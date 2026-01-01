Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more families affected by autism, without extra work.
Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most.
We're launching a campaign to provide therapy grants for 25 autistic children whose families can't afford the support they need. Every early donation brings us closer to changing lives.
Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to therapy grants — not to credit card fees or platform costs.
Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign →
Your early gift builds momentum and shows other families they're not alone.
Thank you for believing in these kids and their potential.
Idea 1
🧩 Sensory Kit Builder
Let donors fund pre-set sensory kits ($25/$50/$100). Show a live counter, collect donations by level, and host an optional packing meetup.
Idea 2
💙 Therapy Grant Match
For every $100 raised, a sponsor matches it (up to $5,000). Supporters see real-time progress funding therapy sessions for families.
Idea 3
🌟 Stories of Strength
Families share 30-second videos of progress milestones. Donors give $25 per story shared, funding programs while celebrating wins together.
Idea 4
🎯 Milestone Moments
Families set small goals ($50 = speech session, $100 = sensory tools). Donors pick which milestone to fund, creating personal connections to progress.
Idea 5
🤝 Buddy System Drive
Pair donors with families for ongoing support. Monthly $25 gifts fund resources while building lasting relationships through updates and thank-you notes.
Idea 6
📚 Resource Library Builder
Let supporters fund specific tools: communication apps ($30), weighted blankets ($45), fidget kits ($20). Track what's needed most through live counters.
