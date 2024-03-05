The Ultimate 2024 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Toolkit

How to get companies to sponsor you?

What is peer to peer fundraising?

From choosing the best peer-to-peer fundraising platform to peer to peer fundraising strategies, we’re here to help you prepare for your next peer-to-peer fundraising campaign with tips and step-by-step instructions on hosting a peer-to-peer campaign.

But, before we go any further, let’s talk about what peer-to-peer fundraising is. According to Network for Good, peer-to-peer fundraising is:

"…a fundraising strategy in which individual supporters host personal campaigns to collect donations from their friends, family, and colleagues on an organization’s behalf." - Network for Good

The benefits of hosting a peer-to-peer fundraising event go beyond just helping your nonprofit organization raise money, they can help attract new donors, increase your organizations awareness, and allow your donors and volunteers to engage with your mission.

The hardest part of any peer-to-peer fundraising campaign is inspiring your participants to get out there and raise money. Asking for money isn’t easy (it’s why most peer-to-peer campaigns have a challenge attached to them) so giving your participants a complete peer-to-peer fundraising toolkit will help them meet their fundraising goals.

Peer-to-peer fundraising: How to get companies to sponsor you

When it comes to peer to peer fundraising strategies, getting companies to sponsor your event is a good way to go. But, figuring out how to get a company to sponsor you isn’t exactly common knowledge. Gaspard, Zeffy’s resident cyclist, triathlete and ironman wants to help.

"Don’t be afraid to ask people and businesses around you for help. You don’t know unless you ask! The more help you ask for, the better your chances are of getting sponsors." - Gaspard

One undervalued tool: getting local businesses to sponsor you. And, knowing where to start is as good a place as any to, well, start.

There isn’t one way to get local companies to sponsor your challenge, fundraiser, race, event, etc. But there are a few things you can do to help them understand what it is you’re doing, why it’s important, how they can help, and what’s in it for them.

How to find sponsors for your peer-to-peer fundraising event.

By now you’ve probably googled “how to find sponsors in my area” for your next peer-to-peer fundraising event. And, if your google results were anything like ours, the results were pretty underwhelming. So, here are some tips to help you find sponsors for your event:

1. Decide what kind of businesses you think would make the most sense as sponsors.

Keep in mind that they’re more likely to say yes if they can see a relevance to your cause—AKA if it’ll be good for business.

2. Look for local businesses in your area that meet your criteria.

3. Make a peer-to-peer sponsorship proposal.

Your sponsorship proposal should clearly explain the purpose of the fundraiser, your goals, the nonprofits goals, how sponsors will benefit from supporting your event, and any details you have about visibility and promotional opportunities.

4. Reach out to the businesses you’ve listed.

Email, a phone call, or a in-person visit, there is no wrong way to go about this. But, make sure you personalize your sponsorship proposal for each business and take the time to explain why their support would be valuable. Remember to leave them your sponsorship proposal.

5. Use social media to raise awareness about your peer-to-peer fundraiser.

Follow and message with local businesses, community groups, and influencers who may be interested in supporting your cause. And, if all else fails, tag them in posts to grab their attention

6. Offer different sponsorship levels with levels of benefits.

This will allow potential sponsors to choose and level that suits their budget and make it harder for them to say no.

7. Make sure your sponsors are aware of the potential recognition they’ll get for their support.

Logo placement on event materials, website mentions, a table at the event, social media shout-outs, or speaking opportunities.

8. Follow up and remember to say thank you.

After reaching out to potential sponsors, follow up with a thank-you message regardless of whether or not they say yes. Taking the time to say thank you and invite them to the event to support your cause even they are unable to financially sponsor the event might just make them more likely to contribute next year.

Building relationships is never wasted time. Even if a business is unable to sponsor your peer-to-peer fundraiser this year, keeping in touch, networking, visiting their store or using their services while establishing long-term relationships will only help your chances next year.

Peer-to-peer fundraising: How to write a sponsorship proposal.

"Be simple and straight forward. People won’t take the time to read a 15 page sponsorship proposal." - Gaspard

How to write a sponsorship proposal.

If you can, we recommend putting your sponsorship proposal together in google slides, powerpoint or keynote. It’s a more visual approach that will make it easier for potential sponsors to flip through, while acting as a visual reminder for your peer-to-peer event.

We’ve whipped up a step-by-step guide to help you create your sponsorship proposal:

1. Start by introducing yourself and the event/fundraiser.

Clearly state the purpose of your proposal and briefly explain your organization or event.

2. Provide some background information about the nonprofit organization:

Explain the mission, vision, and values of your organization.

The purpose and goals of your event.

Any interesting facts that might encourage a business to sponsor your peer-to-peer event. (Facts, data, success so far, etc.)

3. Include a slide about past fundraising events

If you’ve participated before, include a slide about your past events, what you accomplished and how much you raised.

4. Clearly outline the fundraising sponsorship levels you are offering.

Mention the investment required for each level.

Briefly describe each of your fundraising sponsorship packages. (Make sure to include a few levels to accommodate different sponsors and budgets.)

