Create a month-long virtual challenge where supporters engage in hockey-related activities, raising funds through entry fees and sponsorships.
Host a digital raffle for signed jerseys, allowing fans to purchase tickets online for a chance to win exclusive memorabilia.
Organize a skills clinic for kids, charging a registration fee that supports the nonprofit’s mission while promoting youth engagement in the sport.
Host an exhibition game where proceeds from ticket sales go directly to the nonprofit, engaging the community through family-friendly fun.
Set up a pop-up shop at local events or games to sell team-related merchandise, with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit organization's initiatives.
Encourage supporters to create personal fundraising pages, where they can share their love for hockey and gather donations from friends and family.
Host an ice rink event where teams compete in friendly matches; teams raise funds through entry fees and local sponsorships.
Develop partnerships with local businesses to sponsor events; in exchange, businesses receive branding on promotional materials.
Arrange a free skate day at a local rink with optional donations from participants, drawing in community members and fostering goodwill.
Hold a themed dinner with a guest speaker from the hockey community, charging for tickets and offering silent auctions for memorabilia.
Engage season ticket holders to donate a portion of their ticket renewals towards the nonprofit, creating a sense of investment in the cause.
Create a short documentary on the team’s history and impact, offering streaming access or DVDs for sale, with proceeds going to team initiatives.
Organize a community barbecue during a summer sunset, where attendees can enjoy food, live music, and games while donating to the cause.
Before launching into fundraising, it's crucial to assess your nonprofit's capabilities. Use this self-assessment questionnaire to evaluate your organization:
Once you've done your self-assessment, consider these fundraising ideas tailored for ice hockey teams:
Fundraising IdeaFeasibilityCommunity EngagementPotential RevenueCharity Hockey GameHighHighMediumIce Hockey CampMediumMediumHighRaffle or Prize DrawsHighMediumMediumTeam Merchandise SalesHighHighMedium
Develop a timeline to keep your fundraising efforts organized. Here’s a sample timeline for organizing a Charity Hockey Game:
Successful fundraising relies on solid budget planning. Consider the following:
A comprehensive risk assessment helps manage potential challenges:
By following this guide, you can discover a fundraising idea that fits your ice hockey team’s mission and effectively engages your community. Best of luck!
