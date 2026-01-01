Today is the day — your gift breaks down barriers 💪 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide accessibility equipment and advocacy support for 75 individuals with disabilities in our community. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — adaptive technology training for one person - **$85** — mobility equipment rental for a month - **$200** — full accessibility assessment and advocacy support **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help break down barriers today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can create a world where everyone has equal access and opportunity. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,250** **62 individuals with disabilities** now have access to adaptive technology training, mobility equipment, and advocacy support — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $213 in fees** — enough to fund adaptive technology training for 6 more people. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we stand together for accessibility." [Follow us on Instagram]({{social_link}}) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already breaking down barriers. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**

