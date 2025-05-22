The Ultimate List of 67 Free Resources for Nonprofits (2025)

Save up to $10,000+ this year using these free tools and discounts built for nonprofits.

Nonprofits fight tooth and nail to make a difference with limited resources. There's a goldmine of free tools and resources to be tapped. We've rounded up 67 of the best freebies to help you work smarter, not harder. It’s the perfect answer to your search for “free stuff for nonprofits.”

From powerful software that'll streamline your day-to-day activities to ready-made templates to make your marketing pop, this guide has everything you need to level up your nonprofit game. Get ready to save funds and make a bigger difference in 2025!‍

Best CRM and Donor Management Software

Among free resources for nonprofits, Free CRM software is critical. You need to be able to manage your donors, your donations, and even your social media strategy. These tools can get super expensive, so you’ll want options that are free to you, helping support your cause.

1. Zeffy

Designed for any nonprofit looking to improve its donor relationships, Zeffy is 100% free nonprofit fundraising software with tools for managing donors and fundraisers.

How can you use it?

Integrate with other funding and event tools

Manage donor relationships

Create custom data reports

2. Donorbox

Donorbox is an easy-to-use platform for nonprofits that enables users to collect and track donations online. ‍

How can you use it?

Track donor communications

Create custom alerts and notifications

Send and track donations and receipts

Free Fundraising Software

But for maximum community engagement, you need software that specializes in fundraising. It can provide valuable insights, raise awareness, help with your marketing efforts, and help you track your donations. And you can work with many platforms for free.

3. Zeffy

Zeffy is a free all-in-one platform that helps changemakers make more impact for less. Nonprofits can use different tools to empower their teams, organize fundraisers, and raise more funds.

How can you use it?

Raffles and online raffles management

Completely free online fundraising (plus no payment processing fee)

4. GoFundMe

GoFundMe is another crowdfunding platform that helps people overcome financial challenges with the community's help.

How can you use it?

Reach a global audience

Take advantage of social media fundraising

Create a crowdfunding campaign

Free Silent Auction Software

Want to bring it down even specifically? How about software designed specifically to help your silent auction?

5. Zeffy

Zeffy is an all-in-one silent auction platform for nonprofits to amplify their fundraising efforts. Its straightforward and powerful interfaces allow nonprofits to organize and run silent auctions. Unlike other platforms, which offer images per item or bidder notifications for an extra charge, Zeffy's full suite of features is free.

How can you use it?

Use pre-built email templates to notify winners

Set a start date and close data of bidding

Easily customize your silent auction form with brand elements

Automated post-auction process to charge the winning bidders

Easily collect payments from auction winners

Monitor bids in real-time

Outbid notifications to keep bidders engaged

Options to pay with cash

6. BetterWorld

BetterWorld is one of the top auction and crowdfunding platforms. Nonprofits can benefit from its free lifetime access to funding tools to run live or silent auctions.

‍

How can you use it?

Send automated reminder emails

Use the image library to design a beautiful auction

Contact bidders directly through text messages and notifications

Design donor forms

Free Email Marketing Software

Email marketing is critical among your free resources for nonprofits. You’ll want to send out emails to your donors to raise funds, alert them of upcoming events, and even plan for video and audio conferencing.

7. Zeffy

Zeffy is an all-in-one fundraising platform offering multiple tools for nonprofits - including email marketing.

‍

How can you use it?

View stats like open rate, clicks, and unsubscribes

Set up automated reminder emails

8. VerticalResponse

VerticalResponse is an email marketing tool that creates and sends newsletters, updates, and fundraising appeals.

‍

How can you use it?

Enables users to create email campaigns

Send automatic emails

Free Tools for Marketing and Productivity

Free Graphics

To attract more donors, you’ll want a professional online video maker, a video editing tool, and a tool that enables nonprofits to improve their marketing efforts through clean, clear images. Here are your free options.

9. Google Suite

Google Suite offers collaborative document editing in real-time. Google for Nonprofits gives free access to Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Calendar. Google Ad Grants program allows nonprofits to get $10,000 per month of free ads.

‍

How can you use it?

Upload documents into one place

Collaborate on the same document (Google Docs and Google Sheets)

Use live chat to work with team members

10. Canva

Canva is an online graphic design tool for nonprofits to create stunning designs and visual content.

