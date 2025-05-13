Role of a Nonprofit CEO: Responsibilities and Salary (+ Sample Job Description)

The role of a nonprofit chief executive officer (CEO) is centered around financial stewardship and community engagement with day-to-day operations, and can vary widely depending on the size of your organization.

But no matter how big or small your nonprofit is, the position demands a passion for the cause and a strategic skillset, including the ability to manage fundraising, donors, stakeholders, program activities, and organizational growth.

In this guide, we'll explore the leadership qualities, responsibilities, and salaries of a nonprofit CEO.

Being a nonprofit CEO is about leading with purpose, vision, and a deep commitment to making a difference.

What does a nonprofit CEO do?

Nonprofit CEOs are versatile leaders who wear many hats, with specific responsibilities often tailored to their organization's unique needs.

They develop and implement long-term strategies, lead fundraising efforts, and collaborate with volunteer managers to ensure smooth operations.

As the organization's visionary, the CEO sets the long-term direction, ensuring it remains aligned with the nonprofit's core mission and values. They work closely with the nonprofit board, acting as a bridge between the board and staff.

The CEO is responsible for implementing the board's strategic decisions, providing regular updates on organizational performance, and offering insights to inform board-level decision-making. They also play a vital role in external relations, building partnerships, and representing the organization to stakeholders and the public.

What do small and mid-sized nonprofits need from their CEO?

In small and mid-sized nonprofits, the CEO role looks very different from that of a leader at a large, well-resourced organization. With fewer staff and tighter budgets, CEOs must wear many hats—and lead with both strategy and scrappiness. Here’s what sets nonprofit leadership apart at this scale:

Versatility: With a lean team, the CEO often doubles as fundraiser, operations manager, HR lead, and public face of the organization—all in a single day.



Hands-on leadership: There’s no luxury of handing off tasks; small nonprofit CEOs must be deeply involved in execution as well as strategy.



Fundraising focus: Unlike corporate CEOs, nonprofit leaders are expected to actively participate in fundraising—cultivating donors, securing grants, and pitching partnerships.



Budget stewardship: With limited funds, every dollar matters. CEOs must be financially savvy, prioritizing high-impact, cost-effective decisions.



Culture builder: In a smaller team, culture is everything. The CEO sets the tone for collaboration, communication, and shared purpose.



Difference between a nonprofit CEO and a nonprofit executive director

nonprofit ceo job description Nonprofit CEO Nonprofit Executive Director A nonprofit CEO is a more strategic and high-level position. An executive director manages an organization's day-to-day operations. They focus on long-term vision, high-level fundraising, and increasing profitability. They focus on overseeing staff and implementing programs. They are responsible for building high-level partnerships and leading major initiatives. They are responsible for running the program's practical aspects. They also handle all the organization's external affairs. They are responsible for managing the organization's internal affairs.

The distinction between the roles varies based on the nonprofit's size and structure (i.e, a small nonprofit CEO might have to be more hands-on than a large one).

7 major responsibilities of a nonprofit CEO

1. Strategic leadership

The CEO is responsible for providing strategic leadership across various aspects of the organization, including:

Developing and implementing strategic plans

Identifying new opportunities for growth

Setting project priorities within the organization

Building and maintaining relationships with donors and community leaders

Checking the effectiveness of the strategies and initiatives

2. Financial management

Financial management is one of the most important responsibilities for a nonprofit CEO, as it directly influences the organization's ability to fulfill its mission. Unlike for-profit organizations, nonprofits must look for complex funding sources like donations, grants, and fundraising events.

A nonprofit CEO oversees financial health by developing and managing budgets, monitoring cash flow, and ensuring that all financial practices meet legal requirements.

They are also responsible for preparing financial reports and budgets with the finance team.

3. Fundraising and resource development

The CEO plays a key role in sourcing and securing funding options. Beyond securing funds, they must ensure that donors feel valued and stay informed.

They host donor appreciation events and update donors on the use of funds.

They also oversee other major fundraising strategies, including engaging with major donors and building relationships with potential supporters.

4. Public representation

The CEO is usually the organization's face, representing the organization to the public, media, and other stakeholders.

As leaders, they act as the primary advocates for the organization. This often involves speaking at events to influence public opinion and participating in media interviews.

They are also responsible for managing and handling crises affecting the organization's reputation.

5. Staff leadership and board development

A CEO provides leadership by recruiting, mentoring, and supporting senior board members. An important aspect of their leadership is ensuring the organization maintains a positive work culture.

