Today's the day — your gift fills 75 backpacks 🎒 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide **75 children** with school supplies and backpacks for the new semester. Every donation gets us closer to filling those backpacks with hope. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — fills one backpack with essential school supplies - **$50** — provides supplies for two children starting fresh - **$100** — equips four kids with everything they need to succeed **100% of your donation goes directly to kids in need** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Fill a backpack with hope today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 children the tools they need to learn and grow. – Your Kiwanis Leadership Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $1,875** **75 children** now have backpacks filled with school supplies — notebooks, pencils, calculators, and everything they need to start the semester with confidence. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $94 in fees** — enough to fund 3 more complete backpacks for kids who need them. *One parent volunteer told us:* "Seeing these kids light up when they get their supplies reminds me why our Kiwanis community matters so much." [Follow us on Facebook](https://facebook.com/yourkiwanisclub) to see photos of the backpack distribution — the smiles say it all. With gratitude, **Your Kiwanis Leadership Team**

