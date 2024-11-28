How to Start a Nonprofit in Texas in 10 Steps [2024]

Starting a nonprofit in Texas requires careful planning, strategy, and a whole lot of forms. To learn how to launch your own charity, follow these 10 steps and best practices.
501(c) 3 organizations are the most common type of nonprofit. When people hear “charity,” this is the kind of organization they think of. However, there are lots of different charitable organizational classifications.
When starting your own nonprofit, you'll need to consider which is best for you. The decision will impact the structure, governance, and operations of your organization.
In Texas, as in many other states, there are several common types of nonprofit entities to consider. Some of the main options include:
When choosing the right type of nonprofit organization for your needs, you'll want to consider your mission, long-term goals, and tax-exempt needs.
While choosing a name for your nonprofit might not seem like a big to-do, it's a crucial step.
When selecting a name, you'll need to ensure that it complies with Texas state laws and is not already in use by another entity. You can check the availability of your desired name through the Texas Secretary of State's website.
And, of course, you'll need to ensure that the name reflects your mission, values, and goals.
In Texas, you cannot start a nonprofit on your own. In fact, you're required to recruit at least three directors as well as other board members.
When assembling a board of directors, choose wisely. These candidates will need to be committed to your organization's mission and bring diverse skills and perspectives to the table. Plus, they need to be reliable and trustworthy.
Typically, those who want to start a nonprofit in Texas will need to recruit:
A registered agent is an individual or entity designated to receive legal and official documents on behalf of the nonprofit organization.
In Texas, all nonprofit corporations are required to appoint a registered agent who has a physical address (not a P.O. Box) in the state. The registered agent must be available during normal business hours to receive legal and official correspondence, such as service of process (lawsuits), tax notices, and other important documents regarding state tax exemption.
Next, you'll need to file Articles of Incorporation with the Texas Secretary of State to establish your nonprofit organization as a legal entity officially. When completing Form 202, in accordance with the Texas Business Organizations Code, include information such as the nonprofit association name, purpose, registered agent, and initial board of directors.
Form 202, or The Certificate of Formation for a Nonprofit Corporation, can be applied for by mail, fax, online, or in person for a $25 fee.
Next, you'll need to apply for a federal employer identification number from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). An EIN is a unique nine-digit number used to identify your organization for tax purposes, including opening a nonprofit bank account and applying for tax-exempt status. To do this, you'll need to fill out the Form SS-4. This application process is free, and you can complete it at any time.
If your federal employer identification number application is approved, you'll receive your EIN immediately upon completion of the online application process. If you applied by mail, fax, or phone, it may take several weeks to receive your EIN by mail.
With your board, develop bylaws that outline the internal rules and procedures for operating your nonprofit organization. Include provisions for governance, membership, meetings, decision-making processes, and other key aspects of organizational management.
Next, you'll need to file for tax-exempt status, in order to become a tax exempt organization, on both the federal and state level.
Once you've submitted all of the correct paperwork, and everything has been approved, you're ready to start making an impact.
However, part of being a registered charity in Texas requires ongoing compliance. Ensure that your nonprofit organization complies with all applicable state and local regulations governing nonprofits in Texas. This may include filing an annual report (Form 990), maintaining proper records, and adhering to charitable fundraising and solicitation laws.
Once you've completed all the necessary paperwork and legal requirements, it's time to get started!
Once your nonprofit organization is established, focus on building capacity and sustainability. Develop programs and services that align with your mission, cultivate relationships with donors and supporters, and implement sound financial management practices to ensure the long-term success of your organization.
This might involve meeting with your board of directors to determine exactly how you'll meet your goals. This might include:
Form neededCost
Tax-exempt application
IRS Form 1023 or Form 1023-EZ
$275 - $600
Incorporation fee
Form 202
$25
EIN
Form SS-4
$0
Legal fees
N/A
Varies
When creating a nonprofit in Texas, there are a lot of factors that can impact your costs. However, there are some common expenses associated with starting a charitable organization like:
In short, yes, you can make a living by starting your own nonprofit. However, when it comes to paying yourself a salary, there are a few things to keep in mind:
Before starting a nonprofit, conduct research to ensure there is a genuine need for your services or programs in your community. To define your mission and objectives, consider questions like:
When creating your nonprofit, and assembling all of your fundraising activities and programs, it's essential to choose technology that is built for nonprofit use. Though lots of fundraising and donor management websites have nonprofit tools, they're not specifically designed for charitable use.
A nonprofit-specific platform can offer nonprofits tons of crucial features, like:
And, when considering what technology to use, be sure to consider the price. Most fundraising and donor management sites can cost a lot — taking away from both your ability to make an impact, and pay yourself.
Instead, choose an online platform that is 100% free.
When creating your required Board of Directors, it's essential to choose them wisely. When recruiting, be sure to consider if they:
Plus, be sure to establish clear term limits for board members. Implement a succession plan to ensure smooth transitions when board members complete their term.
A well-thought-out plan will help you stay focused and organized as you navigate the challenges of starting a nonprofit. This might include mapping out your:
Jack Jack's Pack Street Dog Rescue, based in central Texas, helps rescue, rehab, and reunite/rehome lost, dumped, and abused dogs.
Like most nonprofits, this charitable organization was determined to make a lasting impact in the animal community by hosting an online fundraiser.
However, to do so required the right tools and technology — mainly software that would allow them to create a custom donation form that could be shared through channels social media and email. Plus, Jack Jack's organization wanted to provide donors with multiple ways to give, including the option to give recurring donations and one-time contributions.
The most difficult part is that they needed all of these tools for free.
With Zeffy, Jack Jack's was able to raise just shy of $100,000 using Zeffy's customizable donation forms and donation management tools.

