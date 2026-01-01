Today's your chance to change 75 families' financial futures 💪 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide financial literacy workshops for 75 families in our community. Every donation helps people build budgets, tackle debt, and plan for their future. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — workshop materials for one family - **$75** — a complete financial planning session - **$150** — three months of follow-up coaching **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a family take control of their finances →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 families the tools to build financial security. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **50 families** now have access to financial literacy workshops, budgeting tools, and debt management coaching — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund workshop materials for 7 more families. *One donor told us:* "Knowing 100% of my gift goes to helping families build financial security makes all the difference." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as families start their financial journeys. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

