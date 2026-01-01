Your Giving Tuesday gift changes lives today 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide wellness screenings and mental health resources for 75 people in our community. Every donation brings us closer to that goal. Your gift can help provide: - **$30** — one wellness screening for early detection - **$85** — a mental health counseling session - **$200** — comprehensive wellness support for one person **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help someone access the care they need →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 people take the first step toward better health. – The [Org Name] Team

template 3 Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,250** **58 people** now have access to wellness screenings and mental health support — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $213 in fees** — enough to fund 7 additional wellness screenings for our community. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we come together for health." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**

Copy content