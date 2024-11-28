How to start a nonprofit in Ohio in 11 steps [2024 Guide]

In this blog, we'll cover everything there is to know about starting a nonprofit organization in Ohio from the ground up—from choosing a name and obtaining an EIN number to starting your fundraising for free.
One of the most important steps to starting a nonprofit in any state is selecting a name for your organization. When considering what you'd like to call your nonprofit, consider questions like:
Once you've selected the name, be sure to check the Ohio Secretary of State's website to ensure that it's unique and not already in use by another organization in the state.
Next, you'll need to assemble board members (at least three directors, per Ohio state rules). It's best to choose individuals who share your passion and bring diverse expertise to the table. They'll be helping to guide your organization's strategic direction and decision-making processes, so it's important to choose wisely.
You'll also need to have at least one Incorporator. This person will sign the articles of incorporation on behalf of your organization.
Once you've assembled your leadership team, it's time to hold a meeting.
At this meeting, you'll create bylaws, which are essentially internal rules and procedures that will guide your nonprofit's operations.
These might include:
All of this will help your organization run smoothly.
The next step involves applying for an EIN number which is necessary for opening a bank account and for tax reporting purposes.
To apply for an EIN from the IRS (Internal Revenue Service), visit the IRS website and fill out Form SS-4.
Like most states, Ohio requires nonprofits to file Articles of Incorporation with the Secretary of State to formally establish their nonprofit as a legal entity.
This document typically includes essential information about your charitable organization, such as its name, purpose, duration, registered agent, and initial board of directors. The fee to file the Articles of Incorporation is $99 (an additional $100 for expediting).
Seeking seeking tax exempt status?
Next, you'll need to apply for on both the state (with the ohio department of Taxation) and federal levels. Each has different required forms and rules for completion.
Nonprofits in Ohio that plan to solicit charitable contributions from the public (which is usually most nonprofits) must register with the Ohio Attorney General's Office Charitable Law Section. Moving forward, you'll need to file an annual report every year, too.
The next step is to designate a registered agent for your nonprofit. This person will serve as the official point of contact and receive legal documents and official correspondence on behalf of the organization.
The registered agent can be anyone you trust, but must have a physical address in Ohio where legal documents can be served during regular business hours. This individual or entity can be a member of your board of directors, a trusted volunteer, or a professional registered agent service.
Like most states, Ohio requires that nonprofits abide by separate, additional rules and regulations if they intend to use bingos or raffles as part of their fundraising activities. For more information and to acquire the necessary permits, visit the Attorney General's website.
Once you've filed all of the appropriate forms and established the necessary regulatory foundation for your nonprofit, it's time to start fundraising!
Like in most states, Ohio requires that all nonprofits stay up to date on specific rules and regulations in order to continue operating as legal charities. In the state of Ohio, nonprofits are required to:
Reclamation Ministry is a local Ohio nonprofit dedicated to helping women who have experienced sexual harm health through faith.
