How to start a nonprofit in Louisiana in 14 steps [2024]
How to start a nonprofit

How to start a nonprofit in Louisiana in 14 steps [2024]

November 27, 2024

Starting a nonprofit in Louisiana can be an incredibly rewarding experience — especially if you're passionate about a cause in your community.

But just like starting a for-profit business, starting a nonprofit takes some thought and effort, as well as a bit of paperwork. In this blog, we'll cover everything there is to know about starting a nonprofit in Louisiana, so you can begin making an impact in no time.

14 steps to Start Your Nonprofit Organization in Louisiana

Step 1. Research and plan

When considering starting a nonprofit in Louisiana from scratch, it can be hard to know where to begin. When deciding to take on the endeavor, it is important to get clear on a few fundamental things, including:

Step 2. Determine a name for your organization

Once you've determined your organization's core mission and goals, it's time to name your nonprofit. Not only is this step in the process important for marketing and branding purposes, but it's also a crucial part of the legal process of starting a nonprofit in Louisiana. 

When deciding on your organization's name, be sure to choose a name that:

Once you've determined your name, ensure that it abides by the state's official naming guidelines. Plus, be sure that the name you've decided on hasn't already been taken by another organization in the state by searching for it using the Louisiana state website.

Step 3. Appoint a registered agent 

Appointing a registered agent is a vital step when forming a nonprofit in Louisiana. In essence, a registered agent acts as a reliable point of contact for legal matters. This designated individual receives important documents and official correspondence on behalf of your nonprofit, such as legal notices and tax forms. 

The registered agent must:

Some organization's use registered agent services, too, but they're not necessary.

Step 4. Recruit a leadership team

Once you've determined your organization name and confirmed that it is not already in use, it's time to create a leadership team.

Identifying an Incorporator and a Board of Directors is not only a strategic decision that can help make your nonprofit a success, but it's a required one in Louisiana. 

When choosing your leadership team, be sure to select people who are trustworthy, dependable, and bring a skillset to the table. Whether they're already a member of your organization or a trusted volunteer, they'll help you make crucial decisions about your charity.

Step 5. Draft bylaws

Next, you'll need to call a meeting with your board to draft bylaws that align with your mission and comply with Louisiana nonprofit laws.

Bylaws are the rules and procedures that govern how your nonprofit operates. They outline the structure of your organization, the responsibilities of the board and officers, how meetings will be conducted, and how decisions will be made. 

When creating your bylaws, be sure to:

Step 6. Choose a corporation structure

In Louisiana, charitable organizations are required to choose a corporation structure. The four structures you can file under are:

Step 7. File the Articles of Incorporation

Next you'll need to officially establish your nonprofit as a legal entity by filing the Articles of Incorporation Form with the state with the Secretary of State in Louisiana.

When filing, be sure to include information about your nonprofit's name, purpose, duration, and address, as well as information about your corporation and board of directors.

Once completed, you'll need to submit a copy of the Articles of Incorporation and a Secretary of State-certified copy to your local recorder or mortgage office no later than 30 days after filing the Articles of Incorporation.

Step 8. File the initial report

Louisiana nonprofits must file an initial report. To do this, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State – Commercial Division website and use the Supplemental Initial Report

Step 9. Obtain an EIN

In Louisiana, like in other states, nonprofits are required to obtain an EIN, or Employer Identification Number with the internal revenue service. An EIN is like your organization's social security number. It's used for tax purposes, including opening a bank account, hiring employees, and applying for tax-exempt status. 

To get an EIN, you can apply online using the IRS Form SS-4 on the IRS website or submit it by mail. The application process is free, and you'll receive your EIN shortly upon approval. 

Step 10. Apply for federal and state tax-exempt status

Once you've created your bylaws, you'll need to apply for both federal and state tax exemption.

Step 11. Register for charitable solicitation

Next, your nonprofit will have to register for charitable fundraising with the state's office — the Louisiana Department of Justice Public Protection Division – Charities.  

Step 12. Obtain other necessary permits and licenses 

Once you've completed all the necessary filings, you'll need to consider whether you need any other permits. Be sure to use the  Small Business Administration Business License & Permit look-up tool to understand whether you need further licensing.

Step 13. Start fundraising

Once you've filed all of the appropriate forms and established the necessary regulatory foundation for your nonprofit, it's time to start fundraising. 

First, build a fundraising plan that outlines your goals, strategies, and tactics. Plus, be sure to consider how you'll cultivate donor relationships. Then, Put your fundraising plan into action by launching campaigns, events, and appeals to solicit donations and support. Keep track of your fundraising efforts and evaluate their effectiveness over time.

