Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Mentoring Organizations
template 1
Before #GivingTuesday
Your mentorship matters more than ever this Tuesday 💙
Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that change lives.
We're launching a campaign to provide mentorship for 75 young people who need guidance, support, and someone who believes in them. Every early donation brings us closer to matching more mentors with kids who are waiting.
And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our mentorship programs — not to credit card fees or platforms.
Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}}
Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that this matters.
Thank you for believing in the power of mentorship. Together, we're changing futures.
– The [Org Name] Team
Today's the day — your mentorship gift changes everything 💙
**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever.
We're raising funds to provide mentorship for 75 young people who need guidance, support, and someone who believes in them. Every donation brings us closer to matching more mentors with kids who are waiting.
Your donation can help provide:
- **$25** — mentorship materials and resources for one young person
- **$75** — three months of mentor training and support
- **$150** — a full year of mentorship for one child
**100% of your donation goes to our mentorship programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits.
[Be part of a young person's future →]({{donation_link}})
Together, we're changing futures, one mentorship at a time.
– The [Org Name] Team
Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙
**Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.**
You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together:
**Total raised: $3,750**
**50 young people** now have access to mentorship, training materials, and ongoing support — thanks to your generosity.
Here's what makes this even more powerful:
**By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to provide mentorship materials for 7 more kids.
*One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we believe in young people."
[Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these mentorship stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these relationships grow.
With gratitude,
**[Organization Name] Team**
**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, we're changing futures. 💙
We're raising funds to provide mentorship for 75 young people who need guidance, support, and someone who believes in them.
[Insert Donation Link]
Your donation can help provide:
**$25** = mentorship materials for one young person
**$50** = mentor training and support
**$100** = three months of mentorship
Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission.
Together, we're matching mentors with kids who are waiting.
[Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday! 💙
Today we're raising funds to connect more kids with mentors who believe in their potential.
[Insert Donation Link]
Your gift creates real change:
$25 = One month of mentor training materials
$50 = A welcome kit for a new mentee
$100 = Background checks for two new mentors
Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds mentorship that changes lives.
Every kid deserves someone in their corner. Help us be that for more young people today.
💙 #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for the young people who need mentorship most.
[Insert Donation Link]
We're raising $3,000 today to fund one-on-one mentoring sessions for at-risk teens in our community.
Your impact:
- $50 = one month of weekly mentoring for a student
- $150 = career readiness workshop for 10 teens
- $300 = full semester of academic support
We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to mentoring — not processing fees.
Proud of our small team for making this possible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙
#GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for
template 1
template 2
template 3