Free AI-powered tool

Fundraising ideas for Ice Hockey Teams

Generate fresh ideas for your next fundraising campaigns. Describe your nonprofit to receive personalized suggestions that match your fundraising goals and audience.

Prompt examples to use

community skate-a-thon fundraising ideas
hockey tournament fundraising opportunities
fan engagement events for hockey teams

12 Creating Fundraising Ideas for Ice Hockey Teams

Digital Puck Challenge

Create a month-long virtual challenge where supporters engage in hockey-related activities, raising funds through entry fees and sponsorships.

Create fundraiser
Online Jersey Raffle

Host a digital raffle for signed jerseys, allowing fans to purchase tickets online for a chance to win exclusive memorabilia.

Create fundraiser
Ice Hockey Skills Camp

Organize a skills clinic for kids, charging a registration fee that supports the nonprofit’s mission while promoting youth engagement in the sport.

Create fundraiser
Charity Game Night

Host an exhibition game where proceeds from ticket sales go directly to the nonprofit, engaging the community through family-friendly fun.

Create fundraiser
Merchandise Pop-up Shop

Set up a pop-up shop at local events or games to sell team-related merchandise, with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit organization's initiatives.

Create fundraiser
Personalized Fundraising Pages

Encourage supporters to create personal fundraising pages, where they can share their love for hockey and gather donations from friends and family.

Create fundraiser
Ice Rink Challenge

Host an ice rink event where teams compete in friendly matches; teams raise funds through entry fees and local sponsorships.

Create fundraiser
Corporate Sponsorship Program

Develop partnerships with local businesses to sponsor events; in exchange, businesses receive branding on promotional materials.

Create fundraiser
Community Skate Day

Arrange a free skate day at a local rink with optional donations from participants, drawing in community members and fostering goodwill.

Create fundraiser
Hockey Fanatics Dinner

Hold a themed dinner with a guest speaker from the hockey community, charging for tickets and offering silent auctions for memorabilia.

Create fundraiser
Season Ticket Holder Donations

Engage season ticket holders to donate a portion of their ticket renewals towards the nonprofit, creating a sense of investment in the cause.

Create fundraiser
Team History Documentary

Create a short documentary on the team’s history and impact, offering streaming access or DVDs for sale, with proceeds going to team initiatives.

Create fundraiser
4 Unique Summer Fundraising Ideas for Ice Hockey Teams🏖️

🍗
Summer Sunset BBQ Fundraiser

Organize a community barbecue during a summer sunset, where attendees can enjoy food, live music, and games while donating to the cause.

Create fundraiser
💐
Mother’s Day Peer-to-Peer Tribute Campaign

Supporters create personalized donation pages honoring a maternal figure, with stories and images shared across social media. Tied to Mother’s Day (May 11, 2025).

Create fundraiser
🌸
Spring Gala in the Garden

An elegant in-person fundraising dinner set in a botanical garden or park, featuring live music, local chefs, and silent auctions.

Create fundraiser
🧼
Virtual Spring Cleaning Auction

Supporters donate gently used items to be auctioned online, with all proceeds supporting your cause. Promotes decluttering and sustainable giving.

Create fundraiser
Generate fundraising ideas in 3 easy steps

01

Generate fundraising ideas

Tell us about your nonprofit and your goals — our 100% free, AI-powered tool will instantly generate tailored fundraising ideas.

02

Pick your favorite

Browse through personalized suggestions and choose the ideas that best match your mission.

03

Start fundraising

Bring your idea to life with Zeffy — create your fundraising form and start raising funds today.

ON THIS PAGE
Assess Your Organization's Capacity

How to find the perfect fundraising idea for your Ice Hockey Teams

Step 1: Assess Your Organization's Capacity

Before launching into fundraising, it's crucial to assess your nonprofit's capabilities. Use this self-assessment questionnaire to evaluate your organization:

  • Staffing: Do you have dedicated staff or volunteers focused on fundraising? If so, how many?
  • Skills: What specific fundraising skills do your team members possess? This can range from grant writing to event planning.
  • Time: How much time can your team dedicate to fundraising activities each week?
  • Network: What relationships do you currently have with local businesses, community members, or hockey enthusiasts that can support your fundraising efforts?
  • Mission Alignment: How well do potential fundraising activities align with your team’s mission and values?

