It's Giving Tuesday — your ocean impact starts now 🌊 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your ocean impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to bring ocean education programs to 200 students this year through hands-on marine science lessons and coastal conservation projects. Your donation can help provide: - **$30** — marine science materials for one student - **$75** — a full classroom ocean education session - **$150** — coastal field trip for an entire class **100% of your donation goes to ocean education** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us reach 200 students with ocean education →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can inspire the next generation of ocean protectors. – The Ocean Education Services Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🌊 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,240** **108 students** now have access to hands-on marine science lessons and coastal conservation projects — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund ocean education materials for 5 more students. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful our ocean community can be." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we can't wait to share updates from the classroom. With gratitude, **Ocean Education Services Team**

