The Ultimate List of 67 Free Resources for Nonprofits (2025)

Save up to $10,000+ this year using these free tools and discounts built for nonprofits.
Nonprofits fight tooth and nail to make a difference with limited resources. There's a goldmine of free tools and resources to be tapped. We've rounded up 67 of the best freebies to help you work smarter, not harder. It’s the perfect answer to your search for “free stuff for nonprofits.”
From powerful software that'll streamline your day-to-day activities to ready-made templates to make your marketing pop, this guide has everything you need to level up your nonprofit game. Get ready to save funds and make a bigger difference in 2025!
Among free resources for nonprofits, Free CRM software is critical. You need to be able to manage your donors, your donations, and even your social media strategy. These tools can get super expensive, so you’ll want options that are free to you, helping support your cause.
Designed for any nonprofit looking to improve its donor relationships, Zeffy is 100% free nonprofit fundraising software with tools for managing donors and fundraisers.
Donorbox is an easy-to-use platform for nonprofits that enables users to collect and track donations online.
But for maximum community engagement, you need software that specializes in fundraising. It can provide valuable insights, raise awareness, help with your marketing efforts, and help you track your donations. And you can work with many platforms for free.
Zeffy is a free all-in-one platform that helps changemakers make more impact for less. Nonprofits can use different tools to empower their teams, organize fundraisers, and raise more funds.
GoFundMe is another crowdfunding platform that helps people overcome financial challenges with the community's help.
Want to bring it down even specifically? How about software designed specifically to help your silent auction?
Zeffy is an all-in-one silent auction platform for nonprofits to amplify their fundraising efforts. Its straightforward and powerful interfaces allow nonprofits to organize and run silent auctions. Unlike other platforms, which offer images per item or bidder notifications for an extra charge, Zeffy's full suite of features is free.
BetterWorld is one of the top auction and crowdfunding platforms. Nonprofits can benefit from its free lifetime access to funding tools to run live or silent auctions.
Email marketing is critical among your free resources for nonprofits. You’ll want to send out emails to your donors to raise funds, alert them of upcoming events, and even plan for video and audio conferencing.
Zeffy is an all-in-one fundraising platform offering multiple tools for nonprofits - including email marketing.
VerticalResponse is an email marketing tool that creates and sends newsletters, updates, and fundraising appeals.
To attract more donors, you’ll want a professional online video maker, a video editing tool, and a tool that enables nonprofits to improve their marketing efforts through clean, clear images. Here are your free options.
Google Suite offers collaborative document editing in real-time. Google for Nonprofits gives free access to Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Calendar. Google Ad Grants program allows nonprofits to get $10,000 per month of free ads.
Canva is an online graphic design tool for nonprofits to create stunning designs and visual content.
After email marketing and web design, social media marketing tools are essential. You can create photo collages and post about volunteer opportunities and local events.
Buffer simplifies social media management and scheduling across different platforms to maintain a consistent online presence.
Hootsuite is a social media management platform that enables nonprofits to schedule posts and engage with their audience.
AI can be one of the most powerful free resources for nonprofits when it comes to managing fundraising campaigns. With automation and machine learning, users can manage an online database and enhance professional development, all while raising awareness and funds.
With Zeffy, you can simply enter your cause and region in the grant finder bar, and our Grant Finder will locate several, and often dozens, of grants available to you, from the most popular to the most obscure.
And it’s completely free with zero limits on usage.
Salesforce's Einstein is an advanced CRM solution that enables users to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance donor management and optimize fundraising strategies.
Otter AI enables users to transcribe and organize important donor meetings for accurate documentation.
By the way, Zeffy offers AI-powered tools built specifically for nonprofits, helping organizations discover funding opportunities and generate fresh fundraising ideas all for free. With Zeffy, you can:
Before you even think about social media platforms, social media posts, and video ads, you need a website with multiple pages. You’ll want an online database, linked to Google Analytics, and it all starts with your website, and those can get super expensive. Fortunately, you can choose from companies that offer free stuff!
Wix is a user-friendly website builder offering customizable templates and features to create professional websites.
Weebly offers drag-and-drop functionality to create websites to improve online presence.
Zeffy gives nonprofits the ability to create free fundraising pages, donation forms, and event ticketing sites without paying hosting fees or transaction fees. With Zeffy, you can:
Another tool in your nonprofit library must be accounting software to track your expenses and donations. This will help you report your finances at the end of every year and review your reports to set new goals each year. Each of these options connects nonprofits to the accounting resources you need.
Zoho Books is an accounting software to manage finances, track expenses, and generate detailed financial reports.
Wave offers tools for accounting, invoicing, and receipt scanning services for nonprofit financial management.
Among free resources for nonprofits, event management software will help you prepare for specific events.
Zeffy is the only 100% free event registration software for nonprofits, allowing them to organize virtual, in-person, or hybrid events.
Eventbrite is an event ticketing platform that organizes and promotes events. For more options, check out these Eventbrite alternatives.
Want to see why more nonprofits are switching to Zeffy for their events?
Learn how to run successful fundraisers with zero platform fees in our complete guide to event fundraising software.
When it comes to donor management, communicating with board members and assigning tasks, and even collecting free stuff, project management tools are critical resources for nonprofits.
Trello is a visual project management tool that organizes tasks and allows users to collaborate on projects with ease.
Monday.com is a work operating system that helps manage projects, track progress, and enhance team collaboration.