Step 2: Explore Fundraising Ideas

Once you've done your self-assessment, consider these fundraising ideas tailored for ice hockey teams:

1. Charity Hockey Game

  • Organize a charity game where local businesses sponsor players. Charge admission and promote it as a fun community event.
  • Offer concessions during the game to boost revenue and engage fans.

2. Ice Hockey Camp

  • Host a weekend or summer camp where children from the community can learn ice hockey skills from your team members.
  • Charge a registration fee that includes ice time, coaching, and merchandise like t-shirts.

3. Raffle or Prize Draws

  • Partner with local businesses to donate prizes for a raffle. Sell tickets during games or online.
  • Promote the raffle on social media to increase ticket sales.

4. Team Merchandise Sales

  • Create team-branded merchandise, such as jerseys, hats, or mugs, and sell them at games and online.
  • This not only raises funds but also builds team spirit and visibility.

Step 3: Decision Matrix Template

Fundraising IdeaFeasibilityCommunity EngagementPotential RevenueCharity Hockey GameHighHighMediumIce Hockey CampMediumMediumHighRaffle or Prize DrawsHighMediumMediumTeam Merchandise SalesHighHighMedium

Step 4: Create an Implementation Timeline

Develop a timeline to keep your fundraising efforts organized. Here’s a sample timeline for organizing a Charity Hockey Game:

  • 8 Weeks Before: Confirm the date, location, and secure sponsorships.
  • 6 Weeks Before: Start advertising through social media and local newspapers.
  • 4 Weeks Before: Promote pre-sale tickets and contact local businesses for concessions.
  • 1 Week Before: Finalize game day logistics, including volunteers, equipment, and setup.
  • Game Day: Host the event, ensuring smooth operations and community engagement.

Step 5: Budget Considerations

Successful fundraising relies on solid budget planning. Consider the following:

  • Fixed Costs: Venue rental, equipment usage fees, marketing materials, and permits (if necessary).
  • Variable Costs: Supplies for concessions (for a game), materials for camp activities, and prize costs for raffles.
  • Target Revenue: Set realistic financial goals based on your budget and expected attendance.

Step 6: Conduct a Risk Assessment

A comprehensive risk assessment helps manage potential challenges:

  • Financial Risks: Evaluate break-even points and potential losses if the event doesn't meet attendance expectations.
  • Reputation Risks: Consider how issues, such as poor organization or lack of community support, could affect your team's image.
  • Logistical Risks: Prepare for unexpected problems, such as venue cancellations or bad weather (if applicable).

By following this guide, you can discover a fundraising idea that fits your ice hockey team’s mission and effectively engages your community. Best of luck!

Browse fundraising ideas by nonprofit category

Frequently asked questions

Arrow
What are the most unique fundraising ideas for Ice Hockey Teams?
Arrow
Which creative fundraising ideas generate the highest ROI for Ice Hockey Teams?
Arrow
How can Ice Hockey Teams leverage social media for fundraising?
Arrow
What seasonal fundraising strategies work best for Ice Hockey Teams?
Arrow
What are some innovative digital fundraising ideas for Ice Hockey Teams?

Launch Your Fundraiser for Free with Zeffy

No matter your fundraising needs, Zeffy has you covered. Trusted by over 50,000 nonprofits, our fundraising solutions are completely free—forever.

Top blog articles about fundraising ideas for nonprofits

Nonprofit guides
Fundraising for Nonprofits: The Essential Guide + 12 Ideas

Discover the most effective ways to raise money for your nonprofit in 2023. Engage donors like never before with our best fundraising strategies.

Read more

