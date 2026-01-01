Giving Tuesday Templates for Humane Society

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Humane Society

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift kicks off something special 🐾 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency medical care for 75 shelter animals who need it most. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to animal care — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this. We're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

It's Giving Tuesday — your gift saves lives today 🐾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency medical care for 75 shelter animals who need it most. Every donation brings us closer to saving lives. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — antibiotics for a sick puppy - **$75** — emergency surgery for an injured cat - **$150** — life-saving treatment for three animals in critical care **100% of your donation goes to animal care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Give hope to an animal in need today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 shelter animals the second chance they deserve. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐾 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **52 shelter animals** now have access to emergency medical care — antibiotics for sick puppies, life-saving surgeries, and critical treatments that give them a second chance. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to provide antibiotics for 7 more animals in need. *One volunteer told us:* "Every message we received this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we come together for those who can't speak for themselves." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these rescue stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these animals heal and find their forever homes. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Humane Society

template 1

🐾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and shelter animals need your help today. We're raising funds to provide emergency medical care for 75 animals who can't wait another day. **Give hope to an animal in need →** [Insert Donation Link] Your donation can save lives: 💙 **$25** = antibiotics for a sick puppy 💙 **$75** = emergency surgery for an injured cat 💙 **$150** = life-saving treatment for three animals Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to animal care** — no fees taken out, no cuts to your gift. Every dollar you give becomes medicine, surgery, and second chances. **[Insert Donation Link]** 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 🐾 Every animal deserves a second chance at love. Today we're raising funds to provide emergency medical care for the 47 rescue animals currently in our shelter. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = vaccinations for one pup 💉 $50 = spay/neuter surgery 🏥 $100 = emergency medical treatment 🚑 Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes directly to the animals who need it most. These sweet souls are counting on us. Will you be their hero today? [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for believing in second chances 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and every dollar matters when you're saving lives. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund emergency medical care for abandoned animals in our community. Your impact: - $25 = vaccinations for one rescue - $75 = spay/neuter surgery - $150 = emergency vet visit We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to the animals — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for making miracles happen daily. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 🐾 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Humane Society

Idea 1

🐾 Sponsor-a-Pet Program

Supporters sponsor a shelter animal for $25/month. Share photos and updates of "their" pet's journey to adoption. Creates ongoing connection and recurring support.

Idea 2

🏥 Fund-a-Need Drive

Set donation goals for specific needs: $50 feeds 10 cats, $100 covers spay/neuter, $200 funds medical care. Show live progress with simple counters.

Idea 3

📸 Cutest Pet Contest

Host a virtual pet photo contest. $10 entry fee, community votes online. Winner gets prizes donated by local pet stores. Easy setup, high engagement.

Idea 4

🎥 Virtual Meet & Greet

Create "adoption day" events where supporters pay $15 to attend virtual meet-and-greets with adoptable pets. Include live Q&As with staff about each animal's personality and needs.

Idea 5

🛒 Stock the Shelter

Ask supporters to "stock the shelter" by funding specific supply needs. $20 buys blankets, $35 covers toys and treats, $50 funds cleaning supplies. Show real-time inventory updates.

Idea 6

📅 12 Days of Giving

Run a "12 Days of Giving" countdown. Each day features a different animal with a specific funding goal ($100-$500). Share daily progress and success stories from past rescues.

