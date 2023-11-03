How is Zeffy free?
November 3, 2023
4 min to read
Noelle’s Gift to Children makes the most of Zeffy’s free fundraising platform.

$325,208
$16,260
David Purkis
MissionChallengesSolutionFeatures usedResults

Noelle’s Gift to Children's Mission

Since 2013 Noelle’s Gift to Children has been improving the lives of children in the Lambton and Kent counties of Ontario, Canada. As one of the larger nonprofit organizations based in Sarnia, Ontario, Noelle’s Gift to Children does a lot of fundraising—the majority of which is accomplished during one of their three yearly events.

$16,260
saved with Zeffy

Challenges before switching to Zeffy

Finding a free fundraising platform that’s actually free.

Like most nonprofits, Noelle’s Gift to Children wants as much of the money they raise to go towards their mission as possible. So, when they found Zeffy a few years ago they were well, surprised. We think Bryan Cowden, Noelle’s Gift to Children’s Run Convenor put it pretty succinctly:

"I was shocked. For the features that you get, yeah I was shocked. Compared to other forms I’ve used, Zeffy is just amazing."
Bryan

What Bryan was getting at, was that most online fundraising or ticketing platforms that claim to be free just aren’t. Their “free” versions either don’t include all of the features your nonprofit organization needs or your organization is still stuck paying platform and credit card transaction fees if donors choose not to cover those costs.

The 100% free solution

No surprise here, but the solution Noelle’s Gift to Children found was—you guess it—Zeffy.

Noelle’s Gift to Children has embedded Zeffy’s fundraising forms on their website to make it easy for donors to give. They’ve found a creative solution to manage their volunteers. They use Zeffy’s peer-to-peer campaign solution for their yearly run. And, our ticketing and event management software for their yearly gala.

The only thing they don’t use Zeffy for: their yearly car raffle. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario regulates which online platforms can legally be used to sell raffle tickets, and Zeffy isn’t on there just yet! But, we can happily help you with almost every other aspect of your raffle.

Results

Zeffy is pretty straightforward. Whatever I needed to do, I found that I could do it with Zeffy."
Bryan

The results speak for themselves. Noelle’s gift to children has saved over $16,000 in platform and transaction fees. (We know, it adds up fast!) From simple, easy-to-fill-out forms to donor management (sending emails, etc.) to volunteer coordination, Noelle’s Gift to Children really does make the most of the features Zeffy offers.

