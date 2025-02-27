How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Mastering Donation Solicitation: Complete Guide for Success in 2025
Nonprofit guides

Mastering Donation Solicitation: Complete Guide for Success in 2025

February 27, 2025

Asking for donations effectively can make or break your nonprofit's impact. Recent data shows personalized requests drive over 80% higher open rates, while well-timed appeals can double donor retention. 

But what really works in 2025? From telling compelling stories to using AI, this guide shares battle-tested strategies that strengthen donor relationships and boost giving.

Whether you're planning your next campaign or rethinking your entire approach, you'll find practical tips and strategies to transform the way you connect with supporters.

Table of contents:

What is donation solicitation in 2025?

Finding the right donors for your nonprofit

How to ask: Methods that work

Perfect timing: When to ask for support?

4 steps to successful donation solicitation

4 best practices for effective donation solicitation

How AI and data analytics enhance solicitation

5 key elements of fundraising letters

7 common pitfalls to avoid while writing a donation letter

Final thoughts on donation solicitation

FAQs on donation solicitation

What is donation solicitation in 2025?

Donation solicitation refers to asking individuals, businesses, or organizations for financial support for a nonprofit's mission. 

While traditional methods like direct mail and phone calls remain valuable for building personal connections, digital tools have expanded nonprofits' reach and efficiency. Modern donation solicitation combines time-tested relationship building with innovative technology to maximize impact.

Email campaigns, social media, and mobile-friendly donation pages now enable nonprofits to connect with more donors, while data-driven insights help tailor appeals to donor interests. These strategies make giving easier and more impactful, ensuring nonprofits can sustain their work, build stronger donor relationships, and grow effectively.

Finding the right donors for your nonprofit

Successful donor solicitation begins with knowing whom to approach and how to make your request meaningful. Different donor types require tailored strategies to maximize engagement and contributions. 

With modern strategies and tech like AI and data analytics, nonprofits can now refine their approach, ensuring every ask is timely, targeted, and effective.

Key donor groups for 2025:

How to ask: Methods that work

1. Show tangible impact

Donors are more likely to give when they understand exactly why their support is needed and what it will achieve. Highlight specific goals to build trust and motivate action, such as funding a program or reaching a milestone.

Avoid broad statements; instead, focus on specific goals, like funding a program expansion or covering essential operating costs. For example, rather than saying, “Support our nonprofit,” Grace Community Academy of Columbia highlighted how every donation of $430 will provide one complete set of textbooks and testing materials. 

2. Use stories to build emotional connections

Statistics are important, but stories are what move people to give. Share testimonials or real-life examples that showcase the direct results of donor support.

For instance, instead of saying “Your donation will help families,” describe how one specific family received safe shelter after a natural disaster thanks to donations like theirs. A vivid, personal story helps donors feel connected to the cause.

3. Match your ask to the donor

Tailor your request to the donor’s history, interests, and giving capacity. Share updates with returning donors to reinforce their connection, or keep it simple for new supporters. 

For major donors or corporate sponsors, emphasize the broader impact their support can create, such as funding a year-long program or enabling a new initiative.

Modern donor management systems like Zeffy’s 100% free option help you organize donor information with tags. This allows you to:

Matching your message to the right communication channel is equally important. Some donors might prefer detailed emails, while others may engage more with social media posts or in-person events.

Perfect timing: When to ask for support?

Take advantage of high-giving seasons

Certain times of the year are better for fundraising because people are more inclined to give. The holiday season, especially in November and December, sees the highest level of charitable giving, driven by traditions, tax deadlines, and a focus on generosity.

For example, Giving Tuesday generated over $3.6 billion in the United States in 2024, making it a prime time for nonprofits to launch campaigns.

Awareness months tied to specific causes, like Earth Day or Breast Cancer Awareness Month, align naturally with donor interests and help create urgency around your campaigns.

Understand donor patterns

Not all donors follow the same habits, so it’s important to understand their giving patterns. Some donors give regularly at specific times, like the end of a quarter, while others respond better to milestone-based appeals. 

Analyzing past donation data and campaign performance can help identify these trends. This information prevents you from overwhelming donors with frequent or untimely requests, ensuring each ask is well-received and relevant.

Align with events and campaigns

Donors are more likely to contribute when your requests are tied to meaningful events or achievements. Fundraising events, like gala dinners or community clean-ups, are natural opportunities to ask for donations as part of the experience.

Celebrating key milestones, like an anniversary or the completion of a major project, gives donors a reason to feel proud of their support and encourages them to contribute again. 

4 steps to successful donation solicitation

1. Planning and research

Start by setting a clear fundraising goal, break it into manageable steps, and identify target donors along with their motivations to give.

Prepare materials like personalized emails, event invitations, and donation forms ahead of time to ensure a smooth and focused campaign. A well-organized plan sets the foundation for a successful ask.

2. Building relationships before the ask

Before making any donation requests, take the time to build trust and rapport with your donors. Share updates that highlight the results of your work and show the impact of past contributions. 

Consider inviting donors to events or sharing behind-the-scenes stories to connect them more deeply with your mission. When donors feel valued and engaged, they are more likely to support your cause when asked.

3. Making the ask

When it’s time to request donations, ensure your message is clear, detailed, and focused on a specific outcome. Instead of a general appeal, explain exactly how much you need, why you need it, and the difference it will make.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FiveStone Community Church (@fivestonechurch)

For instance, rather than saying, “Support our work,” you might say, “We are raising $10,000 to provide 500 meals for families in need this holiday season.” Being specific builds trust and helps donors see the tangible impact of their contributions.