One of the best ways to start your nonprofit, and begin bringing in funds and connecting with donors, is by using a free all-in-one donation platform, designed specifically for charities.

So not only can nonprofits start fundraising in minutes, but they don't have to pay any upfront, monthly, or hidden fees, ever. In fact, over 10,000 nonprofits use and love Zeffy for its powerful but simple —and always free—software designed to help make the world a better place.

Step 14. Maintain compliance

As a legal nonprofit in the state of Louisiana, you'll need to remain compliant with federal and state rules and regulations throughout the year. This includes:

Check out how this Louisiana-based nonprofit raised $169,000 for free with Zeffy

Houston's Energy and Luxury Brand Golf Charity Fund, a nonprofit that hosts golf events in order to raise funds for Cancer research, is always looking for new ways to engage its supporters in order to support the cause. One of the ways they raise money is through golf-related events. 

However, Houston's Energy and Luxury Brand Golf Charity Fund also wanted to be able to accept donations on its website so donors could contribute even if they didn't partake in events. However, most fundraising websites and donation processors they found charged hefty upfront costs and processing fees—that is, until they found Zeffy, the 100% fee-free fundraising platform.

With Zeffy, Houston's Energy and Luxury Brand Golf Charity Fund was able to invite its supporters to give right on its website using a custom donation form. Since using Zeffy, this organization has been able to raise $169,000 and save $8,450 in fees.

How to start a nonprofit in Lousiana FAQs

Here are a few costs to be aware of when starting a nonprofit in Louisiana:

  • Articles of Incorporation: $75 + optional $30-$50 expedited fee.
  • IRS application filing fee: The application fee for Form 1023 is currently $600 for organizations with annual gross receipts of $50,000 or more, and $275 for organizations with annual gross receipts of less than $50,000. Form 1023-EZ has a lower fee of $275.
  • Legal fees: Many organizations choose to seek legal assistance when incorporating a nonprofit to ensure compliance with state laws and IRS regulations. Legal fees can vary from several hundred to a few thousand dollars for legal fees.

  • Step 1. Research and plan: Determine your mission, target audience, and ultimate goals.
  • Step 2. Name your organization: Choose a unique and descriptive name that aligns with your mission and abides by Louisiana state laws.
  • Step 3. Appoint a registered agent: Identify a trusted person who will receive legal documents on behalf of the nonprofit.
  • Step 4. Recruit a leadership team: Appoint one incorporator and three directors.
  • Step 5. Create bylaws: Draft and adopt rules outlining the internal governance and operational procedures of the organization.
  • Step 6: Choose a corporation structure: file as a Mutual Benefit Corporation, Public Benefit Corporation, Religious Corporation, or Mutual Benefit Common Interest Development Corporation.
  • Step 7. File the Articles of Incorporation: File with the Louisiana Secretary of State to officially establish the nonprofit.
  • Step 8: File an initial report: Submit using the Secretary of State website.
  • Step 9. Apply for an EIN: Apply for an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS for tax purposes and financial transactions.
  • Step 10. Apply for tax-exempt status: Apply for federal and state tax-exempt status under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and Louisiana state law.
  • Step 11. Register for charitable fundraising: Register with the state of Louisiana to solicit donations from the public.
  • Step 12. Obtain other necessary permits and licenses: Apply for any additional permits and licenses required to operate legally in Louisiana.
  • Step 13. Start fundraising: Use a 100% free fundraising platform like Zeffy to start raising funds in minutes.
  • Step 14. Stay compliant: Ensure ongoing compliance with all applicable federal, state, and local regulations to maintain nonprofit status.

    • Three board members are required for a nonprofit in Louisiana.

    Starting a nonprofit organization with no money requires strategic planning. To cut down on costs, consider:

  • Using volunteers: Leverage volunteers for administrative, fundraising, or program work, to reduce the need for paid staff.
  • Seeking out in-kind donations and grants: Ask for donations of goods and services from businesses, individuals, or other organizations to support your nonprofit's activities (think office space or equipment). And, research grant opportunities to generate free financial support for your nonprofit's mission.
  • Leveraging partnerships: Look for potential partners, such as other nonprofits or community organizations, who might want to collaborate on shared goals.
  • Taking advantage of free tools and platforms: Be sure to use fundraising and donor engagement tools that are completely free to use, like Zeffy. That way, you'll never have to worry about hidden fees and can get started making an impact right away — without paying a cent.

