Idea 1
🏒 Stick-a-Thon Challenge
Players collect pledges per shot on goal during practice. Supporters pledge $1-5 per shot, funding equipment or ice time while building team spirit.
Idea 2
⚡ Power Play Auction
Auction game-worn jerseys, signed sticks, or "coach for a day" experiences. Set buy-it-now prices to move fast and fund tournament fees.
Idea 3
🥅 Goals for Good
Fans sponsor goals throughout the season ($10-50 each). Track live on your donation page and celebrate every score that funds your mission.
Idea 4
🏆 Championship Raffle
Raffle off season tickets, team gear, or local business prizes. Set ticket prices at $5-20, track sales live, and draw winners at your next game.
Idea 5
🧤 Gear-a-Player Drive
Let supporters "adopt" a player by funding their full gear set ($150-300). Show progress bars for each player and celebrate when they're fully equipped.
Idea 6
❄️ Ice Time Heroes
Fans sponsor practice hours ($100 each). Track your goal live and share updates when you hit milestones — every hour funded means more development time.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Ice Hockey Teams
