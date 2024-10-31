The Ultimate Guide to Silent Auction Rules and Best Practices

Silent auctions are popular fundraising events—and for good reason. With the right items, set-up, and strategy, silent auctions can be a great way for nonprofits to engage supporters and bring in tons of donations, whether the auction is online or in person.
But like any game or event, silent auctions require a few rules to make them as successful as possible. By setting up policies and implementing best practices, nonprofits can make their silent auctions as fun, engaging, and profitable as possible.
Be sure to set specific start and end times for your auction and communicate these times clearly to your participants—either through signage at the event and/or through emails prior to the event. Setting a start and end time helps your nonprofit organize and ensures that everyone has an equal opportunity to bid on items.
Price silent auction items in a way that reflects its fair market value offers a baseline for bidding and helps ensure items are sold at a reasonable price.
Plus, accurately pricing items can also boost participants' confidence in the auction's integrity, and their willingness to bid.
To keep bidding competitive and to ensure that your nonprofit brings in enough revenue, be sure to specify a minimum bidding increment for each item. For example, if the increment is $10, and the current bid is $50, the next bid must be at least $60.
Be sure to include this information on bid sheets and on signage (silent auction guidelines) at in-person events to avoid the disqualification of bids.
One of the best ways to maximize a silent auction's revenue is by encouraging participants to bid on items as many times as they wish.
Multiple bids can drive up the final sale price of the items available, and give bidders more flexibility and options when it comes to participating.
Making all bids and sales final protects the integrity of the auction and ensures that all bids are made in good faith.
Typically, nonprofits will state this policy at the bottom of their auction materials and announcements.
Many nonprofits allow for deferred payments at the end of the auction, meaning winners can pay for the item they've won at a different date. While this gives donors a bit more flexibility, it can put your nonprofit at risk of not getting paid at all, or not getting paid on time.
Instead, require that all winning bidders pay the full amount of their winning bid at the auction's end. Ensure your payment process is straightforward and secure and offer multiple payment options, such as credit cards and mobile payments, to facilitate.
Consider implementing limits on the number of items a single bidder can win or the total amount they can spend. This can prevent any one bidder from dominating the auction and promotes a more equitable distribution of items.
Certain items, such as alcohol or collectibles, may have age restrictions. Make sure these restrictions are clearly noted and verify the age of bidders when necessary.
When supporters bid on an item, they assume the risk of doing so.
While most people realize that this rule is a normal part of every auction, it doesn't hurt to remind bidders of all the risks associated with the items and the bidding process. Including a disclaimer in your auction terms is a good way to help protect your organization.
All items should be sold in their current condition, without guarantees or warranties.
Clearly describe the condition of each item in your auction materials to set appropriate expectations and reduce the risk of disputes.
To ensure that your even is a success, be sure to follow these silent auction rules and best practices.
Running an auction is a lot of work. To avoid headaches, be sure to start planning as soon as possible by:
One of the best ways to ensure that your auction is as profitable as possible is by offering a mix of items at different price points such as experiences, gift baskets, memorabilia, and unique services. Or, by honing in on specific target audience interests for a more curated auction.
To keep supporters engaged and eager to participate, bidding should be as easy and simple as possible. That might include offering:
If your auction is in-person, you'll need to ensure that the physical space is well set up. This might include:
Like with any fundraising event, running an auction requires marketing and promotional initiatives to get the word out. Before the event, be sure to:
In order to make sure attendees feel valued, and that your organization can run another successful event in the future, be sure to:
Use this silent auction rules template to get started on your own!
Welcome to our silent auction! Please review our auction rules to ensure a fair and enjoyable experience for all participants.
1. Bidding Period
2. Fair Market Value
3. Minimum Bidding Increment
4. Multiple Bids
5. Finality of Bids and Sales
6. Payment Obligations
7. Limitations
8. Age Restrictions
9. Assumption of Risk
10. Item Changes
11. Determination of Winners
12. As-Is Condition
Thank you for participating in our silent auction and supporting [Your Nonprofit Organization's Name]. If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact [contact person] at [contact information].
Happy Bidding!
Preparing for and executing an effective and fun silent auction for your nonprofit can feel burdensome. But with the right rules, procedures, best practices, and tools, your nonprofit can ensure that every silent auction is a massive success.
By using free silent auction software like Zeffy, your nonprofit can make participating in your auction simple and fun with mobile bidding, automated bidding notifications, easy checkout, and so much more. Plus, nonprofits can take advantage of Zeffy's free marketing and engagement tools to communicate rules ahead of time via email and follow up to say thanks at the end.
