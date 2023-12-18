As one of Zeffy’s first clients, the University of Ottawa has a lot to say about us.

The University of Ottawa’s Annual Campaign department helps promote and secure financial support for scholarships, research initiatives, and infrastructure projects. Their strategic fundraising campaigns play an important role in the effective stewardship of the University of Ottawa (UOttawa).
The University of Ottawa’s Annual Campaign department has been using Zeffy since 2021 for their GivingTuesday campaign.
Since then, they have raised more than $200,000 through more 30 campaigns including: peer-to-peer campaigns, donation campaigns, and donation forms.
Challenges before switching to Zeffy
The UOttawa’s annual campaign raises $2.5M every year and has recently committed to growing that revenue by 10% per year ($250,000) until it reaches $4M in 2025 through their Re-imagine Campaign.
This ambitious goal makes it even more important for UOttawa to ensure all contributions make a lasting impact on the university's mission and its community.
The 100% free solution
UOttawa started to use Zeffy as crowdfunding platform to help them fundraise money on social media. Before Zeffy, they were primarily using Eventbrite for their fundraising events. But, because UOttawa’s fundraising activities typically involve mass solicitation rather than individual events, Eventbrite wasn’t an ideal choice for them. Plus, they recently found out Zeffy has a ticketing and event management solution.
"We're happy to discover that Zeffy offers an event component, so we are excited about the prospect of using Zeffy for our upcoming events in the near future." UOttawa Annual Campaign
Donor management
Engage with the right donors at the right time with seamless donor management.
Results
For now, UOttawa uses Zeffy mostly for fundraising initiatives like:
1. Class Giving, where they engage alumni to contribute towards a scholarship or a fund related to their field.
2. "In-memory of" campaigns to honour and remember alumni, students, and employees.
UOttawa also uses Zeffy as a valuable platform for raising awareness about important campaigns like "MS in Motion" and supporting student projects like "uORocketry," where students collaborate to build high-powered rockets as part of the CAN-RGX program.
"Zeffy enables us to effectively engage our community and support diverse fundraising efforts, especially on social media or mass emails."
UOttawa Annual Campaign