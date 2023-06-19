Webinar - Maximizing your event fundraising with Zeffy.

Discover Zeffy's latest ticketing features (always 100% free).

Learn how to promote your event online for maximum registrations. Boost revenue with in-person ticket sales using our Tap-to-Pay app. Retain donors with engaging post-event communications. And more.

Fundraising can get repetitive pretty fast and that means the usual tools and techniques might not be yielding the desired results. Our webinar on maximizing your event fundraising is here take your fundraising to a whole new level.

During the webinar, you will:

Get to know Zeffy's latest ticketing features: Learn how to leverage Zeffy's advanced online ticketing features: early bird tickets, discount codes, waitlist management, and multi-date ticketing.

Boost revenue with in-person ticket sales: Learn how to leverage Zeffy's Tap to Pay app to raise additional revenue by selling tickets on-site to attendees who prefer purchasing tickets in person at your event.

Retain donors with engaging post-event communications: Discover the importance of post-event communication for donor retention and learn how to craft engaging messages that will have a lasting impact.

Walk through Zeffy's donor management tools and ensure your donors stay connected and engaged—even after the event.

Discover why Zeffy is the only 100% free ticketing platform for nonprofits: Learn how the unique benefits of Zeffy’s ticketing platform help you to allocate more resources toward your mission.

We’ve broken the webinar down into sections (scroll down), or you can watch the full webinar here:

Why events are so important to fundraising.

All of Zeffy’s event management and ticketing tools are free:

Canva Pro is free for nonprofits and it’s very useful for creating visuals and videos for your event.

ChatGPT: a powerful tool to help you write descriptions, emails, etc. for your next fundraising event.

An example of a fundraising event ticketing form on Zeffy.

Get to know Zeffy’s event scheduling feature:

What Zeffy’s e-tickets look like:

An example of a multi-day ticketing event that includes a table.

Adding questions (meal choice, name, etc.) to your fundraising event tickets:

Can you make a seating chart for your fundraising event? Yes!

How to make a form for your nonprofit’s fundraising event on Zeffy.

Learn about our seating chart templates:

Staying in touch with the donors attending your fundraising event (updates, changes, etc.):

How to manually add participants who pay for their tickets with cash or cheque:

How to track the emails you send to see open rate, etc.

Meet Gaspard (your host for this webinar):

Hey there 🙂

My name is Gaspard and I’m working as a Sales Representative at Zeffy. Since I started, I’ve learned a lot about the day-to-day realities of nonprofit organizations. Even when challenges arise (pandemic), I seen so much dedication, passion and resilience from all the organizations I work with. But, what fulfils me the most about my work is that I get to meet so many people that want to do good for the world. It truly is a privilege.

On a personal level, I’m an avid cyclist and currently training for an Ironman. Also, over the last 3 years, I've organized a fundraising campaign for Quebec Food Banks. This works has helped me understand how challenging it can be to create and organize an event. All of my work, training and volunteer experience has really helped me help nonprofits grow year over year with Zeffy.

Cheers, Gasp.