How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
How to start a nonprofit in Indiana in 11 steps [2024 guide]
How to start a nonprofit

How to start a nonprofit in Indiana in 11 steps [2024 guide]

November 27, 2024

Starting a nonprofit in Indiana is an exciting and rewarding experience, but it also requires a lot of effort and work.

If you're looking to start a nonprofit in Indiana but don't know where to begin, we've got you covered. In this blog, we'll explain exactly how to do it — from choosing your name and applying for tax-exempt status to starting your fundraising efforts from scratch.

11 steps to start your nonprofit organization in Indiana

Step 1. Research and plan 

When considering starting a nonprofit in Indiana from scratch, it can be hard to know where to begin. When deciding to take on the endeavor, it is important to get clear on a few fundamental things, including:

Step 2. Name your organization

Once you've determined your organization's core mission and goals, it's time to name your nonprofit. Not only is this step in the process important for marketing and branding purposes, but it's also a crucial part of the legal process of starting a nonprofit in Indiana. 

When deciding on your organization's name, be sure to choose a name that:

Per Indiana state rules, your name must also include the words "corporation," "company," "incorporated," or "limited," or an abbreviation of one of such words.

Then, once you've determined your name, search for it using Indiana's online business search portal to ensure that it's unique and hasn't already been taken by another organization. 

Step 3. Recruit a leadership team

Once you've determined your organization name and confirmed that it is not already in use, it's time to create a leadership team.

Identifying an Incorporator and a Board of Directors is not only a strategic decision that can help make your nonprofit a success, but it's a required one in Indiana. 

When choosing your leadership team, be sure to select people who are trustworthy, dependable, and bring a skillset to the table. Whether they're already a member of your organization or a trusted volunteer, they'll help you make crucial decisions about your charity.

Step 4. Appoint an Indiana registered agent

Appointing a registered agent is a vital step when joining the nonprofit sector in Indiana. In essence, a registered agent acts as a reliable point of contact for legal matters. This designated individual receives important documents and official correspondence on behalf of your nonprofit, such as legal notices and tax forms. 

Your nonprofit's registered agent must be located in Indiana and available during regular business hours to receive legal correspondence and communication.

Step5. File the Articles of Incorporation

One of the most crucial steps in starting a nonprofit in Indiana is filing the indiana articles  of Incorporation on the Indiana Secretary of State website. This will officially establish your nonprofit as a legal entity in the state.

If you file online, it costs $30, or you can file by mail for $50.

Step 6. Obtain an EIN

In Indiana, like in other states, nonprofits are required to obtain an EIN, or Employer Identification Number. An EIN is like your organization's social security number. It's used for tax purposes, including opening a bank account, hiring employees, and applying for tax-exempt status. 

To get an EIN, you can apply online using the IRS Form SS-4 on the IRS website or submit it by mail. The application process is free, and you'll receive your EIN shortly upon approval. 

Step 7. Draft by laws

Next, you'll need to call a meeting with your board to draft bylaws that align with your mission and comply with Indiana nonprofit laws.

Bylaws are the rules and procedures that govern how your nonprofit operates. They outline the structure of your organization, the responsibilities of the board and officers, how meetings will be conducted, and how decisions will be made. 

When creating your bylaws, be sure to:

Step 8. Apply for federal and state tax-exempt status

Once you've created your bylaws, you'll need to apply for both federal and state tax exemption in order to become a tax exempt entity.

Step 9. Obtain other necessary permits and licenses 

If you intend to use games of chance like bingo and raffles as part of your gaming strategy, you'll need to register with the Indiana Gaming Commission by submitting Form CG-QA: Qualification Application ($0 state fee). 

For other permitting, indiana nonprofits should review types of Indiana charitable gaming licenses.

Step 10. Start fundraising

Once you've filed all of the appropriate forms and established the necessary regulatory foundation for your nonprofit, it's time to start fundraising. 

First, build a fundraising plan that outlines your goals, strategies, and tactics. Plus, be sure to consider how you'll cultivate donor relationships. Then, Put your fundraising plan into action by launching campaigns, events, and appeals to solicit donations and support. Keep track of your fundraising efforts and evaluate their effectiveness over time.

One of the best ways to start your nonprofit, and begin bringing in funds and connecting with donors, is by using a free all-in-one donation platform, designed specifically for charities. Unlike other platforms, Zeffy offers free marketing and engagement tools, event ticketing and management, raffle and auction tools, and so much more — without charging nonprofits a cent.

