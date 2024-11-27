How to start a nonprofit in Indiana in 11 steps [2024 guide]

Starting a nonprofit in Indiana is an exciting and rewarding experience, but it also requires a lot of effort and work.
If you're looking to start a nonprofit in Indiana but don't know where to begin, we've got you covered. In this blog, we'll explain exactly how to do it — from choosing your name and applying for tax-exempt status to starting your fundraising efforts from scratch.
When considering starting a nonprofit in Indiana from scratch, it can be hard to know where to begin. When deciding to take on the endeavor, it is important to get clear on a few fundamental things, including:
Once you've determined your organization's core mission and goals, it's time to name your nonprofit. Not only is this step in the process important for marketing and branding purposes, but it's also a crucial part of the legal process of starting a nonprofit in Indiana.
When deciding on your organization's name, be sure to choose a name that:
Per Indiana state rules, your name must also include the words "corporation," "company," "incorporated," or "limited," or an abbreviation of one of such words.
Then, once you've determined your name, search for it using Indiana's online business search portal to ensure that it's unique and hasn't already been taken by another organization.
Once you've determined your organization name and confirmed that it is not already in use, it's time to create a leadership team.
Identifying an Incorporator and a Board of Directors is not only a strategic decision that can help make your nonprofit a success, but it's a required one in Indiana.
When choosing your leadership team, be sure to select people who are trustworthy, dependable, and bring a skillset to the table. Whether they're already a member of your organization or a trusted volunteer, they'll help you make crucial decisions about your charity.
Appointing a registered agent is a vital step when joining the nonprofit sector in Indiana. In essence, a registered agent acts as a reliable point of contact for legal matters. This designated individual receives important documents and official correspondence on behalf of your nonprofit, such as legal notices and tax forms.
Your nonprofit's registered agent must be located in Indiana and available during regular business hours to receive legal correspondence and communication.
One of the most crucial steps in starting a nonprofit in Indiana is filing the indiana articles of Incorporation on the Indiana Secretary of State website. This will officially establish your nonprofit as a legal entity in the state.
If you file online, it costs $30, or you can file by mail for $50.
In Indiana, like in other states, nonprofits are required to obtain an EIN, or Employer Identification Number. An EIN is like your organization's social security number. It's used for tax purposes, including opening a bank account, hiring employees, and applying for tax-exempt status.
To get an EIN, you can apply online using the IRS Form SS-4 on the IRS website or submit it by mail. The application process is free, and you'll receive your EIN shortly upon approval.
Next, you'll need to call a meeting with your board to draft bylaws that align with your mission and comply with Indiana nonprofit laws.
Bylaws are the rules and procedures that govern how your nonprofit operates. They outline the structure of your organization, the responsibilities of the board and officers, how meetings will be conducted, and how decisions will be made.
When creating your bylaws, be sure to:
Once you've created your bylaws, you'll need to apply for both federal and state tax exemption in order to become a tax exempt entity.
If you intend to use games of chance like bingo and raffles as part of your gaming strategy, you'll need to register with the Indiana Gaming Commission by submitting Form CG-QA: Qualification Application ($0 state fee).
For other permitting, indiana nonprofits should review types of Indiana charitable gaming licenses.
Once you've filed all of the appropriate forms and established the necessary regulatory foundation for your nonprofit, it's time to start fundraising.
First, build a fundraising plan that outlines your goals, strategies, and tactics. Plus, be sure to consider how you'll cultivate donor relationships. Then, Put your fundraising plan into action by launching campaigns, events, and appeals to solicit donations and support. Keep track of your fundraising efforts and evaluate their effectiveness over time.
One of the best ways to start your nonprofit, and begin bringing in funds and connecting with donors, is by using a free all-in-one donation platform, designed specifically for charities. Unlike other platforms, Zeffy offers free marketing and engagement tools, event ticketing and management, raffle and auction tools, and so much more — without charging nonprofits a cent.
So not only can nonprofits start fundraising in minutes, but they don't have to pay any upfront, monthly, or hidden fees, ever. In fact, over 10,000 nonprofits use and love Zeffy for its powerful but simple —and always free—software designed to help make the world a better place.
As a legal nonprofit in the state of Indiana, you'll need to remain compliant with federal and state rules and regulations throughout the year. This includes:
Irish Aquatics is an Indiana-based swim team dedicated to cultivating passion, individuality, and excellence in each swimmer in and out of the pool. The nonprofit is a beloved community organization in the Michiana area — a parent-run organization with an elected board of directors, Irish Aquatics organizes lessons, meets, and other programs for the community to participate in.
One way Irish Aquatics raises money to support these programs is by selling passes to its facilities and events. Recently, this nonprofit hosted the 2024 IN Swimming Senior State Championships and needed a fundraising solution that would allow it to easily sell custom ticket types on a user-friendly form.
When they searched for nonprofit website builders and event ticketing forms, they found that many were costly: they came with hefty upfront prices, processing fees, and more. With such steep prices, less money would go to supporting their programs. That is until they found Zeffy, the completely fee-free all-in-one fundraising platform.
With Zeffy, Irish Aquatics was able to sell custom tickets right on their website. Since using Zeffy, they were able to raise $42,000 and save $2,100
Ready to start making an impact in your community? Learn how to start a nonprofit using these steps, plus discover how you can do it all for free with Zeffy.
