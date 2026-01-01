template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift could change everything for a kid 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to match 25 kids with caring adult mentors through our Big Brother Big Sister program. Every early donation gets us closer to creating these life-changing relationships. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to mentor training, background checks, and program support — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that this community believes in our kids. Thank you for being part of this. Together, we're changing young lives. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — help us match 25 kids with mentors 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift creates life-changing connections for kids in our community. We're raising funds to match 25 children with caring adult mentors through our Big Brother Big Sister program. Every donation brings us closer to these powerful relationships. Your gift today can provide: - **$35** — background check for one mentor - **$75** — training materials for a new Big/Little match - **$150** — three months of program support for one child **100% of your donation goes directly to our kids** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a child find their mentor today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we're building the relationships that change young lives forever. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!