Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Autism Nonprofits

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift kicks off something special 💙

Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most.

We're launching a campaign to provide therapy grants for 25 autistic children whose families can't afford the support they need. Every early donation brings us closer to changing lives.

Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to therapy grants — not to credit card fees or platform costs.

Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign →
Your early gift builds momentum and shows other families they're not alone.

Thank you for believing in these kids and their potential.
– The [Org Name] Team

template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today is the day — your gift changes everything 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide therapy grants for 25 autistic children whose families can't afford the support they need. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — one week of speech therapy sessions - **$150** — a month of occupational therapy support - **$300** — three months of behavioral therapy for one child **100% of your donation goes to therapy grants** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a child access the therapy they need →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 children the support that will change their lives. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $7,850** **18 autistic children** now have access to life-changing therapy sessions — speech therapy, occupational therapy, and behavioral support that will help them thrive. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $393 in fees** — enough to fund two additional weeks of speech therapy sessions. *One parent told us:* "Knowing that every dollar went directly to helping kids like mine gives me so much hope." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these therapy success stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these children reach new milestones. With gratitude, **The [Org Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Autism Nonprofits

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift can change everything for an autistic child. 💙 We're raising funds to provide therapy grants for 25 children whose families can't afford the support they desperately need. [Insert Donation Link] Your donation provides real impact: **$50** = one week of speech therapy sessions **$100** = two weeks of occupational therapy support **$300** = three months of behavioral therapy for one child Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds therapy grants, not platform costs. Help us give 25 children the support that will change their lives. 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 Every child with autism deserves to reach their full potential. Today we're raising funds for sensory-friendly learning tools and one-on-one support sessions that change everything for kids on the spectrum. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = sensory toolkit for one child $50 = hour of specialized therapy $100 = month of family support resources Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% goes directly to the kids and families we serve. Your support today creates breakthroughs tomorrow. Every dollar matters. Every child matters. Tap the link in bio to give 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and for families navigating autism, every dollar truly counts. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund sensory-friendly programming and family support services that make a real difference in our community. Your impact: - $50 = sensory toolkit for one family - $150 = month of social skills groups - $300 = specialized therapy session We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to supporting families — not processing fees. When you're already stretching resources, that transparency matters. Grateful for our small but mighty team making this possible. If our mission resonates with you — share, donate, or tell us about a family we should know about 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Autism Nonprofits

Idea 1

🧩 Sensory Kit Builder

🧩 Sensory Kit Builder
Let donors fund pre-set sensory kits ($25/$50/$100). Show a live counter, collect donations by level, and host an optional packing meetup.

Idea 2

💙 Therapy Grant Match

💙 Therapy Grant Match
For every $100 raised, a sponsor matches it (up to $5,000). Supporters see real-time progress funding therapy sessions for families.

Idea 3

🌟 Stories of Strength

🌟 Stories of Strength
Families share 30-second videos of progress milestones. Donors give $25 per story shared, funding programs while celebrating wins together.

Idea 4

🎯 Milestone Moments

🎯 Milestone Moments
Families set small goals ($50 = speech session, $100 = sensory tools). Donors pick which milestone to fund, creating personal connections to progress.

Idea 5

🤝 Buddy System Drive

🤝 Buddy System Drive
Pair donors with families for ongoing support. Monthly $25 gifts fund resources while building lasting relationships through updates and thank-you notes.

Idea 6

📚 Resource Library Builder

📚 Resource Library Builder
Let supporters fund specific tools: communication apps ($30), weighted blankets ($45), fidget kits ($20). Track what's needed most through live counters.

