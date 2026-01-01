Giving Tuesday Templates for Ice Hockey Teams

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Ice Hockey Teams

Before #GivingTuesday

Your team's biggest game starts Tuesday 🏒 **Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday** — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide ice time and equipment for 25 kids who can't afford to play. **Every early donation gets us closer to filling those roster spots.** And thanks to Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to getting kids on the ice** — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to start the campaign →
Your early gift builds momentum and shows other families they can help too. Thanks for believing in what hockey can do for these kids.
– The Team
On #GivingTuesday

Game time: Your donation puts kids on the ice today 🏒 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide ice time and equipment for 25 kids who can't afford to play hockey. **Your donation can help provide:** - **$35** — one pair of hockey gloves for a new player - **$85** — a full set of protective gear for one child - **$200** — ice time for the entire team for one week **100% of your donation goes directly to getting kids on the ice** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help fill those roster spots today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 kids the chance to learn teamwork, confidence, and the pure joy of hockey. – The Team
Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏒 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,250** **17 kids** now have access to ice time and equipment — giving them the chance to learn teamwork, build confidence, and experience the pure joy of hockey. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $213 in fees** — enough to fund protective gear for 2 more kids. *One parent told us:* "Seeing these kids light up when they step on the ice for the first time — that's what community looks like." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — the season starts next month and we can't wait to share their journey. With gratitude, **The Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Ice Hockey Teams

It's Giving Tuesday 🏒 Today, we're raising funds to get 25 kids on the ice who can't afford to play hockey. [Insert Donation Link] **$35** = hockey gloves for one new player **$85** = full protective gear for one child **$200** = ice time for the whole team for a week Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds equipment and ice time. Help us fill those roster spots and give kids the chance to learn teamwork, confidence, and pure hockey joy. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday! 🏒 Our team needs new equipment and ice time to keep kids playing the sport they love. We're raising funds to cover gear, rink rentals, and tournament fees. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = New hockey gloves for one player $50 = Two hours of practice ice time $100 = Full protective gear set Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes straight to getting our kids on the ice. 100% of every donation funds our team. Help us score big for these amazing athletes! Every dollar counts. 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday — and our youth hockey program is stepping up to keep kids on the ice who couldn't otherwise afford it. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to sponsor equipment and ice time for local families facing financial hardship. - $50 = helmet and gloves for one player - $150 = full season registration - $300 = complete gear set for a new skater We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to getting kids equipped — not processing fees. Hockey teaches resilience, teamwork, and confidence. For some families, we're the bridge that makes it possible. If our mission resonates — share this post, donate, or tag someone who believes every kid deserves a shot at the game they love 🏒 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Ice Hockey Teams

🏒 Stick-a-Thon Challenge

Players collect pledges per shot on goal during practice. Supporters pledge $1-5 per shot, funding equipment or ice time while building team spirit.

⚡ Power Play Auction

Auction game-worn jerseys, signed sticks, or "coach for a day" experiences. Set buy-it-now prices to move fast and fund tournament fees.

🥅 Goals for Good

Fans sponsor goals throughout the season ($10-50 each). Track live on your donation page and celebrate every score that funds your mission.

🏆 Championship Raffle

Raffle off season tickets, team gear, or local business prizes. Set ticket prices at $5-20, track sales live, and draw winners at your next game.

🧤 Gear-a-Player Drive

Let supporters "adopt" a player by funding their full gear set ($150-300). Show progress bars for each player and celebrate when they're fully equipped.

❄️ Ice Time Heroes

Fans sponsor practice hours ($100 each). Track your goal live and share updates when you hit milestones — every hour funded means more development time.

