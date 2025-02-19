How to Prospect Donors For Your Nonprofit (+ Free Template)

Finding the right donors takes more than luck. With limited resources and growing competition for funding, nonprofits can't afford to waste time on donors who aren't the right fit. Yet many organizations struggle to identify which prospects are most likely to support their cause.
Systematic donor prospect research changes this guesswork into strategy. By understanding who your potential donors are - their giving capacity, their interests, and their connection to your mission - you can focus your outreach efforts where they'll have the most impact.
In this guide, we’ll show you exactly how to find and evaluate the right prospects for your nonprofit's unique needs.
Table of Contents
5 benefits of donor prospect research
4 key components of donor prospect research
5 steps to carry out prospect research for your nonprofit
Download our 100% free donor prospect research template
8 tools to perform donor prospect research for your nonprofit
3 best practices for donor prospect research
Final thoughts on donor prospect research
Prospect research is how nonprofits identify and evaluate potential donors who are most likely to support their cause.
It's about understanding not just who can give but who will give - by looking at factors like their giving history, connection to your mission, and financial capacity. This systematic approach helps you focus your limited resources on building relationships with the donors most likely to become long-term supporters.
Prospect research identifies potential major donors by examining their giving capacity, their connection to your mission, and their inclination toward your cause. This analysis also helps you uncover mid-level donors with the potential to make larger gifts.
Analyzing donor-giving patterns reveals when supporters prefer to give, how they like to donate, and which initiatives they care about most. These insights help create targeted fundraising and stewardship strategies that resonate with donors.
Prospect research helps you understand each donor's giving capacity by examining their previous contributions and engagement history. This allows you to make appropriate asks that align with both their interests and ability to give.
By aligning your requests with a donor's giving capacity, you increase their likelihood of supporting your nonprofit's mission.
Regular prospect research helps you track changes in your donors' lives - from new jobs to relocations to shifts in giving capacity. Keeping these details up to date means you won't miss opportunities to deepen relationships or adjust your approach as donors' situations change.
Stop chasing the wrong prospects. By understanding who's most likely to give before you invest in outreach, you can focus your limited resources where they'll have a real impact. This targeted approach means higher response rates and better returns on your fundraising efforts.
Wealth screening helps nonprofits identify donors with significant giving potential. It uses capacity markers, also known as wealth indicators, to assess a prospect's financial ability and determine appropriate ask amounts, such as:
Philanthropic markers, also known as affinity markers, help to find potential donors whose values and experiences align with your mission. These markers often include:
Engagement indicators measure how actively potential donors interact with your organization, helping to assess their connection to your mission and the likelihood of supporting your cause. These indicators include fundraising event attendance, volunteer involvement, and digital engagement through email responses, social media interactions, and website visits.
Personal information gives you a well-rounded understanding of who each prospect is and how you can connect with them on a more meaningful level. These include:
Start by defining your ideal donor profile - maybe you’re trying to reach someone with substantial financial resources or an individual deeply invested in your mission. Outlining clear donor criteria helps focus research efforts and identify the most suitable prospects.
For example, a childcare nonprofit's ideal donor profile might include:
Before starting prospect research, ensure your database is clean and well-organized. This will ensure that your new records don’t get mixed up with outdated information.
Some data hygiene practices to focus on include:
With a clear donor profile established, you can start looking for new prospects using these methods:
After identifying potential prospects, develop detailed profiles for each individual. You need to include basic personal information like age, profession, and education. Then, add their giving history and financial capacity data, covering assets like real estate holdings, business affiliations, and stock ownership.
Some sources to gather these details include:
Once you've identified prospects, it's time to categorize them. Segmentation allows you to personalize your outreach and strengthen connections with different donor types. You can segment your donors based on characteristics such as:
WealthEngine creates detailed donor profiles with information about wealth, income, and charitable giving history. The platform focuses on propensity to give, which rates an individual's likelihood of donating based on wealth and philanthropic data. It automatically identifies and fixes data errors in your database, preventing outreach errors.
Kindsight, formerly known as iWave, is another prospecting tool for wealth screening and philanthropic profiling, focusing on donor capacity and inclination. The platform uses sophisticated data aggregation, predictive modeling, and analysis to create prospect lists.
DonorSearch maintains one of the largest philanthropic databases worldwide. The platform completes missing donor information and identifies new prospects for major gifts and planned giving. Its keyword search feature helps you quickly find essential donor profile details for informed fundraising decisions.
Candid provides nonprofits access to Form 990 filings to identify foundations and major donors supporting similar causes. The platform offers tools to search for grant opportunities tailored to specific missions and geographic areas.
Zeffy is an all-in-one 100% free donor management software designed exclusively for nonprofits. Our platform helps you organize and act on your prospect research with powerful donor management tools. While Zeffy doesn't conduct prospect research directly, we offer essential features for managing prospect data and donor relationships in a single place.
With powerful donor tracking and engagement tools, Zeffy helps nonprofits build meaningful relationships with supporters while keeping every dollar for their cause.
Bloomerang is a donor management and engagement tracking tool that helps build meaningful relationships with prospects. It offers tools to track donations, create targeted communications, and manage fundraising campaigns.
LinkedIn Sales Navigator allows your nonprofit to find and connect with corporate leaders and professionals aligned with your mission. Its advanced search filters spanning geography, industry, company, and more help you identify individuals with philanthropic interests or organizations actively supporting social causes.
Hootsuite helps nonprofits track hashtags, keywords, and social media mentions to identify potential donors discussing your mission-related topics. It also uncovers opportunities to engage with businesses and individuals actively supporting similar initiatives.
When your team is stretched thin, prospect research consultants can multiply your impact. These specialists bring expertise and dedicated resources to quickly identify your best potential donors.
They will work with your unique needs and budget to deliver targeted prospect lists, whether for annual giving programs or major gift campaigns.
Community events like concerts, galas, and dinners help you connect with individuals passionate about social causes. By researching social media and public records, you can do some background research and gain valuable insights into their interests and community involvement.
With these details, you can start a conversation and establish meaningful relationships based on shared values.
Once you've selected qualified prospects, create a plan to build on those relationships instead of directly asking for contributions. This plan should outline which channels to use, when to approach, and what message to use.
It will define whether to call your prospect, invite them to an event, connect with them in person, or send them a personalized letter based on their preferences and past donations.
Effective prospect research transforms fundraising from random outreach to strategic donor partnerships. By understanding who your best potential donors are, you can focus on building meaningful connections that lead to lasting support.
Zeffy's 100% free donor management system helps you organize donor data, track relationships, and manage outreach - all without paying a single fee. Our platform gives you the tools to turn prospects into committed supporters while keeping all of your donations for your cause.
