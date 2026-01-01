Giving Tuesday Templates for Kiwanis Clubs

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Kiwanis Clubs

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your Kiwanis community is about to make something amazing happen 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide 75 children with school supplies and backpacks for the new semester. Every early donation gets us closer to filling those backpacks with hope. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to kids in need — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other Kiwanis members what's possible when we come together. Thank you for being the heart of our community. Let's make this Giving Tuesday count. – Your Kiwanis Leadership Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — your gift fills 75 backpacks 🎒 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide **75 children** with school supplies and backpacks for the new semester. Every donation gets us closer to filling those backpacks with hope. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — fills one backpack with essential school supplies - **$50** — provides supplies for two children starting fresh - **$100** — equips four kids with everything they need to succeed **100% of your donation goes directly to kids in need** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Fill a backpack with hope today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 children the tools they need to learn and grow. – Your Kiwanis Leadership Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $1,875** **75 children** now have backpacks filled with school supplies — notebooks, pencils, calculators, and everything they need to start the semester with confidence. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $94 in fees** — enough to fund 3 more complete backpacks for kids who need them. *One parent volunteer told us:* "Seeing these kids light up when they get their supplies reminds me why our Kiwanis community matters so much." [Follow us on Facebook](https://facebook.com/yourkiwanisclub) to see photos of the backpack distribution — the smiles say it all. With gratitude, **Your Kiwanis Leadership Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Kiwanis Clubs

template 1

It's Giving Tuesday! 💙 Today, we're raising funds to provide **75 children** with school supplies and backpacks for the new semester. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: • **$25** = fills one backpack with hope • **$50** = supplies for two kids starting fresh • **$100** = four children equipped to succeed Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Together, we can give 75 children the tools they need to learn and grow. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 💙 Our Kiwanis Club is raising funds to support local kids and families who need it most this holiday season. [Insert Donation Link] Every dollar makes a difference: $25 = Holiday meal for a family of four $50 = Winter coats for two children $100 = School supplies for an entire classroom Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes directly to helping our community's kids thrive. Together, we're changing young lives, one act of service at a time. Thank you for believing in what we do. 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and our Kiwanis Club is stepping up to support youth leadership in our community. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund leadership workshops and service projects for local teens. Your impact: - $25 = leadership materials for one student - $75 = workshop facilitation for a month - $150 = full scholarship for a teen leader We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to developing tomorrow's community leaders — not processing fees. Grateful for our volunteer team making this possible. If youth leadership matters to you — share, donate, or tell us about a young leader you know 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Kiwanis Clubs

Idea 1

🎯 Youth Leadership Challenge

Members challenge supporters to fund youth leadership programs. Set donation levels ($25/$50/$100) with clear impact stories. Track progress live and celebrate milestones together.

Idea 2

🍎 Sponsor-a-Student Drive

Let donors sponsor specific students for scholarships, meals, or supplies. Create simple sponsorship tiers with photos and stories. Easy recurring options build lasting connections.

Idea 3

🏆 Community Champions Auction

Local businesses donate services/products for online auction. Set buy-it-now prices for quick wins. All proceeds fund your community service projects and youth programs.

Idea 4

⏰ Service Hour Challenge

Members create "service hour challenges" where supporters pledge per hour of community service completed. Track hours live, celebrate milestones, and show direct impact of volunteer work.

Idea 5

🏠 Adopt-a-Project Drive

Supporters "adopt" a community project for the year. Create sponsorship levels ($100/$250/$500) with updates and photos. Perfect for ongoing initiatives like playgrounds or food pantries.

Idea 6

🎭 Youth Talent Showcase

Host a virtual talent show featuring local youth. Sell "tickets" as donations, offer voting for favorite acts, and livestream the event. All proceeds support youth development programs.

