How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >

Free AI-powered tool

Fundraising ideas for Big Brother Big Sister

Generate fresh ideas for your next fundraising campaigns. Describe your nonprofit to receive personalized suggestions that match your fundraising goals and audience.

Prompt examples to use

Decorative
community outreach events for youth mentorship
Decorative
donor recognition activities for mentoring programs
Decorative
fundraising campaigns for youth mentorship groups

12 Creating Fundraising Ideas for Big Brother Big Sister

Virtual Mentor Challenge

Participants collect donations by tracking hours spent mentoring, sharing their stories online to inspire more contributions.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
Online Auction for Mentorship

Host a virtual auction featuring donated items or experiences, with proceeds supporting mentoring programs.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
Community Fun Run

Organize a local fun run where participants seek sponsorships, promoting fitness and awareness for mentorship.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
Back-to-School Supply Drive

Collect school supplies through community partnerships, donating items while raising funds via sponsorships.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
Customized Merchandise Sale

Sell branded merchandise like t-shirts or tote bags designed by local artists to support mentoring programs.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
Holiday Gift Wrapping Service

Offer a gift-wrapping service during the holiday season in exchange for donations, engaging community members.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
Corporate Sponsorship Program

Partner with local businesses for sponsorships on events and programs, fostering community involvement and support.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
Matched Giving Day

Encourage businesses to match donations made on a specific day, amplifying fundraising efforts through community engagement.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
Social Media Challenge

Create a fun challenge on social media that encourages participants to donate and share their mentoring stories.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
Mentor Alumni Reunion

Host a reunion event where former mentees can reconnect, share success stories, and contribute to current programs.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
Themed Dinner Fundraiser

Organize a themed dinner with local restaurants, where a portion of the proceeds goes to the mentoring program.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
Skill-sharing Workshops

Leverage community members’ expertise by offering workshops, charging fees that support the organization’s activities.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
Decorative

4 Unique Summer Fundraising Ideas for Big Brother Big Sister🏖️

🍗
Summer Sunset BBQ Fundraiser

Organize a community barbecue during a summer sunset, where attendees can enjoy food, live music, and games while donating to the cause.

Create fundraiser
Decorative
💐
Mother’s Day Peer-to-Peer Tribute Campaign

Supporters create personalized donation pages honoring a maternal figure, with stories and images shared across social media. Tied to Mother’s Day (May 11, 2025).

Create fundraiser
🌸
Spring Gala in the Garden

An elegant in-person fundraising dinner set in a botanical garden or park, featuring live music, local chefs, and silent auctions.

Create fundraiser
🧼
Virtual Spring Cleaning Auction

Supporters donate gently used items to be auctioned online, with all proceeds supporting your cause. Promotes decluttering and sustainable giving.

Create fundraiser
Decorative

Not sure where to start? Browse by nonprofit sector

Private Schools

Private schools host gala dinners, alumni pledge drives, spring fairs, and sponsored readathons to fund scholarships, facilities, and programs.

See fundraising ideas for Private Schools →

Middle Schools

Middle schools boost funds through family fun nights, student-led bake sales, spirit wear sales and fun runs.

See fundraising ideas for Middle Schools →

Elementary Schools

Elementary schools organize book fairs, bake sales, and fun runs to fund classroom supplies and field trips.

See fundraising ideas for Elementary Schools →

Financial Literacy Programs

Organize budgeting workshops, crowdfunding drives, and sponsor-backed webinars to raise funds for curriculum, materials, and scholarships in financial literacy programs.

See fundraising ideas for Financial Literacy Programs →

Adult Literacy Programs

Adult literacy programs can host book drives paired with reading nights, sponsor a reader campaign, and donor bookplate sales.

See fundraising ideas for Adult Literacy Programs →

Nature & Conservation Youth Programs

Nature & Conservation Youth Programs thrive on tree-planting events, sponsored nature hikes, and seed-kit sales to fund hands-on learning.

See fundraising ideas for Nature & Conservation Youth Programs →

Homeschool Groups

Homeschool groups raise funds with curriculum swaps, parent-led workshops, bake sales, and community co-op events to enrich learning resources.

See fundraising ideas for Homeschool Groups →

Study Abroad Programs

Study Abroad Programs can fund scholarships and travel costs through cultural dinners, alumni travel stories, language lessons, and crowdfunding.

See fundraising ideas for Study Abroad Programs →

Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries

Religious student groups thrive on coffeehouse nights, donation-based worship concerts, faith-themed merch sales, and small group meal fundraisers.

