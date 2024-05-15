How is Zeffy free?
Webinars

Webinar- Online Fundraising: How to Raise the Most on Your Website, Social Media, and More

May 15, 2024

Reach more donors with a standout online presence

Welcome to your go-to webinar for online fundraising in today’s digital era. It’s no secret that people are increasingly looking to engage on their phones and social media, but how do you know when and how to make your outreach count?

We’ll break down the essentials for an online presence that amplifies your nonprofit’s impact and reaches broader audiences to help you raise more. Whether you’re a seasoned pro looking for new ideas or completely overwhelmed by the options and channels to engage donors, we’ve got you covered.

Join us as we explore what’s working across email, social media, and nonprofit websites that convert people into loyal donors. From telling your story in a way that resonates to leveraging the latest trends and tools, you’ll feel refreshed and inspired to connect with your community in a whole new way.

Dive into the webinar to learn:

Catch the highlights we broke out for you with a quick scroll below, or experience the entire webinar here:

Webinar highlight reel: Our favorite moments

The importance of a website built for today’s mobile-first donors

Learn more tips to mobile-optimize your nonprofit website.

How to offer more giving options to convert donors and a nonprofit website example

Diversify your fundraising options for free on Zeffy.

How to write an engaging email subject line and examples

Check out these tips to use ChatGPT for emails.

The best time and day to send emails for high-interaction

Explore email tools to automate your interactions around ideal send times.

Free hacks and tools to maximize social media productivity

Grab a detailed explanation of how to use ChatGPT to write your social media posts.

When to post on social media to reach the widest audience

Learn more about nonprofit social media best practices for 2024.

Questions to ask yourself when selecting the best fundraising software to tie together your donor experience

Check out the fundraising options offered on Zeffy’s 100% free platform.

An inside look into Zeffy’s free fundraising platform

How to raise the most on your website, social media and more {slide edition}

About your hosts

This webinar is hosted by Gaspard Vie, Charity Success Manager at Zeffy, and Sammy Goyette, Brand & UX designer at Zeffy. We hope you enjoyed this topic and can’t wait to continue delivering the best practices that help you grow and bring more fundraising to your cause. 

Written by
Jessica Woloszyn

