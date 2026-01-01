Giving Tuesday Templates for Health and Wellness Initiatives

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Health and Wellness Initiatives

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift kicks off something big 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide wellness screenings and mental health resources for 75 people in our community. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to health programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this. We're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Your Giving Tuesday gift changes lives today 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide wellness screenings and mental health resources for 75 people in our community. Every donation brings us closer to that goal. Your gift can help provide: - **$30** — one wellness screening for early detection - **$85** — a mental health counseling session - **$200** — comprehensive wellness support for one person **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help someone access the care they need →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 people take the first step toward better health. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,250** **58 people** now have access to wellness screenings and mental health support — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $213 in fees** — enough to fund 7 additional wellness screenings for our community. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we come together for health." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Health and Wellness Initiatives

template 1

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 and we're on a mission to provide wellness screenings and mental health resources for 75 people in our community. Every donation brings someone closer to the care they need. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift can help provide: **$30** = one wellness screening for early detection **$85** = a mental health counseling session **$200** = comprehensive wellness support for one person Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% goes directly to health programs. Together, we can help 75 people take the first step toward better health. Thank you for being part of this 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 And we're on a mission to bring wellness to our community. Today we're raising funds for mental health resources, nutrition programs, and wellness workshops for families who need them most. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift creates real change: 💙 $25 = wellness workshop for one family 💙 $50 = mental health session for someone in crisis 💙 $100 = nutrition program for 10 kids Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds healing and hope. Every dollar you give today goes directly to someone who needs it. That's the power of community care. Thank you for choosing wellness. Thank you for choosing hope 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for community health where it matters most. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to expand our free wellness workshops for underserved families. Your impact: - $25 = nutrition education for one family - $75 = mental health resources for three teens - $150 = a full wellness workshop series We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to health programs — not processing fees. Grateful for our small but mighty team making real change happen. If wellness equity resonates with you — share, donate, or tell us your story below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Health and Wellness Initiatives

‍Idea 1

📬 Notes of Kindness

Supporters write short messages to someone you serve. A sponsor gives $5 per note (up to your cap), funding wellness programs while spreading hope.

‍Idea 2

🧺 Wellness Kit Drive

Let donors fund pre-set wellness kits (self-care, fitness, mental health). Show a live counter, collect donations by level ($25/$75/$150), and host an optional packing meetup.

‍Idea 3

🏃‍♀️ Wellness for All Auction

Run a 24-hour wellness auction. Buy-it-now pricing makes it fast; each bid funds mental health resources, fitness programs, or community wellness initiatives.

‍Idea 4

🏃 Community Wellness Challenge

Create a "Wellness Challenge" where supporters pledge per activity (steps, meditation minutes, workouts). Set a community goal, track progress publicly, and celebrate milestones together.

‍Idea 5

🛍️ Mindful Marketplace

Host a virtual "Mindful Marketplace" featuring local wellness vendors. They donate a percentage of sales; you provide the platform and community promotion.

‍Idea 6

💚 Sponsor-a-Session

Launch "Sponsor-a-Session" where donors fund specific wellness programs ($30 yoga class, $50 therapy session). Show real impact with participant stories and progress updates.