4. Following-up and stewardship

After receiving a donation, it is essential to follow up with a personalized thank-you message. Acknowledge the donor by name and explain how their contribution is making a difference.

For example, a note to a donor who funded school supplies could include details about how many students will benefit and how the supplies will improve their education.

Beyond expressing gratitude, keep donors informed about your progress through regular updates. This reinforces their connection to your mission and encourages future contributions.

4 best practices for effective donation solicitation

1. Be transparent and accountable

Sharing the impact of contributions is vital, but nonprofits can further enhance transparency by offering real-time updates through their websites or donor dashboards. 

For instance, the University of Ottawa used Zeffy's 100% free fundraising platform to run over 30 campaigns, including peer-to-peer and donation campaigns, raising more than $200,000. By providing live campaign trackers and detailed progress reports, they kept donors informed and engaged, strengthening trust and encouraging continued support.

2. Use technology to streamline giving

An easy donation process encourages more people to contribute. Invest in user-friendly tools, like mobile-responsive donation forms, one-click payment options, and recurring donation features. 

Integrating AI-based data analytics can also help nonprofits analyze donor behavior, create targeted appeals, and improve the timing of requests, boosting engagement and contributions.

3. Focus on donor-centric communication

Move beyond generic outreach by understanding what motivates each donor. Share specific impact metrics that matter to them, whether it's the number of meals served or students educated. 

Create personalized touchpoints - from impact reports to behind-the-scenes updates - that show donors their unique role in your mission's success.

4. Measure results and adjust strategies

Tracking campaign performance ensures you know what works and what doesn’t. Monitor key metrics like donor retention, average donation amounts, and response rates to refine your approach. Surveys and feedback forms can also provide insights into how donors perceive your efforts.

For instance, if feedback reveals donors want more updates about their contributions, strengthen your follow-up process to keep them informed and engaged. Continuous improvement helps maintain donor trust and improves future campaigns.

How AI and data analytics enhance solicitation

AI and data analytics are transforming how nonprofits connect with potential donors by offering insights that drive smarter, more effective strategies. These tools enable nonprofits to:

5 key elements of fundraising letters

Crafting an effective fundraising letter requires balancing clarity, emotion, and a clear call to action. Here are the essential elements:

  1. Start with urgency: Open with a pressing need or time-sensitive issue to immediately capture attention and motivate donors to act quickly
  2. Make it personal: Address the donor by name, reference past contributions if applicable, and use language that makes them feel valued and connected to your cause
  3. State the need clearly: Explain exactly what you’re asking for, how much is needed, and how their contribution will create a tangible impact
  4. Combine storytelling with facts: Use real stories that show the difference donations make and support them with numbers to build trust and credibility
  5. End with a strong call to action: Tell donors exactly how they can give, such as by visiting a donation page or mailing a form, and make the process easy
7 common pitfalls to avoid while writing a donation letter

  1. Vague messaging: Saying “Your gift helps us make a difference” doesn’t tell donors how they help. Instead, show specific impacts, like “Your gift of $25 provides five families with clean water for a month.”
  2. Too much information: Including excessive details or statistics overwhelms readers. Keep your focus on the goal and how the donor can make an immediate difference.
  3. Weak calls to action: Avoid ending with vague requests like, “We hope you’ll consider helping.” Instead, say, “Donate now to feed a family today.”
  4. Ignoring donor preferences: Sending generic messages without considering donor interests or communication preferences can feel impersonal. Tailor your outreach to their past behavior and preferred channels.
  5. Relying on generic appeals: Using the same message for all donors misses opportunities for personalization. Adjust your request to match donor history, capacity, and interests for better engagement.
  6. Not creating urgency: Without a clear deadline or pressing need, donors may delay giving. Highlight time-sensitive campaigns, such as “Only 3 days left to match your gift!” to encourage immediate action.
  7. Skipping follow-ups: Failing to thank donors or share updates about their contributions damages trust. Always follow up with a personalized thank-you and share the impact their gift has made.

Final thoughts on donation solicitation

Your approach to donation requests shapes more than just fundraising campaigns- it builds the foundation for lasting donor relationships. 

In this modern digital age, that means combining proven engagement strategies with smart technology to connect authentically with supporters. Focus on sharing real impact, timing requests thoughtfully, and making every donor feel valued.

Zeffy’s 100% free donor management system helps you manage donor relationships, segment supporters, and create targeted appeals - all at zero cost. By centralizing donor data and communications in one place, you can focus on what matters most: advancing your mission and creating meaningful change.

FAQs on donation solicitation

During periods of donor fatigue, it's essential to shift the focus from asking to storytelling. Share uplifting stories about the impact of your work and how donations have changed lives.

Instead of repeated asks, create campaigns that highlight tangible, low-cost ways to help or encourage non-monetary support, like volunteering or spreading the word. Once donors see the real-world difference, they're more likely to re-engage, even during challenging times.

In 2025, nonprofits will be using technology and personalization to improve fundraising efforts. Tools like AI-driven data analytics help predict donor behavior, create targeted donation appeals, and connect with the right supporters.

Hybrid and virtual events let nonprofits engage donors both locally and globally, making it easier to reach more people. Transparent and mobile-responsive donation pages ensure giving is simple and accessible, meeting the needs of modern donors.

To solicit major donors, start by learning about their interests and ability to give. Build trust by sharing updates about your work and inviting them to events that connect them to your mission.

When making the donation request, explain how their gift will create a clear impact, like funding a critical project or expanding a key program. After they give, thank them personally and share regular updates on the results of their support.

Written by
Camille Duboz