‍

How can you use it?

Build websites

Build proposals

Create social media graphics

Social Media Marketing Tools for a Nonprofit Organization

After email marketing and web design, social media marketing tools are essential. You can create photo collages and post about volunteer opportunities and local events.

‍

11. Buffer

Buffer simplifies social media management and scheduling across different platforms to maintain a consistent online presence.

‍

How can you use it?

Plan and publish content for all social media channels

Repurpose content

Schedule content

12. Hootsuite

Hootsuite is a social media management platform that enables nonprofits to schedule posts and engage with their audience.

‍

How can you use it?

Gain insights through social listening tools

Manage paid and organic content

Top AI Software for Nonprofits

AI can be one of the most powerful free resources for nonprofits when it comes to managing fundraising campaigns. With automation and machine learning, users can manage an online database and enhance professional development, all while raising awareness and funds.

13. Zeffy AI Fundraiser + Grant Finder

With Zeffy, you can simply enter your cause and region in the grant finder bar, and our Grant Finder will locate several, and often dozens, of grants available to you, from the most popular to the most obscure.

And it’s completely free with zero limits on usage.

14. Einstein (Salesforce)

Salesforce's Einstein is an advanced CRM solution that enables users to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance donor management and optimize fundraising strategies.

‍

How can you use it?

Build highly personalized customer journeys

Use predictive and generative marketing AI

15. Otter AI

Otter AI enables users to transcribe and organize important donor meetings for accurate documentation. ‍

How can you use it?

Summarize meetings and write notes

Write follow-up emails and notes

Bonus:

‍By the way, Zeffy offers AI-powered tools built specifically for nonprofits, helping organizations discover funding opportunities and generate fresh fundraising ideas all for free. With Zeffy, you can:

Instantly find grants tailored to your mission with the AI Grant Finder



Spark new event ideas with the Fundraising Idea Generator



Keep every dollar you raise, with zero platform fees

Website Builders with a Free Plan or Trial

Before you even think about social media platforms, social media posts, and video ads, you need a website with multiple pages. You’ll want an online database, linked to Google Analytics, and it all starts with your website, and those can get super expensive. Fortunately, you can choose from companies that offer free stuff!

‍

16. Wix

Wix is a user-friendly website builder offering customizable templates and features to create professional websites.

‍

How can you use it?

Build your website

Build a mobile app

Create a blog

17. Weebly

Weebly offers drag-and-drop functionality to create websites to improve online presence.

‍

How can you use it?

Build an online store

Integrate email automation into a website

Create a gallery

Bonus:

‍Zeffy gives nonprofits the ability to create free fundraising pages, donation forms, and event ticketing sites without paying hosting fees or transaction fees. With Zeffy, you can:

Build a donation or fundraising page for free

Set up event ticketing and raffles online

Create a customized fundraising website that collects 100% of the donations raised

Free Stuff and Discounts from Companies

Accounting Software

Another tool in your nonprofit library must be accounting software to track your expenses and donations. This will help you report your finances at the end of every year and review your reports to set new goals each year. Each of these options connects nonprofits to the accounting resources you need.

18. Zoho

Zoho Books is an accounting software to manage finances, track expenses, and generate detailed financial reports.

‍

How can you use it?

View major finances

Asses cash flow

19. Wave

Wave offers tools for accounting, invoicing, and receipt scanning services for nonprofit financial management.

‍

How can you use it?

Manage receipts, record payments, and reconcile accounts

Send bill and invoice reminders

Top Free Event Management Software for Nonprofits

Among free resources for nonprofits, event management software will help you prepare for specific events.

20. Zeffy

Zeffy is the only 100% free event registration software for nonprofits, allowing them to organize virtual, in-person, or hybrid events.

‍

How can you use it?

E-ticketing tools with automatic tax receipts

Unlimited and free support

Donor management

21. Eventbrite

Eventbrite is an event ticketing platform that organizes and promotes events. For more options, check out these Eventbrite alternatives.

How can you use it?

Create custom event pages

Offer an easy checkout process

Want to see why more nonprofits are switching to Zeffy for their events?

