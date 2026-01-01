Giving Tuesday Templates for Disability Advocacy Organizations

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Disability Advocacy Organizations

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your support changes everything this Tuesday 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide accessibility equipment and advocacy support for 75 individuals with disabilities in our community. Every early donation brings us closer to breaking down barriers and creating real change. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our programs — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 15 donors to kickstart our campaign: Give early → Your early gift builds momentum and shows others that our community stands together. Thank you for believing in a world where everyone has equal access and opportunity. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today is the day — your gift breaks down barriers 💪 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide accessibility equipment and advocacy support for 75 individuals with disabilities in our community. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — adaptive technology training for one person - **$85** — mobility equipment rental for a month - **$200** — full accessibility assessment and advocacy support **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help break down barriers today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can create a world where everyone has equal access and opportunity. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,250** **62 individuals with disabilities** now have access to adaptive technology training, mobility equipment, and advocacy support — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $213 in fees** — enough to fund adaptive technology training for 6 more people. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we stand together for accessibility." [Follow us on Instagram]({{social_link}}) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already breaking down barriers. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Disability Advocacy Organizations

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, we're breaking down barriers. 💙 We're raising funds to provide accessibility equipment and advocacy support for 75 individuals with disabilities in our community. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift creates real change: **$35** = adaptive technology training for one person **$85** = mobility equipment rental for a month **$200** = full accessibility assessment and advocacy support Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Together, we can create a world where everyone has equal access and opportunity. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday — and every voice deserves to be heard. 💙 Today we're raising funds to expand our advocacy programs and support services for people with disabilities in our community. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = advocacy training for one volunteer $50 = accessible materials for a workshop $100 = support for a family navigating services Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% of your donation goes directly to creating real change. Together, we're building a world where everyone belongs. Thank you for standing with us today. 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and for the 61 million Americans living with disabilities, access to advocacy isn't optional. It's essential. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund our disability rights legal clinic and community education programs. Your impact: - $50 = legal consultation for one family - $150 = accessibility audit for a local business - $500 = month of advocacy training workshops We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to breaking down barriers — not processing fees. Proud of our small but mighty team for making real change possible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Disability Advocacy Organizations

Idea 1

♿ Sponsor-an-Upgrade Drive

Supporters sponsor accessibility upgrades ($25/$50/$100 levels). Track progress with a live counter and celebrate each milestone with photos of real improvements made.

Idea 2

🎁 Care Package Campaign

Create care packages for people you serve. Donors fund pre-set kits at different levels, then volunteers pack them together at a community meetup.

Idea 3

⏰ 24-Hour Impact Auction

Host a 24-hour online auction featuring donated services, art, or experiences. Set buy-it-now prices to keep it moving and funds flowing to programs.

Idea 4

🖥️ Tech-for-Independence Drive

Supporters fund assistive technology items ($30/$75/$150 levels). Create a wishlist with photos and impact stories, then celebrate each funded item with updates.

Idea 5

📚 Sponsor-a-Training Campaign

Donors sponsor advocacy training sessions for families. Set clear funding goals per session ($100/$250/$500), share trainer bios, and report back with participant feedback.

Idea 6

🤝 Monthly Champions Program

Create monthly support subscriptions for individuals you serve. Offer different levels ($15/$35/$75) with impact updates and optional meet-the-person stories donors can follow.

