Today's the day — help 25 families find home 🏠 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to help 25 families secure stable housing through emergency rental assistance and down payment support. **Every gift today brings another family closer to home.** Your donation can provide: - **$50** — one month of emergency rental assistance - **$150** — security deposit support for a family - **$400** — down payment assistance toward homeownership **100% of your donation goes to housing programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a family secure stable housing today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can ensure 25 families have a safe place to call home. – The [Org Name] Team

template 3 Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏠 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $8,750** **18 families** now have access to emergency rental assistance and down payment support — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $438 in fees** — enough to fund one more month of rental assistance for a family in crisis. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we come together for housing." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already helping families secure stable housing. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

Copy content