See fundraising ideas for Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries →

Fraternities

Fraternities thrive by hosting charity formals, alumni tailgate receptions, custom merch drops, and campus philanthropy challenges.

See fundraising ideas for Fraternities →

Academic Departments

Plan events like student–faculty panels, alumni author talks, department-branded merch, and crowdfunding campaigns to fund research, conferences, and lab equipment.

See fundraising ideas for Academic Departments →

Sororities

Sororities can organize philanthropy mixers, alumni brunches, car washes and custom merch sales to fund scholarships and chapter activities.

See fundraising ideas for Sororities →

Student Clubs

Student clubs can boost funds with campus bake sales, custom T-shirt orders, movie nights, and local sponsor partnerships.

See fundraising ideas for Student Clubs →

Alternative Learning Centers

Host student-led workshops, art shows, and local business sponsorships to raise funds for alternative learning center programs.

See fundraising ideas for Alternative Learning Centers →

Alumni Groups

Raise funds for alumni groups through class reunion campaigns, networking mixers, silent auctions and annual giving days.

See fundraising ideas for Alumni Groups →

Charter Schools

Charter schools raise money through curriculum-themed auctions, local business sponsorships, parent-hosted events, and targeted grant-writing.

See fundraising ideas for Charter Schools →

Primary Schools

Primary schools host read-a-thons, bake sales, and family fun nights to cover classroom supplies, field trips, and art programs.

See fundraising ideas for Primary Schools →

High Schools

High schools can host car washes, bake sales, alumni auctions, and spirit nights to fund equipment, clubs, and school events.

See fundraising ideas for High Schools →

Youth Development Programs

Youth development programs thrive with youth-run bake sales, mentorship mixers, and community sponsorships to fund camps, workshops, and leadership training.

See fundraising ideas for Youth Development Programs →

4-H Clubs

4-H Clubs can raise funds through livestock auctions, garden produce sales, craft fairs, and community skill workshops.

See fundraising ideas for 4-H Clubs →

Scouts

Scout troops raise funds with cookie sales, sponsored hikes, campfire cook-offs, gear swaps, and pancake breakfasts.

See fundraising ideas for Scouts →

Big Brother Big Sister

Big Brother Big Sister groups can boost funds through mentor-led fun runs, community mixers, and matched-giving drives to grow pairings.

See fundraising ideas for Big Brother Big Sister →

After-School Programs

After-school programs can host student talent shows, parent-teacher bake sales, and local business sponsorships to fund supplies and field trips.

See fundraising ideas for After-School Programs →

Mentoring Organizations

Mentoring organizations raise funds with sponsor-a-mentor campaigns, alumni networking dinners, and corporate buddy sponsorships for expanding programs.

See fundraising ideas for Mentoring Organizations →

Literacy Programs

Literacy programs can boost funding with book drives, read-a-thons, author events, and donor-sponsored tutoring or library supplies.

See fundraising ideas for Literacy Programs →

Educational Foundations

See fundraising ideas for Educational Foundations →

Boosters Clubs

Booster clubs thrive on concession-stand shifts, custom spirit-wear sales, and sponsor drives to fund team travel and new equipment.

See fundraising ideas for Boosters Clubs →

STEM Education Programs

STEM Education Programs can raise funds through robotics showcases, science fair sponsorships, and coding workshops with community partners.

See fundraising ideas for STEM Education Programs →

Youth Development Organizations

Youth development groups can host mentor-led workshops, youth-run car washes, and community fun nights to fund skills training.

See fundraising ideas for Youth Development Organizations →

📚
Education Nonprofits

Education nonprofits host book fairs, read-a-thons, and sponsor-driven workshops to fund curriculum, field trips, and classroom supplies.

See fundraising ideas for Education Nonprofits →

Parent Teacher Associations

PTAs and PTOs boost school programs through fun runs, spirit wear sales, family nights, and restaurant fundraisers.

See fundraising ideas for Parent Teacher Associations →

Religious Educational Institutions

Religious educational institutions boost funding with holiday bazaars, faith-themed auctions, scripture study dinners, and sponsored scholarship drives.

See fundraising ideas for Religious Educational Institutions →

Universities and colleges

Leverage alumni reunions, campus tours, class gift drives and matching grants to fund scholarships, labs, and facility improvements.

See fundraising ideas for Universities and colleges →

Schools

Schools can boost funds with read-a-thons, bake sales, and local business partnerships to support classroom resources and field trips.

