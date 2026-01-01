Today's the day — help 25 dancers take the stage 💃 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift can open doors for young dancers who dream of moving, creating, and belonging. We're raising funds to provide dance scholarships for 25 kids who can't afford classes. Your donation helps turn dreams into reality: - **$50** — covers one month of beginner classes for a young dancer - **$125** — provides shoes, leotards, and essentials for a full season - **$300** — sponsors a full scholarship for one child for an entire year **100% of your donation goes to scholarships** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a young dancer find their rhythm →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 kids the chance to discover their passion and build confidence through dance. – The [Org Name] Team

template 3 Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💃 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $7,850** **18 young dancers** now have access to scholarships, classes, and the chance to discover their passion through movement — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $393 in fees** — enough to fund dance shoes and leotards for 3 more kids. *One parent told us:* "Seeing my daughter light up in her first class reminded me why community matters so much." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these dancers in action — their first recital is coming up, and it's going to be magical. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**

