Free AI-powered tool
Generate fresh ideas for your next fundraising campaigns. Describe your nonprofit to receive personalized suggestions that match your fundraising goals and audience.
A 30-day social media campaign where supporters complete daily charitable actions and share their progress, creating viral engagement while raising funds through peer-to-peer donations.
Encourage families to create personalized online tribute pages in memory of loved ones, raising funds while sharing stories and collecting donations.
Organize a community fun run or walk event with a registration fee, promoting healthy lifestyles while raising funds through participant sponsorship.
Host a formal dinner event featuring local chefs, entertainment, and auctions, providing an engaging evening for attendees while raising significant funds.
Leverage popular social media platforms for a targeted donation drive, encouraging followers to donate through compelling storytelling and visuals.
Create a crowdfunding campaign where supporters share personal cancer stories, inviting donations to support your organization and connect with the community.
Design and sell unique, branded merchandise such as shirts, bracelets, or mugs, with proceeds directly supporting cancer support services.
Organize a bake sale during holidays or local fairs, where volunteers bake goods to sell, fostering community involvement and raising funds.
Partner with local businesses to provide care packages for patients; each partner contributes a portion of sales to the support group during a promotional period.
Engage local businesses as corporate sponsors for events or initiatives, creating mutually beneficial partnerships that also boost fundraising efforts.
Plan activities during cancer awareness months, such as educational workshops or screenings, and encourage donations in lieu of fees for participation.
Invite local artists to donate artwork for an auction; host the event in-person or online, blending community culture with fundraising.
Organize a community barbecue during a summer sunset, where attendees can enjoy food, live music, and games while donating to the cause.
Supporters create personalized donation pages honoring a maternal figure, with stories and images shared across social media. Tied to Mother’s Day (May 11, 2025).
An elegant in-person fundraising dinner set in a botanical garden or park, featuring live music, local chefs, and silent auctions.
Supporters donate gently used items to be auctioned online, with all proceeds supporting your cause. Promotes decluttering and sustainable giving.
Suicide prevention initiatives can host candlelight walks, benefit runs, and peer-led workshops to fund outreach, counseling, and hotlines.
Substance Abuse Treatment Programs thrive on recovery walks, sponsor-a-mile runs, testimonial dinners, peer-led workshops, and neighborhood donor drives.
Sober Living homes raise funds with benefit dinners, alumni donation drives, community sobriety walks and local sponsorships to support recovery.
Equine therapy programs raise funds through trail rides, saddle sponsorships, barn tours and auctions to support horse care and sessions.
Chronic illness support groups can organize awareness walks, virtual speaker nights, and care-package sales to fund peer support services.
Memory walks, personalized keepsake sales, and local café donation days help dementia support groups fund vital care and programs.
Host memory walks, tribute fundraisers, and caregiver workshops with local sponsorships and community bake sales to benefit Alzheimer’s support groups.
Disability advocacy groups raise funds via inclusive fun runs, peer-driven giving challenges, and corporate partnerships to support accessibility programs.
Independent living centers can host accessible community fairs, equipment raffles, and peer sponsorships to fund mobility aids and life-skills programs.
Disability support services can raise funds through adaptive sports events, accessible benefit dinners, peer-to-peer campaigns and sponsorship drives.
Host charity walks, survivor story nights, and wellness workshops to raise funds for cancer support groups’ care programs.
Host charity runs, awareness dinners, and corporate matching challenges to boost support for cutting-edge cancer research initiatives.
Mental health support groups can raise funds with peer-led workshops, sponsored self-care kits, and community walkathons.
Health and wellness initiatives thrive on community fitness challenges, sponsored wellness fairs, and donation-based workshops supporting screenings, therapy, and outreach.
Addiction Recovery Programs raise funds through sober socials, sponsor-backed wellness workshops, alumni donation drives, and community benefit dinners.
Mental health organizations can host benefit walks, online peer-to-peer campaigns, art auctions, and workshops to fund vital support services.
Disease research institutions can raise funds through awareness walks, peer-to-peer crowdfunding, lab tours, and sponsor-matched giving.
Hospitals and clinics raise funds with charity runs, health screenings, corporate equipment sponsorships, and benefit galas to support patient care.
For community health nonprofits, hosting charity runs, wellness workshops, matching-gift drives, and patient testimonial nights raises vital funds.
Research institutions can host lab tours, donor dinners, and poster sessions to raise money for equipment, experiments, and fellowships.
Tell us about your nonprofit and your goals — our 100% free, AI-powered tool will instantly generate tailored fundraising ideas.
Browse through personalized suggestions and choose the ideas that best match your mission.
Bring your idea to life with Zeffy — create your fundraising form and start raising funds today.
Before diving into fundraising, it's essential to evaluate your cancer support group's nonprofit capacity. Use this self-assessment questionnaire as a starting point:
Once you've assessed your organization's capacity, consider these fundraising ideas tailored for cancer support groups:
Fundraising IdeaFeasibilityCommunity EngagementPotential RevenueWellness Retreat FundraiserHighHighMediumVirtual Challenge EventMediumHighHighTribute/Memory WallHighMediumMediumCrafting for a CauseMediumHighMedium
Develop a clear timeline to keep your fundraising efforts on track. Here’s a sample timeline for the Virtual Challenge Event:
Budget planning is crucial for fundraising success. Here’s how to break it down:
Understanding the potential risks involved in your fundraising efforts can help you prepare better:
By following these steps, you can find a fundraising idea that not only suits your cancer support group's mission but also engages your community effectively. Good luck!
No matter your fundraising needs, Zeffy has you covered. Trusted by over 50,000 nonprofits, our fundraising solutions are completely free—forever.