See fundraising ideas for Schools →

Generate fundraising ideas in 3 easy steps

01

Generate fundraising ideas

Tell us about your nonprofit and your goals — our 100% free, AI-powered tool will instantly generate tailored fundraising ideas.

02

Pick your favorite

Browse through personalized suggestions and choose the ideas that best match your mission.

03

Start fundraising

Bring your idea to life with Zeffy — create your fundraising form and start raising funds today.

Decorative
ON THIS PAGE
Assess Your Organization's Capacity

How to find the perfect fundraising idea for your Big Brother Big Sister

To create successful fundraising initiatives for your Big Brother Big Sister nonprofit, you'll want to start by evaluating your organization's current capacity. Use this self-assessment questionnaire to guide your evaluation:

Step 1: Assess Your Organization's Capacity

Consider the following when assessing your nonprofit's capacity:

  • Staffing: Do you have enough staff or volunteers dedicated to fundraising efforts? How many?
  • Skills: What specific skills related to fundraising do your team members possess? (e.g., grant writing, event planning)
  • Time: How many hours can your team dedicate to fundraising activities each month?
  • Network: What existing relationships do you have with community members, local businesses, or other organizations that can boost fundraising?
  • Mission Alignment: How well does the proposed fundraising idea align with your organization’s mission and values?

Step 2: Explore Fundraising Ideas

Here are some innovative fundraising ideas tailored for Big Brother Big Sister nonprofits:

1. Mentorship Match Fundraiser

  • Encourage matches (mentors and mentees) to raise sponsorships from their networks.
  • The mentor-mentee pairs can share their stories to engage donors.

2. Community Sports Tournament

  • Organize a local sports tournament (e.g., basketball, soccer) where teams pay an entry fee to compete.
  • Add activities like food stalls and raffles to increase engagement and revenue.

3. Virtual Storybook Gala

  • Host a virtual event featuring success stories from mentors and mentees, with opportunities to donate.
  • Consider offering sponsorship packages for local businesses looking to support community initiatives.

4. Book Drive for Scholarships

  • Gather donated books, sell them at local events, and use proceeds to fund scholarships for mentees.
  • Promote the initiative as a way to support literacy and education in the community.

Step 3: Decision Matrix Template

Fundraising IdeaFeasibilityCommunity EngagementPotential RevenueMentorship Match FundraiserHighMediumMediumCommunity Sports TournamentMediumHighHighVirtual Storybook GalaHighHighMediumBook Drive for ScholarshipsHighMediumMedium

Step 4: Create an Implementation Timeline

Once you've chosen your fundraising idea, create a clear timeline to keep your efforts organized. Below is a sample timeline for a Community Sports Tournament:

  • 6 Weeks Before: Set the date, choose the location, and start recruiting participants.
  • 4 Weeks Before: Promote the event through social media, local businesses, and schools.
  • 2 Weeks Before: Finalize teams, gather volunteers, and procure supplies.
  • 1 Week Before: Confirm logistics, sponsored prizes, and food vendors.
  • Event Day: Execute the tournament, ensure volunteers are prepared, and share social media updates throughout.

Step 5: Budget Considerations

Budget planning is crucial for successful fundraising. Here's how you can break it down:

  • Fixed Costs: Venue rental, permits, promotional materials.
  • Variable Costs: Food and beverage, prizes, equipment rentals.
  • Target Revenue: Set revenue goals based on expenses and participant fees.

Step 6: Conduct a Risk Assessment

Understanding potential risks involved in fundraising activities is vital for preparation:

  • Financial Risks: Assess break-even points, potential losses, and the implications of low turnout.
  • Reputation Risks: Consider how any mismanagement may reflect on your organization.
  • Logistical Risks: Be prepared for issues such as inclement weather, especially for outdoor events.

By following this step-by-step guide, you can discover a worthy fundraising idea that resonates with your mission while engaging your community. Good luck!

Decorative
Decorative

Browse fundraising ideas by nonprofit category

Decorative

Frequently asked questions

Arrow
What are some unique fundraising ideas for Big Brother Big Sister that engage the community?
Arrow
How can Big Brother Big Sister leverage seasonal fundraising events for maximum impact?
Arrow
What innovative campaign ideas can Big Brother Big Sister adopt to boost online fundraising?
Arrow
Which creative fundraising ideas can Big Brother Big Sister implement during the summer?
Arrow
What is an effective way for Big Brother Big Sister to incorporate technology in their fundraising ideas?