Learn how to run successful fundraisers with zero platform fees in our complete guide to event fundraising software.

Task and Project Management for Nonprofits

When it comes to donor management, communicating with board members and assigning tasks, and even collecting free stuff, project management tools are critical resources for nonprofits.

22. Trello

Trello is a visual project management tool that organizes tasks and allows users to collaborate on projects with ease.

‍

How can you use it?

Automate tasks and workflows

Get organized on fundraising initiatives, tasks, etc

23. Monday

Monday.com is a work operating system that helps manage projects, track progress, and enhance team collaboration.

‍

How can you use it?

Visualize entire donation pipelines

Manage grant applications

File-Sharing Tools for Nonprofits

Of course, you want to be able to store and maintain your files and all of your data. You also want to share that information with your collaborators. Fortunately, you can utilize these free resources for nonprofits from multiple options.

24. Dropbox

Dropbox is a cloud-based tool for file-sharing and storage. It helps nonprofits collaborate on projects, share files, and access resources online.

‍

How can you use it?

Store and protect files

Collaborate with team members

25. Google Drive

Google Drive is a cloud-based platform that shares files and makes daily operations speedy, easy, and hassle-free.

‍

How can you use it?

Store files and share them with multiple staff members

Collaborate with teams and integrate with Google apps

Share folders with the executive directors and other board members.

Communication

Yes, of course you want to be able to communicate with your volunteers, board members, and your committee members. Here are the free tools available.

26. Slack

Slack is a messaging and collaboration platform that makes it easy for nonprofits to stay connected and share updates.

‍

How can you use it?

Instant message or send audio and video clip

Access an organized space for file sharing

27. Workplace by Facebook

Workplace by Facebook provides a secure and collaborative space for nonprofits to communicate, share documents, and build a sense of community among team members.

‍

How can you use it?

Create a knowledge library

Create specific work groups

Automation Software with Free Plans

Wait, you mean you can automate tasks for your nonprofit? Yes! You can.

28. Zapier

Zapier is an automation tool for connecting apps and automating workflows. It helps nonprofits establish smooth workflows and save time.

‍

How can you use it?

Build processes faster

Streamline CRM data

29. Make

Make is an automation platform that helps create customized workflows without technical knowledge.

‍

How can you use it?

Lead generation

Offer a seamless onboarding experience

Free Templates for Nonprofits

If you’re looking for specific nonprofit templates, check out these options.

30. Donation letters

Donation letters allow nonprofits to secure funds for causes and missions. Zeffy's guide to donation letters can ensure you do not miss any funding opportunities.

‍

31. Sample fundraising calendar

This fundraising plan is a blueprint for your nonprofit's fundraising approach. Our template will help you organize your ideas and write clear descriptions to create a fundraising plan.

‍

32. Nonprofit bylaws template

Nonprofits must follow several rules and regulations. The bylaws help create internal rules to ensure the smooth functioning of the nonprofit, including board members' roles and responsibilities.

‍

33. Thank you letters

It is essential to show gratitude for donors' contributions. Your nonprofit can write personalized thank you letters to increase donor retention and build relationships.

‍

34. Annual report templates

Annual reports help bring transparency and accountability to power your fundraising efforts. They give you a clear idea about your current activities and impact while setting plans and vision for the future.

‍

35. Raffle ticket templates

Raffle tickets are a crucial fundraising method to invite supporters and raise funds. Use the templates to customize these tickets to suit your fundraiser's needs.

‍

Bonus Templates

Nonprofit grants proposal template: Use these templates to ensure compelling nonprofit grant writing to secure funds from external sources like community development grants, corporate grants, etc.

Marketing plan templates: Plan and execute effective marketing campaigns with these marketing templates.

Event planning checklist: Run better events with event planning checklists and templates, turning fundraiser events into success.

Free Form-Building Tools

From templates for announcing free events to creating contact forms, you’ll want free form-building tools at your disposal.

36. Jotform

JotForm provides an intuitive interface to create and manage online forms for event registrations, surveys, and donation collection.

‍

How can you use it?

Create an online donation form

Create event registration forms

37. Survey Monkey

SurveyMonkey is a versatile online tool for creating surveys and receiving feedback from donors, volunteers, and community members.

