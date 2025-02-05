Starting Your Nonprofit's Online Presence: Why Facebook First Makes Sense

As a new nonprofit, you might feel pressured to build a website immediately. However, starting with a well-managed Facebook page is often smarter and more effective. Here's your complete guide to establishing a professional online presence on Facebook.
Before we dive into the how-to, here's why Facebook is your best starting point:
Note: While a website is valuable long-term, it can wait until you have more content, resources, and a clear need for one.
Your page needs these key components:
Example:[Organization Name] is dedicated to [clear mission statement].
Founded in [year], we [specific impact].
Join us in [call to action].
"Welcome to [Organization Name]! We're here to [mission statement]. Follow our page to join us in [specific impact]."
"Here's why we started [Organization Name]..." (Include personal photo)
Remember: Your Facebook page is often the first point of contact for potential supporters. Keep it active, engaging, and focused on your mission. It's more important to have an active, engaging social media presence than a static website in your early stages.
A website can come later when you have an established social presence and clear additional needs.
