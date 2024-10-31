How is Zeffy free?
The Ultimate Guide to Nonprofit Bylaws (+Templates!)

October 31, 2024

What are nonprofit bylaws?

Nonprofit bylaws can be thought of as a set of rules and procedures that govern the operations of a nonprofit.

In essence, bylaws outline the structure of a nonprofit organization. This includes the roles and responsibilities of its leadership and members, and the processes for decision-making and governance. They typically cover topics such as details about the board of directors, the duties of officers, meeting procedures, membership criteria, and procedures for amending the bylaws (answering questions like, "Do I need majority vote?"). 

In general, regardless of the kind of organization you run, nonprofit bylaws help ensure transparency, accountability, and compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

What's the purpose of bylaws?

While bylaws are not public documents, they serve several important functions:

Overall, bylaws serve as a foundational document that guides the organization's activities and decision-making processes. Like establishing internal policies for a for-profit business, nonprofit bylaws promote effective and responsible management within a nonprofit.

What to include in nonprofit bylaws

While every nonprofit is different, there are a few necessary components that all nonprofits should include in their bylaws:

How to write nonprofit bylaws 

Writing nonprofit bylaws can seem overwhelming, but with the right guidelines and tips, creating them can be simple.

Nonprofit Bylaws Template

Use these sample nonprofit bylaws to create your own operating rules.

Article I: Name

The name of this organization shall be [Organization Name], hereinafter referred to as the "Organization."

Article II: Purpose

The purpose of the Organization shall be [state the charitable purpose or mission statement].

Article III: Membership

Article IV: Board of Directors

Article V: Officers

Article VI: Meetings

Article VII: Finances

Article VIII: Amendments

These bylaws may be amended by [describe amendment process], provided that such amendments are consistent with the Organization's exempt purposes.

Article IX: Dissolution

In the event of dissolution, the assets of the Organization shall be distributed to [describe distribution of assets].

Article X: Miscellaneous

Article XI: Effective Date

These bylaws shall become effective upon adoption by the Board of Directors

Nonprofit bylaws FAQs

Nonprofit bylaws are a set of rules and procedures that outline the structure of exempt organizations, and those within it. Bylaws serve as a legal framework for the organization and help ensure transparency, accountability, and compliance with relevant internal revenue code laws and regulations, too.

Yes, nonprofits are typically required to have bylaws as part of their organizational documents.

To write nonprofit bylaws, follow these general steps:

  • 1. Start with a template or sample: Begin with a template or sample bylaws provided by reputable sources such as state nonprofit associations, legal assistance organizations, or online resources. Customize the template to fit the specific needs and characteristics of your organization.
  • 2. Identify provisions: Determine the key provisions that need to be included in your bylaws, such as membership, board structure, officer roles, meeting procedures, financial management, and amendments.
  • 3. Collaborate with stakeholders: Involve key stakeholders, such as board members, staff, and legal experts, in the drafting process. Solicit input and feedback to ensure that the bylaws reflect the organization's needs and comply with relevant laws and regulations.
  • 4. Be clear and concise: Write the bylaws in clear and straightforward language, avoiding unnecessary legalese or jargon. Use headings, subheadings, and bullet points to improve readability and comprehension.
  • 5. Include required elements: Ensure that your bylaws include all required elements, such as the organization's name, purpose, membership criteria, board composition, officer roles, meeting procedures, amendment process, and dissolution provisions.
  • 6. Review and revise: Review the draft bylaws carefully to identify any inconsistencies, ambiguities, or omissions. Revise as needed to ensure accuracy, clarity, and completeness.
  • 7. Get a legal review: Consult with legal counsel or experts in nonprofit law to review the bylaws and ensure compliance with relevant federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Legal guidance can help avoid potential legal issues or conflicts down the road.

    • The format of nonprofit bylaws typically follows a standard structure that includes sections or articles covering key aspects of the organization's operations.
    Each section may include specific provisions addressing topics such as the organization's name and purpose, membership, and miscellaneous provisions. These should be organized with clear headings and subheadings so it's as easy to read as possible.

    You can find nonprofit bylaws through various sources, including:

  • State nonprofit associations: Many state nonprofit associations offer resources, templates, and sample bylaws to assist nonprofit organizations in drafting their own bylaws.
  • Online resources: Numerous online resources and templates are available for nonprofit bylaws, including websites of nonprofit support organizations, legal websites, and nonprofit management resources.
  • Professional advisors: Consult with legal counsel, nonprofit consultants, or other professional advisors who specialize in nonprofit law and governance. They can provide expert guidance in drafting bylaws.

    • No, nonprofit bylaws are not typically filed with the IRS. While the IRS requires nonprofit organizations to maintain certain organizational documents, such as articles of incorporation and tax-exempt status application materials (e.g., Form 1023 or Form 1024), bylaws themselves are not required to be filed with the IRS. It's important to note, too, that the IRS does not specific language in bylaws either.

    If an organization does not follow its bylaws, or might violate state law, the nonprofit might experience:

  • Legal risks: Noncompliance with bylaws may put the organization at risk of regulatory consequences.
  • Internal disorganization: Without clear guidelines and procedures, decision-making may become confusing. This might hinder the organization's ability to achieve its mission.
  • Loss of trust and credibility: Noncompliance with bylaws can create a lack of accountability or disregard for ethical standards, which can damage the organization's reputation and relationships.

    Written by
    Rachel Ayotte