So not only can nonprofits start fundraising in minutes, but they don't have to pay any upfront, monthly, or hidden fees, ever. In fact, over 10,000 nonprofits use and love Zeffy for its powerful but simple —and always free—software designed to help make the world a better place.

Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today

Step 11. Stay compliant

As a legal nonprofit in the state of Indiana, you'll need to remain compliant with federal and state rules and regulations throughout the year. This includes:

Learn how this Indiana nonprofit raised 42,000 for free

Irish Aquatics is an Indiana-based swim team dedicated to cultivating passion, individuality, and excellence in each swimmer in and out of the pool. The nonprofit is a beloved community organization in the Michiana area — a parent-run organization with an elected board of directors, Irish Aquatics organizes lessons, meets, and other programs for the community to participate in.

One way Irish Aquatics raises money to support these programs is by selling passes to its facilities and events. Recently, this nonprofit hosted the 2024 IN Swimming Senior State Championships and needed a fundraising solution that would allow it to easily sell custom ticket types on a user-friendly form.

When they searched for nonprofit website builders and event ticketing forms, they found that many were costly: they came with hefty upfront prices, processing fees, and more. With such steep prices, less money would go to supporting their programs. That is until they found Zeffy, the completely fee-free all-in-one fundraising platform.

With Zeffy, Irish Aquatics was able to sell custom tickets right on their website. Since using Zeffy, they were able to raise $42,000 and save $2,100

How to start a nonprofit in Indiana FAQ

The costs associated with starting a nonprofit in Indiana can vary, however common costs to be aware of include:

  • Incorporation fees: The filing fee for Articles of Incorporation typically ranges from $30 to $50, depending on the type of organization and whether you choose expedited processing.
  • Legal fees: Many organizations choose to seek legal assistance when incorporating a nonprofit to ensure compliance with state laws and IRS regulations which can cost anywhere from several hundred to a few thousand dollars.
  • IRS application fee: The application fee for Form 1023 is currently $600 for organizations with annual gross receipts of $50,000 or more, and $275 for organizations with annual gross receipts of less than $50,000. Form 1023-EZ has a lower fee of $275.
  • State filing fees: In addition to the incorporation fee, there are often other state filing fees associated with starting a nonprofit in Indiana.

    • You must assemble a board of at least three directors who will help guide your nonprofit through strategic decision-making. The board will also appoint a president, a secretary, a treasurer, and other officers.

    Starting a nonprofit organization with no money requires strategic planning. To cut down on costs, consider:

  • Using volunteers: Leverage volunteers for administrative, fundraising, or program work, to reduce the need for paid staff.
  • Seeking out in-kind donations and grants: Ask for donations of goods and services from businesses, individuals, or other organizations to support your nonprofit's activities (think office space or equipment). And, research grant opportunities to generate free financial support for your nonprofit's mission.
  • Leveraging partnerships: Look for potential partners, such as other nonprofits or community organizations, who might want to collaborate on shared goals.
  • Taking advantage of free tools and platforms: Be sure to use fundraising and donor engagement tools that are completely free to use, like Zeffy. That way, you'll never have to worry about hidden fees and can get started making an impact right away — without paying a cent.

    • The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

    Sign up for free
    Written by
    Rachel Ayotte

    Keep reading :

    How to start a nonprofit
    How to Start a Nonprofit for Free (2025)

    Ready to start making an impact in your community? Learn how to start a nonprofit using these steps, plus discover how you can do it all for free with Zeffy.

    Read more
    How to start a nonprofit
    How to Start a Nonprofit Organization with No Money (2025 Guide)

    Wondering how much it costs to start a nonprofit? Learn how to get up and running for free with our top tips, tools, and resources.

    Read more

    Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

    Sign up for free
    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

    Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

    Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

    Sign up for freeLearn more

    Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

    Get fundraising ideas

    Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

    Find your grant

    Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

    Start your nonprofit

    Ready to get started for free?

    Sign up for free
    Solutions
    Features
    COMPANY
    Fundraising Tips
    Support

    © 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

    Start fundraising
    Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
    Sign up and start fundraising for free today
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    Question
    Cost :
    $
    $$
    Effort :
    1
    23
    Fun :
    ★★

    Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

    Quick wins for you:

    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

    See our Guide for Mission Statements

    How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
    $1,715
    saved
    1
    new hire
    2500+
    finished textile projects
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Always Say Thanks
    Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.