The Ultimate Guide to TechSoup for Nonprofits

Discover the power of TechSoup, a global platform empowering nonprofits to use technology and amplify their impact. Over 1.2 million nonprofits have benefited from TechSoup's wide variety of solutions, including discounted hardware and software products and a massive global community.

This comprehensive guide will explore how TechSoup's tech offerings, educational resources, and collaborative communities can help your organization.

Whether you're a small grassroots organization or an established international NGO, this article will provide valuable insights to help you use TechSoup's offerings and take your mission to new heights.

‍

How Was TechSoup Launched?

When founder Daniel Ben-Horin realized nonprofits' technological needs were economically constrained, he thought: Why not create a program to recruit people with technological skills to assist nonprofits in adopting IT (information technology) solutions?

That’s how, in 1987, TechSoup was launched as CompuMentor. Today, TechSoup has become a network of international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that help nonprofits with technological tools and support to improve lives globally.

‍

TechSoup’s Mission

Nonprofits operate with limited resources, relying on donations, government grants, and other funding sources, which constrains their budgets for various processes.

TechSoup aims to bridge this gap and enable change-makers and civil society organizations to access resources to continue their missions more efficiently and economically.

TechSoup equips NPOs with transformative skills and technology solutions, including:

Hardware, software, and technology services at discounted rates.

Informative resources like articles, webinars, forums, etc.

Community to build your network or be a part of one.

A global network of NGOs in different domains.

‍

TechSoup’s International Network and Impact

TechSoup has joined hands with 63 of the largest civil society organizations worldwide, aiming to change lives using technology. The platform has also partnered with leading tech companies with a global presence. It includes tech giants like:

Microsoft

Adobe

Cisco

Symantec

The TechSoup Global Network offers a wide range of programs that help improve the technological capabilities of nonprofits worldwide.

To date, TechSoup has helped 1.2 million nonprofits across 236 countries and territories. The platform has also delivered technological solutions to NPOs worth $15 billion in market value today.

‍

TechSoup’s Offerings: Software and Services

TechSoup is committed to offering innovative solutions for the greater good. The platform presents a wide range of technological tools and services.

‍

Technology Solutions

TechSoup presents an NGO tech marketplace for nonprofits. Eligible organizations can buy transformative technology solutions and training services at discounted prices. TechSoup’s marketplace hosts over 375 products from 100 leading tech companies.

Product/Solution Pricing Product/Solution TechSoup Pricing Normal Pricing Intuit Quickbooks 1-year subscription for 25 users $170 $200 Adobe Acrobat Pro DC 1-Year Individual Membership One-time Admin Fee: $5

$14.99 per month $19.99 per month Norton Small Business 1-year subscription for 10 users Admin Fee: $45 $164.99

‍

The platform also offers access to technology donations provided by tech service partners.

‍

Global Validation Services

Relevant government authorities, grantmakers, and corporations usually verify a nonprofit’s legitimacy before offering them in-kind gifts and cash donations.

TechSoup has a strong system that provides accurate NGO data. It helps nonprofit organizations effectively connect with funding sources. The platform follows all data standards to ensure legal compliance across 236 countries.

The platform helps donors determine if a nonprofit in their country is legitimate. It also integrates the data into systems supporting their giving programs.

Some of the notable companies using TechSoup’s data validation services are:

Okta

Kintone

Airbnb

Amazon Web Services

Google for Nonprofits

Walt Disney

World Bank

‍

Connections with a Global Community of Nonprofits

Collaboration is the key to bringing change in your community and beyond. Nonprofits can learn from each other through TechSoup’s online and offline community.

They conduct different webinars and events to support nonprofits.

These communities support different types of collaborations, enabling nonprofits to work together. The online forum also lets you ask questions and seek advice on certain topics.

The platform also runs NGO directories, such as GuideStar India, GuideStar UK, and GuideStar USA.

‍

Expert-Led Educational Content

Along with technological tools, TechSoup helps your team learn new skills. The platform offers online courses ranging from email marketing to Google Analytics.

TechSoup has subject-matter experts on board to deliver valuable lessons on every topic.

Apart from the expert-led courses, you will find free learning content on their website, including informative blogs, how-tos, and webinars.

These resources connect you with ongoing tech innovations and solutions to nonprofit challenges.

You can subscribe to their newsletters to access valuable content via your inbox.

TechSoup partners also organize in-person educational workshops for more collaborative learning.

‍

Notable TechSoup Programs and Courses to Support Your Mission

TechSoup runs valuable programs to enhance your nonprofit’s capabilities. Here’s a list of their popular courses and projects.

‍

GuideStar International

GuideStar International is a global service providing unrestricted access to reliable NGO data. This service promotes transparency and helps donors make informed decisions.

‍

NGOsource and TechSoup Connect

NGOsource simplifies the equivalency determination process for US grantmakers. It provides legal certification to non-US NGOs, confirming its equivalence to a US public charity.

TechSoup Connect brings nonprofits together through online and offline tech-for-good events.

‍

NetSquared

This program facilitates hyper-local collaborations through meetups. The program connects local communities in 88+ groups across 34 countries.

‍

Digital Resilience Program (DRP)

DRP helps small nonprofits accelerate their digital transformation. In addition to expert guidance, it offers funding for new technological tools and training.

‍

Quad

Quad is a subscription service serving as a peer-to-peer community. Nonprofits can connect with tech experts and other nonprofits to learn and share experiences.

‍

Final Thoughts on TechSoup

TechSoup is a valuable ally for nonprofits, helping them excel in their digital journey. With TechSoup, nonprofits can access relevant software and services, overcoming the challenges pressed by:

Lack of technological expertise.

Limited budget and resources.

TechSoup greatly impacts the global nonprofit sector with discount programs, educational resources, and validation services.

‍

FAQs on TechSoup

What is TechSoup used for? TechSoup offers an NGO tech marketplace where nonprofits can get relevant tech tools and hardware at discounted prices. It also offers online courses for nonprofits and validation services to simplify grantmaking processes for donors.

Is TechSoup free? Although TechSoup is free to join, the platform charges an admin fee for each donation request.