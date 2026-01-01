Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more kids, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters sponsor a Big/Little match for $50/month. Show live counter of matches funded. Host optional meetup to celebrate new partnerships formed.
Idea 2
Donors fund mentor activity kits ($25 bowling, $50 movies, $75 adventure day). Track live progress, let sponsors choose their kit type.
Idea 3
24-hour challenge where every $10 funds one hour of mentoring time. Real-time tracker shows hours unlocked, supporters see direct impact.
Idea 4
Donors fund mentor training sessions ($30 each). Show live progress toward training goal, let supporters choose session type (communication, activities, safety).
Idea 5
Community members nominate local mentors for recognition. $15 donation per nomination funds program supplies while celebrating volunteer impact publicly.
Idea 6
Supporters buy "future moments" ($20 = movie night, $35 = museum trip, $50 = camping adventure). Track experiences unlocked in real-time.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Big Brother Big Sister
