template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift kicks off something special 🐾 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency medical care for 75 shelter animals who need it most. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to animal care — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this. We're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday It's Giving Tuesday — your gift saves lives today 🐾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency medical care for 75 shelter animals who need it most. Every donation brings us closer to saving lives. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — antibiotics for a sick puppy - **$75** — emergency surgery for an injured cat - **$150** — life-saving treatment for three animals in critical care **100% of your donation goes to animal care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Give hope to an animal in need today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 shelter animals the second chance they deserve. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!