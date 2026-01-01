Today's the day — help 25 kids discover reading 📚 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide reading support for 25 children who are struggling with literacy. Every book, every tutoring session, every breakthrough moment starts with supporters like you. Your donation can help provide: - **$30** — one month of reading materials for a child - **$75** — three one-on-one tutoring sessions - **$150** — a complete literacy support package for one child **100% of your donation goes to literacy programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a child fall in love with reading →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 25 kids unlock the power of reading. – The [Org Name] Team

template 3 Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 📚 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **25 children** now have access to reading materials, one-on-one tutoring, and literacy support — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund reading materials for 6 more children. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we received this week reminded us how powerful community can be when kids' futures are on the line." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these reading breakthroughs unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these 25 kids discover the joy of reading. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**

Copy content