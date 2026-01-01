Game time: Your donation puts kids on the ice today 🏒 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide ice time and equipment for 25 kids who can't afford to play hockey. **Your donation can help provide:** - **$35** — one pair of hockey gloves for a new player - **$85** — a full set of protective gear for one child - **$200** — ice time for the entire team for one week **100% of your donation goes directly to getting kids on the ice** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help fill those roster spots today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 kids the chance to learn teamwork, confidence, and the pure joy of hockey. – The Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏒 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,250** **17 kids** now have access to ice time and equipment — giving them the chance to learn teamwork, build confidence, and experience the pure joy of hockey. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $213 in fees** — enough to fund protective gear for 2 more kids. *One parent told us:* "Seeing these kids light up when they step on the ice for the first time — that's what community looks like." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — the season starts next month and we can't wait to share their journey. With gratitude, **The Team**

