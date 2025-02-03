Webinar - How to Create a Donation Page that Converts

Did you know that 65% of donors prefer giving online, but only 17% of donation page visitors convert into donors? This is just one of the points outlined in our latest webinar about nonprofits' massive opportunity to create a donation process that converts, led by Zeffy alongside social entrepreneur and award-winning nonprofit founder Amber Melanie Smith.
When we explore ways to bridge the gap between intention and action, it all starts with your donation page. Whether you’re struggling to attract new donors, convert visitors, or retain loyal supporters, the strategies shared in this webinar can help you create a seamless and compelling donor experience that drives results.
In this post, we’re breaking down the top tips and actionable takeaways from the webinar to help your nonprofit elevate online fundraising with a fresh perspective. You’ll learn the strategies high-performing nonprofits use to build trust, inspire generosity, and maximize donations.
Something we know is a pain point, and our webinar audience reaffirmed this: Nonprofits feel pressured to keep up with online giving, which quickly evolves and constantly shifts. With so many donors accustomed to giving online now, organizations that don’t regularly optimize their donation pages risk missing out on crucial support.
The struggle is real, as noted by the top challenges our audience expressed:
That’s why this webinar is packed with practical tips to appeal to the modern donor with real examples from nonprofit campaigns that were built to succeed.
Amber Melanie Smith is a dynamic speaker, social entrepreneur, and award-winning nonprofit founder known for her deep commitment to creating positive social change. As a passionate creator of social impact content, she has built a thriving online community of changemakers, offering valuable insights and strategies that empower individuals and organizations to drive social good.
Amber is joined in this webinar by Tanya Cripotos, Customer Success Manager at Zeffy and Hubert Fanneau, Product Marketing Specialist, who share their expertise in how the fundraising platform supports over 50,000 nonprofits.
Grab a quick look into some common questions from our nonprofit audience.