Idea 1
Supporters sponsor a marine animal for $25-$100. Share photos and facts about "their" sea turtle, dolphin, or coral. Track sponsorships live and send updates throughout the year.
Idea 2
Create ocean-themed kits ($15 beach cleanup, $50 classroom materials, $150 field trip). Show a live counter as kits get funded. Host an optional volunteer packing day.
Idea 3
Run a 24-hour online auction featuring ocean photography, art, or experiences. Set buy-it-now prices for quick sales. Each bid funds marine education programs in your community.
Idea 4
Supporters pledge $10-$50 to "fund a field trip" to local beaches or aquariums. Track pledges live, share trip photos with donors, and send impact updates.
Idea 5
Create simple challenges: $25 = classroom visit, $75 = beach cleanup kit, $200 = student scholarships. Show live progress bars and celebrate each milestone reached.
Idea 6
Supporters buy $5-$20 "ocean facts" cards with marine education content. Kids help create them, donors get digital copies, funds support your programs.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Ocean Education Services