Launch Your Fundraiser for Free with Zeffy

No matter your fundraising needs, Zeffy has you covered. Trusted by over 50,000 nonprofits, our fundraising solutions are completely free—forever.

Decorative

Top blog articles about fundraising ideas for nonprofits

Nonprofit guides
Fundraising for Nonprofits: The Essential Guide + 12 Ideas

Discover the most effective ways to raise money for your nonprofit in 2023. Engage donors like never before with our best fundraising strategies.

Read more

How to get funding for...

Private Schools
Middle Schools
Elementary Schools
Financial Literacy Programs
Adult Literacy Programs
Nature & Conservation Youth Programs
Homeschool Groups
Study Abroad Programs
Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries
Fraternities
Academic Departments
Sororities
Student Clubs
Alternative Learning Centers
Alumni Groups
Charter Schools
Primary Schools
High Schools
Youth Development Programs
4-H Clubs
Scouts
Big Brother Big Sister
After-School Programs
Mentoring Organizations
Literacy Programs
Educational Foundations
Boosters Clubs
STEM Education Programs
Youth Development Organizations
Education Nonprofits
Parent Teacher Associations
Religious Educational Institutions
Universities and colleges
Schools

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

Sign up for free
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

Get fundraising ideas

Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

Find your grant

Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

Start your nonprofit
<div ms-code-snippet-q="1">What are some unique fundraising ideas for Big Brother Big Sister that engage the community?</div><div ms-code-snippet-a="1">Host a community art auction featuring local artists and the mentees' artwork. This idea not only showcases local talent but also involves mentees in the creative process. Start by reaching out to local artists for donations of their work or to conduct workshops with the children. Promote the auction through social media, local newspapers, and community bulletin boards. Choose a venue that resonates with the community, such as a local art gallery or park. Metrics for success could include the number of items sold, total money raised, and community engagement through event participation. With proper marketing, this type of event can strengthen community ties and provide a platform for mentees to shine.</div><div ms-code-snippet-q="2">How can Big Brother Big Sister leverage seasonal fundraising events for maximum impact?</div><div ms-code-snippet-a="2">Create a themed holiday giving campaign where community members can choose to sponsor personalized gifts for their Big or Little matches during the holiday season. This campaign can include a 'gift wish list' from both mentors and mentees. Promote this campaign through social media, newsletters, and local partnerships. Ensure to track participation and share success stories post-event to foster future support. Success metrics can be based on the total number of gifts sponsored and the total funds raised during the campaign. This type of campaign harnesses the spirit of giving and strengthens relationships within the community.</div><div ms-code-snippet-q="3">What innovative campaign ideas can Big Brother Big Sister adopt to boost online fundraising?</div><div ms-code-snippet-a="3">Implement a virtual challenge month where participants sign up to complete a set task (like running, biking, or reading) and raise funds through sponsorships. Use platforms like Facebook or GoFundMe to track progress and engage donors. Promote this event through social media, encouraging participants to share their journeys and raise awareness for the organization. Success metrics should include participants signed up, funds raised, and shares/engagement on social media. This type of campaign is perfect for fostering a sense of community and encourages fitness or education, which are cornerstone values of the program.</div><div ms-code-snippet-q="4">Which creative fundraising ideas can Big Brother Big Sister implement during the summer?</div><div ms-code-snippet-a="4">Organize a summer barbecue or picnic with fun activities, games, and competitions for families and mentors. Charge a nominal entry fee and encourage participants to bring their own extra food or a dish to share, which adds to the communal feel. Secure local sponsorships for food and goods to reduce upfront costs. Use this opportunity not only to fundraise but also to strengthen the network among participants. Essential metrics to track include tickets sold, total funds raised, and feedback from attendees. Such events typically foster better relationships and can yield a significant increase in community involvement moving forward.</div><div ms-code-snippet-q="5">What is an effective way for Big Brother Big Sister to incorporate technology in their fundraising ideas?</div><div ms-code-snippet-a="5">Consider launching an interactive online fundraising platform where Bigs and Littles can create profiles and share their stories through videos or blogs. Each story can be tied to specific fundraising goals. Using crowdfunding platforms can allow supporters to contribute directly to a mentor-mentee match. Invite previous participants to share their success stories to inspire new contributors. Measure success through the number of active campaigns, total funds raised, and community engagement levels. This approach uses storytelling and technology to create personal connections, driving donations and increasing awareness for the need of the program.</div>