‍

How can you use it?

Capture insights to drive outreach and programming decisions

Simplify the donation process

Free Templates, Guides, and Courses for Nonprofits

Companies Offering Nonprofit Discounts

Now, which companies specifically offer discounts to nonprofits? Just look and see.

38. Zeffy

Zeffy is a free, comprehensive fundraising platform for nonprofit organizations with tools like:

Event Ticketing

Peer-to-peer fundraising

Donor management

Online auctions

39. GoFundMe

GoFundMe is a crowdfunding site that allows individuals and nonprofits to run donation campaigns within their networks. US-based nonprofits can raise funds for free, paying only a processing fee.

‍

Atlassian helps build productivity and collaboration tools for software development for better collaboration. Nonprofits can access cloud subscriptions with a 75% nonprofit discount on the list price.

41. Salesforce

Salesforce for Nonprofit offers customized CRM solutions. Eligible nonprofits can register for the Power of Us program to get the first ten users for free.

‍

ActiveCampaign is a user-friendly CRM software for nonprofits with tools like donor segmentation and email automation. Nonprofits can get a discount of 20% for its CRM solution.

43. Wix

Wix helps design and manage without coding knowledge. Eligible charities can access a discount of 70% on a premium Wix subscription for two years.

44. Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor is an email builder offering 100+ email templates and more exclusive email marketing features. The platform offers a nonprofit discount of up to 15%.

45. PayPal

PayPal helps nonprofits accept donations through credit card payments or PayPal accounts. Eligible nonprofits can get a reduced price of 1.99% + $0.49 per donation.

‍

Bitly has a Spotlight on Inclusion program that allows nonprofits to use its URL shortener, tailored QR codes, and other features for free.

47. Zapier

Zapier helps create smooth, automated workflows and connect apps like Salesforce CRM, Microsoft Teams, and Zendesk. Nonprofit organizations can get a 15% discount on Zapier's paid plans, which start at $19.99/month.

Need help figuring out where to start? How to market? How to raise awareness? How to track finances? Which steps to take in which order? That’s what these free guides are for.

Nonprofit guides

48. Zeffy's Blog

The resources on Zeffy's blog walk you through the entire process of setting up a nonprofit organization, fundraising ideas, donor engagement, event planning, and more. All the guides, checklists, and fundraising tools are 100% free for nonprofits.

49. Innovative Nonprofit

Innovative Nonprofit's guides offer insights and practical tips on running an organization effectively. For example, you can access free guides on how to retain and grow your donor base.

50. HubSpot

HubSpot is a great resource for finding guides for nonprofits covering topics from marketing to planning and reporting. Its content library includes all the free resources available anytime for nonprofits to enhance their overall mission impact.

Free Courses for Nonprofits

Take those guides one step further and take one of these free courses.

51. Nonprofit management

Coursera: A well-known and trusted platform for online learning, Coursera offers tailored online courses for nonprofit management. While it does not offer any specific discount for NPOs, you can still find many free nonprofit-related courses.

edX: Top universities like Harvard and MIT collaborate with edX to offer management courses, including nonprofit-specific. No special discount is available for nonprofits, though you can access any free courses on leadership, social impact, fundraising, and grant writing.

Nonprofit Ready: Free platform for learning and resources, especially for nonprofit professionals. It covers topics like fundraising, volunteer engagement, and other critical skills and strategies necessary for running a successful nonprofit organization.

52. Digital marketing

Grow with Google (formerly Google Digital Garage): Google's free digital marketing courses are perfect for nonprofits looking to enhance their online presence. With the learnings on social media, email, SEO, and online advertisement marketing, nonprofits can reach more people and amplify their impact.

HubSpot Academy: HubSpot is a free platform to learn about digital marketing, content creation, social media strategies, etc. The courses are available on demand, and nonprofits can use them to learn how to build more effective campaigns to promote their cause.

53. Financial management

University of Illinois Chicago: The University of Illinois Chicago offers online courses for nonprofits, and these courses help increase your financial proficiency. The course on financial management is available for $550 and can help nonprofit staff new to finance and leaders responsible for NPOs' financial decisions.

Free Webinars and Workshops for Nonprofit Organizations

You can even engage in audio conferencing in these free webinars and workshops.