A good CEO will be responsible for:

Ensuring that the staff have all the resources and support needed to succeed

Encouraging open communication

Setting performance expectations and providing feedback

Addressing and resolving conflicts

Improving employee engagement through recognition programs

6. Compliance and risk management

The CEO oversees risk management practices, including legal, ethical, and operational risks. They ensure that the organization:

Complies with IRS regulations

Maintains tax-exempt status

Meets all obligations in contracts and agreements with donors and vendors

Adheres to health and safety standards

Adheres to federal and state employment laws, such as workplace safety standards

Complies with state and federal fundraising regulations, including registration requirements for soliciting donations

Skills a nonprofit organization should focus on when finding a CEO

A good nonprofit CEO should be able to create a great vision for the organization. Beyond just developing this vision, they should also inspire others to work towards achieving it.

They need to be forward-thinking and resilient, with experience and expertise in:

Donor expertise: Should have experience securing funding and managing donor relationships

Fundraising expertise: Devise fundraising strategies to sustain the organization

Operational management: Should be competent in overseeing day-to-day operations

Staff management: Should be able to manage staff and streamline operational efficiency

Advocacy: Should be a passionate communicator skilled in advocating for your cause through social media

Public relations: Must be able to keep the organization away from public scrutiny

Adaptability and problem-solving: Should be adaptable and capable of solving problems

What is the salary of a nonprofit CEO?

The salary of a nonprofit CEO varies significantly depending on the organization's size and budget. According to Statista, CEOs of nonprofit organizations in the U.S. with annual expenses between five and ten million dollars received an average compensation of $184,979.

For larger organizations with annual expenses exceeding $50 million, CEO compensation averaged $364,564.

Nonprofit CEO job description template

Here is a sample job description template you can use when hiring a nonprofit CEO.

Chief Executive Officer

Location: [Include location or indicate if it is remote]

Report to: Board of Directors

Organizational Overview:

[Introduce your nonprofit organization by outlining its mission, values, and goals. Highlight the impact you aim to make. Make this section engaging and clearly show what sets your organization apart.]

Job Brief:

We are looking for an experienced and visionary Chief Executive Officer to lead [Your Organization's Name] into a phase of growth and impact. The CEO will set and execute our strategic direction, manage operations, and ensure financial stability. We need a leader with a strong background in nonprofit management, excellent interpersonal skills, and a deep commitment to our mission.

Responsibilities:

Research and implement strategic plans to improve the organization's mission.

Drive organizational growth and sustainability.

Oversee the organization's financial health, including annual budget allocation and financial planning.

Develop and implement fundraising activities.

Lead, mentor, and motivate staff and executive directors.

Foster a collaborative and high-performance work environment.

Work closely with the board of directors to set and review organizational policies, objectives, and long-term strategies.

Cultivate relationships with donors, partners, and stakeholders to raise money.

Improve and gather support for the organization's initiatives.

Represent the organization in public forums, media, and community events to raise awareness and support for our mission.

Qualifications:

Experience: Minimum of [number] years in a senior leadership role within the nonprofit sector. A proven track record in strategic planning, fundraising, and financial management.

Skills: Strong leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills. Ability to inspire and manage a diverse team. Experience in working with boards, other nonprofits, local businesses, and stakeholders.

Knowledge: Deep understanding of nonprofit governance, fundraising strategies, and financial management. Familiarity with [specific area related to your mission e.g., "community health programs"] is a plus.

Attributes: Passion for [Your Organization's mission] and ability to work effectively in a dynamic environment.

Application Process:

To apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your qualifications to [email address or application link].

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and we encourage you to apply early. For questions or more information, please contact [contact person's name and email].

Why Join Us?

Joining [Your Organization's Name] means becoming part of a passionate and dedicated team committed to making a real difference. As our CEO, you'll have the opportunity to shape the future of an impactful organization, drive meaningful change, and work with a diverse and engaged community. If you're a visionary leader with a heart for service and a drive for excellence, we invite you to help us amplify our mission and create a lasting impact.

Small nonprofit CEO job description template

Organizational Overview

[Your Organization's Name] is a small but mission-driven nonprofit dedicated to [insert mission here]. We serve [your community/population] through [brief description of key programs or services]. We are deeply rooted in our community and powered by a passionate team of staff and volunteers. We’re at an exciting stage of growth and looking for a leader ready to roll up their sleeves and help us get to the next level.

Job Brief

We’re seeking a hands-on, strategic, and resourceful Chief Executive Officer to lead [Organization Name]. In a small nonprofit setting, the CEO isn’t just the visionary — they’re also involved in the day-to-day operations, fundraising, HR, compliance, and everything in between. This is a great fit for someone who thrives in a dynamic environment, enjoys wearing multiple hats, and is committed to building something meaningful with limited resources.

