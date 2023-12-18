As one of Zeffy’s first clients, the University of Ottawa has a lot to say about us.

University of Ottawa's Mission

The University of Ottawa’s Annual Campaign department helps promote and secure financial support for scholarships, research initiatives, and infrastructure projects. Their strategic fundraising campaigns play an important role in the effective stewardship of the University of Ottawa (UOttawa).

The University of Ottawa’s Annual Campaign department has been using Zeffy since 2021 for their GivingTuesday campaign.

Since then, they have raised more than $200,000 through more 30 campaigns including: peer-to-peer campaigns, donation campaigns, and donation forms.