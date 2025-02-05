How is Zeffy free?
Starting Your Nonprofit's Online Presence: Why Facebook First Makes Sense
How to start a nonprofit

Starting Your Nonprofit's Online Presence: Why Facebook First Makes Sense

February 5, 2025

As a new nonprofit, you might feel pressured to build a website immediately. However, starting with a well-managed Facebook page is often smarter and more effective. Here's your complete guide to establishing a professional online presence on Facebook.

Why Facebook First?

Before we dive into the how-to, here's why Facebook is your best starting point:

Note: While a website is valuable long-term, it can wait until you have more content, resources, and a clear need for one.

Setting Up Your Page for Success

Essential Elements

Your page needs these key components:

Profile Photo:

Cover Photo:

About Section:

Example:[Organization Name] is dedicated to [clear mission statement].

Founded in [year], we [specific impact].

Join us in [call to action].

Critical Features to Activate

Your First Month of Content

Week 1: Introduction

Post 1: Welcome message introducing your mission

"Welcome to [Organization Name]! We're here to [mission statement]. Follow our page to join us in [specific impact]."

Post 2: Founder's story

"Here's why we started [Organization Name]..." (Include personal photo)

Week 2: Impact Focus

Week 3: Behind the Scenes

Week 4: Community Engagement

Content Mix That Works

Follow this content ratio:

Posting Schedule

Frequency

Timing

Building Engagement

Do:

Don't:

Measuring Success

Track these key metrics:

Moving Forward

As your presence grows:

Remember: Your Facebook page is often the first point of contact for potential supporters. Keep it active, engaging, and focused on your mission. It's more important to have an active, engaging social media presence than a static website in your early stages.

A website can come later when you have an established social presence and clear additional needs.

Written by
Michel Ferry