‍

Strategic Planning & Leadership

Guide the organization’s vision, develop strategic goals, and work closely with the board to drive impact and growth.





Guide the organization’s vision, develop strategic goals, and work closely with the board to drive impact and growth. Fundraising & Donor Relations

Lead all fundraising efforts including online donations, grants, events, and individual giving.

Lead all fundraising efforts including online donations, grants, events, and individual giving. Operations & Program Oversight

Manage daily operations including HR, compliance, reporting, and program implementation.





Manage daily operations including HR, compliance, reporting, and program implementation. Financial Management

Create and manage the budget, ensure financial sustainability, and oversee all accounting and financial compliance tasks.





Create and manage the budget, ensure financial sustainability, and oversee all accounting and financial compliance tasks. Team & Volunteer Management

Supervise, motivate, and develop a small staff and volunteer team. Build a strong culture of collaboration and accountability.





Supervise, motivate, and develop a small staff and volunteer team. Build a strong culture of collaboration and accountability. Communications & Outreach

Serve as the public face of the organization. Build and maintain community partnerships, handle media relations, and promote the mission.





Serve as the public face of the organization. Build and maintain community partnerships, handle media relations, and promote the mission. Board Engagement

Act as a bridge between board and staff. Keep the board informed, involved, and aligned with organizational goals.



Qualifications

Experience: At least 3–5 years in a leadership or management role in the nonprofit or public service sector. Experience in small organizations a plus.



Skills: Adaptable, highly organized, self-starter with strong fundraising, communication, and budgeting skills.



Knowledge: Familiarity with nonprofit operations, compliance, governance, and tools like fundraising platforms.



Attributes: Passionate about the mission, entrepreneurial spirit, and a collaborative leadership style.



Application Process

To apply, please send your resume and a short cover letter to [email address]. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis — early submissions are encouraged. For questions, contact [name and contact].

Why Join Us?

As CEO of [Organization Name], you’ll have a front-row seat to lead change and shape a small organization from the inside out. You’ll work with a tight-knit team that values trust, mission, and resourcefulness. If you’re a big-picture thinker who’s not afraid to get in the weeds, we’d love to hear from you.

Final thoughts on the role of a CEO

Nonprofit CEO job description FAQs

Should a nonprofit board have a CEO or an Executive Director? The choice between having a CEO or an Executive Director depends on the organization's size and structure.

A CEO is more appropriate for larger nonprofits or those with more complex needs. An Executive Director, however, is better for nonprofits with a simpler and smaller structure.

What makes a successful nonprofit CEO? A successful nonprofit CEO should have strong leadership abilities, organizational management skills, and be capable of inspiring and motivating diverse groups of people while setting clear organizational goals.

Nonprofit leaders must be able to communicate the organization’s mission to staff, donors, and the broader community, ensuring everyone is aligned with the cause. A successful CEO must also excel in managing budgets, fundraising efforts, business plans.

They will build and nurture relationships by collaborating with the board, engaging with donors, and partnering with community stakeholders so they should have some human resources skills, too.

How do you interview a nonprofit CEO candidate? Begin by preparing your interview questions, focusing on their leadership experience and fundraising skills.

Assess their track record in nonprofit management and discuss how they’ve handled challenges, brough innovative thinking to past roles, and resolved issues in previous roles.

When asking these questions, make sure their goals and career aspirations align with your organization's culture and values.

Can a small nonprofit have a CEO? Yes, a small nonprofit can have a CEO, although it's more common for small organizations to have an Executive Director (ED) due to budget and staff constraints. The title of CEO may be used if the organization is growing or plans to scale and needs a more formal leadership structure. Ultimately, the title is less important than the responsibilities associated with the role.

What’s the difference between a CEO and Executive Director for mid-size nonprofits? In mid-size nonprofits, the roles of CEO and Executive Director can often overlap. However, a CEO generally has a more strategic, outward-facing role, often involved in high-level decisions, partnerships, and growth initiatives. An Executive Director, while also leading the organization, typically focuses more on the day-to-day operations, managing staff, and executing the organization’s mission. The distinction often comes down to the scope and scale of the nonprofit, with larger organizations leaning toward using the CEO title.

How do small nonprofit CEOs manage wearing multiple hats? Small nonprofit CEOs manage wearing multiple hats by being highly adaptable, resourceful, and prioritizing tasks. They often rely on technology to streamline operations, automate processes, and ensure they can focus on strategic goals. Time management and delegation are crucial — even if it means leveraging volunteers, board members, or external services to keep things running smoothly. Tools like Zeffy help by taking fundraising, donation management, and event planning off their plates with easy-to-use, fee-free software.

