt Status in 8 Steps

What is the easiest nonprofit to start?

The ease of starting a nonprofit depends on factors like mission, structure, and requirements. Charitable nonprofits, especially those helping communities directly, are often seen as easier to start because they have clear goals and simple operations. They focus on providing services like food aid, shelter, education, or healthcare.

These nonprofits usually face fewer legal and regulatory challenges than those involved in lobbying or specialized industries. Also, they might find it easier to attract volunteers and donations because people see the positive impact of their work.

Can you make a living owning a nonprofit?

A nonprofit organization exists to serve charitable, educational, religious, or other beneficial purposes, not to make profits for individuals. They are governed by a nonprofit board, fiscal sponsor, or trustees and need owners like traditional businesses.

However, people working for nonprofits, such as founders and staff, can get paid for their services. Any compensation made through the nonprofit startup and throughout its growth must be supervised by the organization's board and meet industry standards.

Here's how individuals within nonprofit organizations may be compensated:

While individuals working for nonprofits may receive compensation, it's crucial to remember that nonprofits prioritize fulfilling their charitable missions over generating income for individuals. Nonprofit leaders and staff are usually driven by a passion for the organization's mission statement rather than financial gain.

Starting a nonprofit organization with no money: 6 easy steps

Starting a nonprofit organization with no money may seem daunting, but it's possible with careful planning. You may eventually find board members to support big decisions, but in the beginning it may feel like a balance between raising more without having to spend money that's unnecessary. 

You must determine your mission, vision, and goals, recruit a team, develop a business plan, file for charitable status, and adhere to state-specific rules and regulations. Once your nonprofit is formed, you'll need to start building relationships and finding creative, cost-free ways to raise money.

Here are the key steps you can take to get started:

Step 1: Lay the groundwork

To get started, you'll need to determine the purpose of your nonprofit and the impact you aim to make in your community or beyond. 

Step 2: Recruit your team

Once you clearly understand your mission and target audience, it's time to recruit a passionate and committed team. While not all states require that nonprofits be operated by more than one person, bringing in collaborators is a great way to bring diverse skills and expertise. 

This might include:

Tip: Reach out to existing networks or use social media as a free tool to find the right people.

Step 3: Create a nonprofit business plan

With your team in place, it is essential to create a solid business plan outlining your organization's goals, objectives, strategies, and financial projections.

While you may not have money initially, a well-thought-out business plan will help attract donors, volunteers, and other stakeholders who can support your cause.

This might include:

Pro tip: Use software like Canva to create free professional business plans.

Step 4: Fulfill legal requirements for tax exemption

Next, you must incorporate your nonprofit to become a tax-exempt organization and obtain the right status. This usually includes state and federal government fees.

Research the legal requirements and regulations for nonprofits in your state, and follow the necessary steps to register your organization with the appropriate authorities. You may also need to apply for charitable status with the IRS to receive donations and community grants.

You'll also most likely need an employer identification number (EIN). The application to obtain one is entirely free.

Step 5: Build relationships with local businesses and raise awareness

Once your nonprofit is officially registered, build relationships with potential donors, volunteers, and community partners. 

Attend free networking events, contact local businesses and organizations, and leverage social media to raise awareness about your cause for free.

Step 6: Find free fundraising strategies

In the absence of money, consider what free fundraising campaigns you might launch to generate revenue for your nonprofit. 

Consider corporate matching, launching a peer-to-peer fundraising event, and seeking in-kind donations of goods and services from businesses and individuals in your community.

4 common pitfalls to avoid when starting a nonprofit organization

When starting your nonprofit from scratch, there are a few key things to avoid:

1. Not diversifying funding streams

Relying too much on a single funding source, like grants or donations from one donor, can make your nonprofit vulnerable to funding fluctuations. To ensure financial stability, cultivate relationships with multiple donors and funding sources. 

That might mean sponsorships, corporate matching programs, text-to-give options, and more.

2. Ignoring technology 

Overlooking technology and innovation can hinder your nonprofit's ability to adapt and thrive. Embrace technology solutions — especially free ones like Zeffy — to streamline operations, manage donors, and even host events.

3. Lack of creativity in fundraising

It’s easy for nonprofits to stick to a few tried-and-true fundraising ideas. But to keep donors engaged and excited to give, you’ll need to remain creative. That means offering in-person events like galas, selling merch through an online store, or even hosting a raffle.

4. Avoiding collaboration with likeminded nonprofits 

Nonprofits often work in a silo and neglect crucial community connections. Partnering with like-minded stakeholders and organizations can double your impact, pool resources, and even reduce costs.

What are the best ways to raise money for your nonprofit with no upfront investment?

Raising money for your nonprofit without upfront investment requires some strategic planning. Here are some practical ways to raise funds without spending money upfront:

How MC Boys Soccer Booster Club raised $15,000 for free

The Boys Soccer Booster Club, a dedicated group supporting youth soccer in the community, faced the challenge of raising funds to cover equipment, travel expenses, and other essential needs. With limited resources and a growing demand for financial support, the club needed a free, user-friendly platform to raise funds.

Enter Zeffy, a true game-changer for the Boys Soccer Booster Club. With its fee-free fundraising platform, Zeffy offered a seamless solution to the club's fundraising woes. The club was able to create custom fundraising pages, tickets, and online shops to raise money. 

Plus, with Zeffy's intuitive dashboard, they could track donations in real time, monitor campaign progress, and send personalized thank-you messages to supporters.

Thanks to these tools, the Boys Soccer Booster Club raised an impressive $15,000 to support its programs and activities—and didn’t pay a cent in fees.

Best free tools for starting a nonprofit

When starting a nonprofit without as many financial resources, it’s essential to take advantage of free tools and softwares for nonprofits. These platforms can help you organize your team, spread your message, and collect funds without paying much.

Association and task management 

Marketing and promotion

Fundraising and donor management

FAQs

You can start a nonprofit without spending much money, but there are some costs, like filing fees and ongoing expenses. You can reduce costs by using free resources and getting help from volunteers. So, while it might not be free, you can start one without needing much money upfront.

Charitable nonprofits, like those helping with food or education, are usually the easiest to start. Their straightforward goals and ways of doing things make them easier for people who want to make a difference in their community.

Yes, you can start a nonprofit with no money outside the US!
Initial funding can come from personal networks, crowdfunding, small grants, or in-kind donations. Requirements and processes vary significantly by country, so research your specific location's regulations.

Written by
Rachel Ayotte

