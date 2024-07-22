How is Zeffy free?
Guide to Marketing Jobs in the Nonprofit Sector
Nonprofit guides

Guide to Marketing Jobs in the Nonprofit Sector

July 22, 2024

Marketing roles in a nonprofit organization are important for increasing awareness and engagement among donors, volunteers, and beneficiaries. These roles require a unique blend of creativity, strategy, and a strong understanding of social media. 

This guide will explore the vital marketing jobs for nonprofit organizations. As you read, you’ll discover key responsibilities, essential skills, and salary expectations. 

Keep reading to find out how these marketing professions can drive success in your organization. Discover how they build communities and source funding using compelling messages.

Table of Contents

Importance of marketing positions in nonprofits

5 types of nonprofit marketing jobs

Salaries for nonprofit marketing positions

5 in-demand skills for marketing jobs

Nonprofit marketing job description sample template

Conclusion on marketing jobs for nonprofits

FAQs on marketing roles for nonprofits

Importance of marketing positions in nonprofits

Nonprofit marketing professionals are storytellers and strategists. They help shape public perception and improve donor contributions. Their roles positively impact the organization's success with tried and tested digital marketing strategies for nonprofits.

Increasing awareness

Marketing experts bring attention to important issues that might normally go unnoticed through intensive research, targeted campaigns, and storytelling.

These nonprofit marketers have the expertise to highlight your organization’s mission and impact, helping you reach a wider audience.

Engaging the community

Successful nonprofits don’t just focus on running programs. They manage and build relationships. 

To do this, nonprofit marketers must be skilled at building strong partnerships. Using various platforms and strategies, they engage with supporters, volunteers, and beneficiaries. 

Driving donations and funding

One of the most important objectives of nonprofit marketing is attracting donors and securing funding. Nonprofit marketers are the key to making that happen.

They create persuasive messages that appeal to potential donors and stakeholders, aiming to inspire individuals to contribute financially.

Building brand identity

Nonprofit marketers help you stand out in a crowded space by building and maintaining a consistent brand identity, enhancing credibility and trust among your potential supporters.

Measuring impact and success

Nonprofit marketers track the success of campaigns and strategies by evaluating data and listening to feedback. They also adjust strategies to optimize every fundraising effort. 

5 types of nonprofit marketing jobs

1. Marketing coordinator

A marketing coordinator, sometimes called a marketing director, offers branding assistance and support. They work with the managerial team to implement marketing and promotion strategies. 

The responsibilities of this role include:

 

2. Social media manager

A social media manager is responsible for scheduling and posting content. They also engage with followers and oversee a brand's social media account.

The services and responsibilities of a social media manager include:

3. Digital marketing communications manager

Digital marketing communications management is a 3-in-1 role that combines marketing, communication, and technology to promote your fundraising events and programs.

The responsibilities of this role include:

Check our guide on digital marketing strategies for nonprofits

4. Content manager

A content manager is involved in research and journalism. They produce copies, articles, and product descriptions. They also write blog posts, scripts, and resources that drive action.

The responsibilities of a content manager include:

5. PR manager

A PR manager is a person in charge of managing all the external communications of an organization. The responsibilities of this role include:

Salaries for nonprofit marketing positions

The salary structure differs depending on the role and the nature of the position (remote or on-site). People who work part-time are paid less than those who work full-time. 

Below are the salaries for the nonprofit marketing positions listed above:

  1. Marketing coordinator: Ranges between $34,000 and $67,000 per year
  2. Social media manager: A base pay between $41K - $74K per year
  3. Digital marketing communications manager: A base pay between $68K - $114K per year
  4. Marketing writer: A base pay between $36K - $101K per year
  5. PR manager:  Ranges between $54k and $98k per year

5 in-demand skills for marketing jobs

1. Digital marketing expertise

Hire people who are proficient in digital marketing tools and platforms. Examples include Google Analytics, social media management tools (e.g., Hootsuite, Buffer), and email marketing software (e.g., Mailchimp, Constant Contact).

2. Content creation and marketing

Nonprofit marketing jobs require strong writing, editing, and storytelling skills. Choose people dedicated to creating captivating content, including blogs, social media posts, email newsletters, and website copy.

3. Social media management

Consider hiring people who know how to develop and implement social media strategies.  Skilled social media managers know how to engage followers by encouraging conversations and promptly responding to comments and messages. 

This approach builds trust and loyalty. It encourages your supporters to become ambassadors for your nonprofit by sharing their own relatable experiences and spreading your message.

4. Data analysis and interpretation

Hire a marketing professional who is proficient in analyzing marketing data and metrics. They should also understand certain tools, such as Google Analytics and SEO software. 

5. Communication and collaboration

A good nonprofit marketing professional should possess excellent communication skills. They must be willing to listen actively and keep open lines of communication. Look for someone who can convey information effectively.

Nonprofit marketing job description sample

Organization Overview:

[Introduce your nonprofit company. Highlight your mission and values. This section should be engaging and set your company apart from others.]

Job Brief:

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Marketing Manager to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in nonprofit marketing, excellent communication skills, and a passion for our mission. The Marketing Manager will be responsible for developing and executing marketing strategies. 

Responsibilities:

Qualifications:

Application Process:

Interested candidates should submit a resume and a cover letter outlining their qualifications and experience. Send these documents to [email address] by [application deadline]. Please include "Marketing Manager Application" in the subject line of your email.

Why Join Us:

We look forward to welcoming a new marketing manager who will help us continue to grow and support our community.

Conclusion on marketing jobs for nonprofits

As the nonprofit sector continues to evolve, the importance of effective marketing strategies becomes increasingly evident. The demand for skilled professionals in roles such as digital marketing managers, social media managers, and content creators is rising.

While some organizations may hire a dedicated in-house marketing professional, others may find that partnering with a specialized nonprofit marketing agency better suits their needs. Agencies bring a wealth of expertise and resources, allowing nonprofits to access a diverse range of skills and knowledge without the commitment of a full-time hire.

By aligning your marketing efforts with your mission and by working with passionate, skilled professionals, you can drive meaningful change in the communities you serve.

FAQs on marketing roles for nonprofits

The three major pillars of branding across the globe are:

  • Brand awareness
  • Donor engagement
  • Community engagement

These pillars are important for creating a strong brand identity.

Start by clearly defining your objectives such as raising funds, recruiting volunteers, or increasing awareness.

Understand your target audience. Develop a strategy to share impactful stories and engage followers.

For many organizations, the target markets are split into three simple categories:

  • Beneficiary/recipient: The people who will receive your help
  • Volunteers: The people who will help you achieve your cause
  • Potential donor: The people who will fund your cause