Of course, you want to be able to store and maintain your files and all of your data. You also want to share that information with your collaborators. Fortunately, you can utilize these free resources for nonprofits from multiple options.
Dropbox is a cloud-based tool for file-sharing and storage. It helps nonprofits collaborate on projects, share files, and access resources online.
Google Drive is a cloud-based platform that shares files and makes daily operations speedy, easy, and hassle-free.
Yes, of course you want to be able to communicate with your volunteers, board members, and your committee members. Here are the free tools available.
Slack is a messaging and collaboration platform that makes it easy for nonprofits to stay connected and share updates.
Workplace by Facebook provides a secure and collaborative space for nonprofits to communicate, share documents, and build a sense of community among team members.
Wait, you mean you can automate tasks for your nonprofit? Yes! You can.
Zapier is an automation tool for connecting apps and automating workflows. It helps nonprofits establish smooth workflows and save time.
Make is an automation platform that helps create customized workflows without technical knowledge.
If you’re looking for specific nonprofit templates, check out these options.
Donation letters allow nonprofits to secure funds for causes and missions. Zeffy's guide to donation letters can ensure you do not miss any funding opportunities.
This fundraising plan is a blueprint for your nonprofit's fundraising approach. Our template will help you organize your ideas and write clear descriptions to create a fundraising plan.
Nonprofits must follow several rules and regulations. The bylaws help create internal rules to ensure the smooth functioning of the nonprofit, including board members' roles and responsibilities.
It is essential to show gratitude for donors' contributions. Your nonprofit can write personalized thank you letters to increase donor retention and build relationships.
Annual reports help bring transparency and accountability to power your fundraising efforts. They give you a clear idea about your current activities and impact while setting plans and vision for the future.
Raffle tickets are a crucial fundraising method to invite supporters and raise funds. Use the templates to customize these tickets to suit your fundraiser's needs.
From templates for announcing free events to creating contact forms, you’ll want free form-building tools at your disposal.
JotForm provides an intuitive interface to create and manage online forms for event registrations, surveys, and donation collection.
SurveyMonkey is a versatile online tool for creating surveys and receiving feedback from donors, volunteers, and community members.
Now, which companies specifically offer discounts to nonprofits? Just look and see.
Zeffy is a free, comprehensive fundraising platform for nonprofit organizations with tools like:
GoFundMe is a crowdfunding site that allows individuals and nonprofits to run donation campaigns within their networks. US-based nonprofits can raise funds for free, paying only a processing fee.
Atlassian helps build productivity and collaboration tools for software development for better collaboration. Nonprofits can access cloud subscriptions with a 75% nonprofit discount on the list price.
Salesforce for Nonprofit offers customized CRM solutions. Eligible nonprofits can register for the Power of Us program to get the first ten users for free.
ActiveCampaign is a user-friendly CRM software for nonprofits with tools like donor segmentation and email automation. Nonprofits can get a discount of 20% for its CRM solution.
Wix helps design and manage without coding knowledge. Eligible charities can access a discount of 70% on a premium Wix subscription for two years.
Campaign Monitor is an email builder offering 100+ email templates and more exclusive email marketing features. The platform offers a nonprofit discount of up to 15%.
PayPal helps nonprofits accept donations through credit card payments or PayPal accounts. Eligible nonprofits can get a reduced price of 1.99% + $0.49 per donation.
Bitly has a Spotlight on Inclusion program that allows nonprofits to use its URL shortener, tailored QR codes, and other features for free.
Zapier helps create smooth, automated workflows and connect apps like Salesforce CRM, Microsoft Teams, and Zendesk. Nonprofit organizations can get a 15% discount on Zapier's paid plans, which start at $19.99/month.
Need help figuring out where to start? How to market? How to raise awareness? How to track finances? Which steps to take in which order? That’s what these free guides are for.
The resources on Zeffy's blog walk you through the entire process of setting up a nonprofit organization, fundraising ideas, donor engagement, event planning, and more. All the guides, checklists, and fundraising tools are 100% free for nonprofits.
Innovative Nonprofit's guides offer insights and practical tips on running an organization effectively. For example, you can access free guides on how to retain and grow your donor base.
HubSpot is a great resource for finding guides for nonprofits covering topics from marketing to planning and reporting. Its content library includes all the free resources available anytime for nonprofits to enhance their overall mission impact.
Take those guides one step further and take one of these free courses.
You can even engage in audio conferencing in these free webinars and workshops.
One of the first lessons you’ll learn in fundraising is the power of your network. But how do you start building that network? With one of these free resources.
Reading the right publications and subscribing to the right resources can help you learn and grow. It’s an excellent opportunity for professional development in the area of fundraising.
The online newspaper NonProfit Times offers insights and tips on fundraising, accounting, managerial issues, and human resource management. A subscription is required for print and digital publication.
Stanford Social Innovation Review (SSIR) is a quarterly magazine and website that publishes research and ideas on social issues and innovations.
Register on Nonprofit Library for free to attend the live demonstrations or get access to nonprofit tools or service demonstrations to achieve mission success.
The invite-only membership of National Council of Nonprofits will give you insights and reports on emerging issues in the nonprofit sector.
TechSoup provides tools and services to help nonprofits enhance their technological capabilities and achieve their missions more effectively. Here are the main offerings:
In the end, Zeffy replaces:
So what should you do?
Simplify and save.
Switch to Zeffy today and trust that it will be free forever
