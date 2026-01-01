Today's the day — help us protect 25 manatees 🌊 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to protect 25 manatees through rescue operations, habitat restoration, and emergency medical care. **Your donation can help provide:** - **$35** — emergency medical supplies for one injured manatee - **$85** — habitat restoration for a critical feeding area - **$200** — full rescue operation including transport and care **100% of your donation goes directly to manatee protection** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. **[Help save manatees today →]({{donation_link}})** Together, we can protect these gentle giants and preserve their habitat for future generations. – The Manatee Protection Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🌊 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,240** **18 manatees** now have access to emergency medical care, habitat restoration, and rescue operations — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund emergency medical supplies for 4 more injured manatees. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how much these gentle giants need our protection." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these rescue stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as your support saves lives. With gratitude, **The Manatee Protection Team**

