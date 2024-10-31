How is Zeffy free?
The Ultimate Guide to Silent Auction Rules and Best Practices
Nonprofit guides

The Ultimate Guide to Silent Auction Rules and Best Practices

October 31, 2024

What are silent auction rules, and why are they important?

Silent auctions are popular fundraising events—and for good reason. With the right items, set-up, and strategy, silent auctions can be a great way for nonprofits to engage supporters and bring in tons of donations, whether the auction is online or in person.

But like any game or event, silent auctions require a few rules to make them as successful as possible. By setting up policies and implementing best practices, nonprofits can make their silent auctions as fun, engaging, and profitable as possible.

The 10 silent auction rules to stand by

1. Set start and end times

Be sure to set specific start and end times for your auction and communicate these times clearly to your participants—either through signage at the event and/or through emails prior to the event. Setting a start and end time helps your nonprofit organize and ensures that everyone has an equal opportunity to bid on items. 

2. Price auction items based on their fair market value (fmv)

Price silent auction items in a way that reflects its fair market value offers a baseline for bidding and helps ensure items are sold at a reasonable price.

Plus, accurately pricing items can also boost participants' confidence in the auction's integrity, and their willingness to bid.

3. Set minimum bid increments

To keep bidding competitive and to ensure that your nonprofit brings in enough revenue, be sure to specify a minimum bidding increment for each item. For example, if the increment is $10, and the current bid is $50, the next bid must be at least $60. 

Be sure to include this information on bid sheets and on signage (silent auction guidelines) at in-person events to avoid the disqualification of bids.

4. Allow participants to bid on multiple items 

One of the best ways to maximize a silent auction's revenue is by encouraging participants to bid on items as many times as they wish. 

Multiple bids can drive up the final sale price of the items available, and give bidders more flexibility and options when it comes to participating.

5. Make all bids and sales final 

Making all bids and sales final protects the integrity of the auction and ensures that all bids are made in good faith. 

Typically, nonprofits will state this policy at the bottom of their auction materials and announcements.

6. Require that all bidders pay in full at the end of the auction 

Many nonprofits allow for deferred payments at the end of the auction, meaning winners can pay for the item they've won at a different date. While this gives donors a bit more flexibility, it can put your nonprofit at risk of not getting paid at all, or not getting paid on time.

Instead, require that all winning bidders pay the full amount of their winning bid at the auction's end. Ensure your payment process is straightforward and secure and offer multiple payment options, such as credit cards and mobile payments, to facilitate.

7. Implement reasonable limits

Consider implementing limits on the number of items a single bidder can win or the total amount they can spend. This can prevent any one bidder from dominating the auction and promotes a more equitable distribution of items.

8. Set applicable age restrictions 

Certain items, such as alcohol or collectibles, may have age restrictions. Make sure these restrictions are clearly noted and verify the age of bidders when necessary. 

9. Ensure bidders are aware of risks

When supporters bid on an item, they assume the risk of doing so.

While most people realize that this rule is a normal part of every auction, it doesn't hurt to remind bidders of all the risks associated with the items and the bidding process. Including a disclaimer in your auction terms is a good way to help protect your organization.

10. Sell items as-is

All items should be sold in their current condition, without guarantees or warranties. 

Clearly describe the condition of each item in your auction materials to set appropriate expectations and reduce the risk of disputes.

The 6 best practices for running a silent auction

To ensure that your even is a success, be sure to follow these silent auction rules and best practices.

1. Start planning early

Running an auction is a lot of work. To avoid headaches, be sure to start planning as soon as possible by:

2. Offer diverse auction items

One of the best ways to ensure that your auction is as profitable as possible is by offering a mix of items at different price points such as experiences, gift baskets, memorabilia, and unique services. Or, by honing in on specific target audience interests for a more curated auction.

3. Make bidding simple and easy

To keep supporters engaged and eager to participate, bidding should be as easy and simple as possible. That might include offering:

4. Make the event space engaging

If your auction is in-person, you'll need to ensure that the physical space is well set up. This might include: 

5. Take promotion seriously 

Like with any fundraising event, running an auction requires marketing and promotional initiatives to get the word out. Before the event, be sure to:

6. Always follow-up

In order to make sure attendees feel valued, and that your organization can run another successful event in the future, be sure to:

Silent Auction Rules Example Template

Use this silent auction rules template to get started on your own!

[Your Nonprofit Organization's Name]

Silent Auction Rules

Welcome to our silent auction! Please review our auction rules to ensure a fair and enjoyable experience for all participants.

1. Bidding Period

2. Fair Market Value

3. Minimum Bidding Increment

4. Multiple Bids

5. Finality of Bids and Sales

6. Payment Obligations

7. Limitations

8. Age Restrictions

9. Assumption of Risk

10. Item Changes

11. Determination of Winners

12. As-Is Condition

Thank you for participating in our silent auction and supporting [Your Nonprofit Organization's Name]. If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact [contact person] at [contact information].

Happy Bidding!

Silent auction rules: FAQs

A silent auction is a great ways to raise money because it engages donors, offers an interactive experience, and raises significant funds without the pressure of live bidding. Silent auctions allow participants to place bids on items at their own pace, creating a more relaxed and social atmosphere. They also provide an opportunity for donors to support the cause while walking away with tangible goods or experiences, making them feel more connected to the organization. Silent auctions can be held in-person or online, making them adaptable for different events and audience preferences.

A silent auction is a type of charity auction where items or experiences are put on display, and attendees place their bids quietly, either on paper bid sheets or through an online platform. Unlike a live auction with an auctioneer, the bidding for silent auction items happens over a set period of time, and participants compete to submit the highest bid. At the end of the auction, the highest bidder for each item wins. A successful silent auction is often held during events like galas, fundraisers, or online campaigns, providing an engaging way for donors to support a cause.

The best type of auction for your fundraising depends on your goals, audience, and event style. If you’re aiming for a high-energy event with immediate results, a live auction may be ideal, as it involves an auctioneer and encourages competitive bidding in real time. A silent auction, on the other hand, is better for a more casual or social event, as it allows attendees to browse and bid at their leisure. If you want to reach a larger, remote audience, an online auction could be the best fit. You can also combine multiple types, such as hosting a live auction with a silent auction or incorporating online bidding for a hybrid approach.

Written by
François de Kerret

