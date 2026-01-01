Giving Tuesday Templates for Big Brother Big Sister

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Big Brother Big Sister

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could change everything for a kid 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to match 25 kids with caring adult mentors through our Big Brother Big Sister program. Every early donation gets us closer to creating these life-changing relationships. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to mentor training, background checks, and program support — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that this community believes in our kids. Thank you for being part of this. Together, we're changing young lives. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help us match 25 kids with mentors 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift creates life-changing connections for kids in our community. We're raising funds to match 25 children with caring adult mentors through our Big Brother Big Sister program. Every donation brings us closer to these powerful relationships. Your gift today can provide: - **$35** — background check for one mentor - **$75** — training materials for a new Big/Little match - **$150** — three months of program support for one child **100% of your donation goes directly to our kids** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a child find their mentor today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we're building the relationships that change young lives forever. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **18 kids** now have caring adult mentors matched through our Big Brother Big Sister program — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund background checks for 5 more mentors. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we rally around our kids." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these mentor relationships unfold — we'll be sharing the moments that matter most. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Big Brother Big Sister

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift creates life-changing mentorship for kids in our community. 💙 We're raising funds to match 25 children with caring adult mentors through our Big Brother Big Sister program. **[Insert Donation Link]** Your gift today provides: **$35** = background check for one mentor **$75** = training materials for a new match **$150** = three months of program support Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds mentorship that changes young lives. Help a child find their mentor today 💙 **[Insert Donation Link]** #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 💙 Today we're raising funds to match 50 more kids with mentors who will change their lives forever. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = One month of activities for a Big-Little pair $50 = Background check for a new volunteer mentor $100 = Training materials for 5 new mentors Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds mentorship that lasts a lifetime. Every child deserves someone who believes in them. Help us make more matches today 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for the kids who need mentors most. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to match 40 more at-risk youth with caring adult mentors in our community. - $50 = background checks for one new mentor - $200 = monthly activities for a Big/Little pair - $500 = a full year of mentorship support We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to building these life-changing relationships — not processing fees. When a child has just one caring adult in their corner, everything changes. Research shows mentored youth are 46% less likely to use drugs and 27% less likely to drink. Proud of our small but mighty team for making these connections possible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Big Brother Big Sister

‍Idea 1

🤝 Sponsor-a-Match Drive

Supporters sponsor a Big/Little match for $50/month. Show live counter of matches funded. Host optional meetup to celebrate new partnerships formed.

‍Idea 2

🎯 Activity Kit Funding

Donors fund mentor activity kits ($25 bowling, $50 movies, $75 adventure day). Track live progress, let sponsors choose their kit type.

‍Idea 3

⏰ Hours of Hope Challenge

24-hour challenge where every $10 funds one hour of mentoring time. Real-time tracker shows hours unlocked, supporters see direct impact.

‍Idea 4

📚 Train-a-Mentor Fund

Donors fund mentor training sessions ($30 each). Show live progress toward training goal, let supporters choose session type (communication, activities, safety).

‍Idea 5

🏆 Mentor Appreciation Drive

Community members nominate local mentors for recognition. $15 donation per nomination funds program supplies while celebrating volunteer impact publicly.

‍Idea 6

🌟 Future Moments Campaign

Supporters buy "future moments" ($20 = movie night, $35 = museum trip, $50 = camping adventure). Track experiences unlocked in real-time.