54. Leadership training

Nonprofit Learning Lab: Offers free webinars for nonprofits covering topics like marketing, nonprofit tech, equity, inclusivity, etc.

Nonprofit Leadership Center: The platforms allow you to access on-demand webinars to help nonprofits improve their leadership and team management strategies and functions.

55. Technology adoption

TechSoup: Not just a webinar and training resource, TechSoup is a great platform for nonprofits to access tech offerings and the community. Access all valuable resources on innovative tech and nonprofit tools to amplify their impact.

Free Networking Opportunities for Nonprofits

One of the first lessons you’ll learn in fundraising is the power of your network. But how do you start building that network? With one of these free resources.

56. Online communities

Nonprofit Hub: Nonprofit Hub offers an online platform for working and networking with other nonprofit professionals. You can post questions, ask for feedback, and engage with fellow changemakers.

Idealist: Idealist provides a platform for nonprofits to connect, collaborate, find volunteer opportunities, and hire staff.

‍Meetup: Best online platform to join meetup groups in your area or within your nonprofit's field of interest. It allows you to connect with like-minded individuals and organizations.

57. Social media platforms for nonprofit organizations

Facebook: Look for Facebook groups dedicated to nonprofit professionals or causes similar to yours. These groups often share resources and networking opportunities.

‍LinkedIn: Join the LinkedIn groups to connect with other nonprofit professionals, build your network, and spread the word about your mission.

58. Conferences and meetups

Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP): The renowned association offers web-only membership with discounts on conferences and meetings.

Nonprofit Technology Network (NTEN): The NTEN membership is available at discounted prices for the Nonprofit Technology Conference and other events. You can become a member for as low as $25 for a year.

Free Publications and Subscriptions

Reading the right publications and subscribing to the right resources can help you learn and grow. It’s an excellent opportunity for professional development in the area of fundraising.

59. NonProfit Times

The online newspaper NonProfit Times offers insights and tips on fundraising, accounting, managerial issues, and human resource management. A subscription is required for print and digital publication.

60. Stanford Social Innovation Review

Stanford Social Innovation Review (SSIR) is a quarterly magazine and website that publishes research and ideas on social issues and innovations.

61. Nonprofit Library

Register on Nonprofit Library for free to attend the live demonstrations or get access to nonprofit tools or service demonstrations to achieve mission success.

62. National Council of Nonprofits

The invite-only membership of National Council of Nonprofits will give you insights and reports on emerging issues in the nonprofit sector.

63. TechSoup for Nonprofits

TechSoup provides tools and services to help nonprofits enhance their technological capabilities and achieve their missions more effectively. Here are the main offerings:

Why Use 20 Free Tools When One Free Platform Can Do 80%?

In the end, Zeffy replaces:



Fundraising software



Auction software



Event registration



Donor management



Email marketing



Grant finder



Fundraising ideas generator





So what should you do?

Simplify and save.

Switch to Zeffy today and trust that it will be free forever

Free Resources for Nonprofits FAQs

How can I advertise local nonprofit organizations for free? Here are some low-cost ways to advertise local nonprofit organizations: Use free email marketing platforms to send newsletters and inform subscribers about fundraising activities. Create a social media strategy using marketing tools to promote your NPO. Share press releases in local media magazines, radio, newspapers, and online platforms like Newswire. Attend local events and conferences to share the word about your cause. Seek local grant opportunities and sponsors within the community. Organize local events by sending invites.

How do you request money for a nonprofit organization? To request donations for a nonprofit, follow these steps: Research potential donors: Identify and learn about prospective donors who align with your mission. Build relationships: Engage with donors through personalized communication and regular updates. Craft a compelling case: Clearly articulate the need and impact of the donations. Choose the right channel: Use direct mail, emails, phone calls, or in-person meetings based on donor preferences. Be direct and specific: Make a clear, direct ask and specify how donations will be used. Follow up and show gratitude: Thank donors promptly and keep them informed about the impact of their contributions.

How can nonprofits get free legal assistance? Nonprofits can access free legal assistance through organizations like Lawyers Alliance, which connects nonprofits with volunteer attorneys who provide guidance on legal matters such as incorporation, tax compliance, and contract drafting.

