Today's the day — help us save 25 sea turtles 🐢 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to rescue and rehabilitate 25 injured sea turtles through our emergency care program. Every gift brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$40** — emergency medical care for one injured turtle - **$120** — a week of rehabilitation and feeding - **$300** — full recovery support from rescue to release **100% of your donation goes to marine life rescue** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. **[Help save a sea turtle today →]({{donation_link}})** Together, we can give 25 sea turtles a second chance at life in our oceans. – The Marine Life Center Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐢 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,240** **32 injured sea turtles** now have access to emergency medical care, rehabilitation, and a second chance at life in our oceans — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund emergency care for 4 more sea turtles. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing 100% of my donation goes to the turtles makes me want to give even more." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these rescue stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these beautiful creatures heal and return to the sea. With gratitude, **The Marine Life Center Team**