5. Breakdown the specific benefits sponsors will receive by supporting your peer-to-peer event.

Include elements like:

Logo placement, brand exposure, mentions in promotional materials, social media shout-outs, speaking opportunities, etc.

This is a good place to get personal and mention how sponsoring your event aligns with the sponsor's business objectives or social responsibility goals.

6. Contact info.

Provide contact information and encourage sponsors to reach out for more information. If you can, mention your flexibility and willingness to customize sponsorship packages to meet the specific needs of the sponsors.

7. Supporting materials:

Attach any brochures, testimonials, press coverage, or relevant media mentions. Remember to make the presentation as professional-looking as possible. Use your nonprofit organization’s logo and brand colours. Personalize it for each business as much as you can. And, review your sponsorship proposal for clarity, grammar, and consistency. (Ask for feedback before you start sending it out.)

Download our sponsorship proposal template to help get you started.

Starting is the hardest part. So, we worked with Gaspard to make you a helpful Google Slide template for your next sponsorship proposal.

→ Download Zeffy’s sponsorship proposal template here.

Peer-to-peer Fundraising: How to write a letter looking for sponsorship

Once you’ve made your sponsorship proposal, you’ll need to write a brief letter or email to send along with it. Your letter doesn’t need to be too long and it shouldn’t repeat everything in your sponsorship proposal. It really is just to introduce yourself, your nonprofit organization, the fundraising event, and a few details about your goal.

Of course, the letter should be persuasive and professional, but adding a personal touch can go a long way. So, include a personal story and remember to double check the businesses information before you send it.

How to write a letter looking for sponsorship for you and your nonprofit.

Gaspard has generously provided the template he uses to write his letter when he’s asking for company sponsorships. But, if you’d like to write your own letter for sponsorship, here’s a step-by-step guide to help:

1. Start with your name, nonprofit organization, contact info, and date.

We suggest using the usual header formatting for a formal letter.

2. Then add the information of the business you’re sending it to.

Make sure to address the letter to the right person or department.

3. Begin with a friendly and engaging introduction:

Introduce yourself and explain why you’ve sent this letter.

4. Provide some context about your peer-to-peer event.

Describe the cause, mission, or purpose of the event and why it is important. Include details such as the event’s date, location, expected attendance.

‍

5. Briefly explain the sponsorship opportunity you are offering.

Explain the benefits and exposure the business will receive by sponsoring your event. (Anything that will help them understand that sponsoring you will be good for business.)

6. Personalize your letter as much as you can.

Research the business and find connections between their values, products, or services, and your event. Personalize the letter by mentioning why you think they’re such a good fit.

‍

Give a few examples of some of the perks: logo placement, mentions in promotional materials, social media exposure, or speaking engagements.

‍

8. Say thank you and mention that you will follow up with them to chat about their involvement.

9. End your letter with a clear call-to-action.

Mention your contact information again and encourage them to reach out with any questions.

10. Proofread and edit your letter.

Review the letter for any grammar or spelling errors.

Make sure their name(s) and business information is accurate. (There’s nothing worse than leaving a mention of another business in your letter.)

Read it aloud or have someone else proofread it for additional feedback.

Remember, a personal story or anecdote can go a long way to help the business connect with you and your cause. So, personalize your letter and tailor it to the specific business.

Download our nonprofit sponsorship letter template to help get you started.

Starting is the hardest part. So, we worked with Gaspard to make you a helpful Google Doc template for your next sponsorship letter.

Download Zeffy’s sponsorship letter template here.

Peer-to-peer fundraising: How to make a one-page leave behind

Once you’ve sent or dropped off your sponsorship proposal and letter to the business you’ve decided to reach out to for sponsorship, it’s a good idea to follow-up with an in-person visit. This visit will give the business the chance to ask any questions, for you to make a final pitch, and, if you need anything to show them that you support their business as well.

Plus, it’s a lot harder to say no in person…

Before you leave, it’s good idea to give them a one-page poster that summarizes your peer-to-peer fundraising event. What’s that look like? Good question! Lucky for us, Gaspard has shared his (you can see it below) to help you get inspired.

What to include in a one-page leave behind for your next peer-to-peer fundraising campaign.

The most important thing to remember here is to keep it simple:

1. A headline with the name of your peer-to-peer event.

2. An image of you participating at last years event, or the image the nonprofit has provided.

3. A short sentence to describe the challenge you’re going to do.

4. A brief description of the event’s goal.

5. A call to action with your contact info.

That’s it! Oh, and remember to use your nonprofit’s logo and colours if you can.

Meet Gaspard!

Hey there 🙂

My name is Gaspard and I’m working as a Sales Representative at Zeffy. Since I started, I’ve learned a lot about the day-to-day realities of nonprofit organizations. Even when challenges arise (pandemic), I see so much dedication, passion and resilience from all the organizations I work with. But, what fulfils me the most about my work is that I get to meet so many people that want to do good for the world. It truly is a privilege.

On a personal level, I’m an avid cyclist and currently training for an Ironman. Also, over the last 3 years, I've organized a fundraising campaign for Québec Food Banks. This work has helped me understand how challenging it can be to create and organize an event. All of my work, training and volunteer experience has really helped me help nonprofits grow year over year with Zeffy.

Cheers, Gasp.