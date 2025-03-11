How to Create Impactful Fundraising Videos for Nonprofits in 2025

A strong fundraising video doesn’t just tell your story; it humanizes your nonprofit, turning statistics into real people and missions into movements.

When done right, video builds trust, makes your cause tangible, and gives donors a reason to act now. It’s not about having the biggest budget but about crafting a message that resonates with the audience.

In this guide, you’ll learn how to create impactful fundraising videos that capture attention, drive donations, and turn passive viewers into engaged supporters.

Table of contents:

Why are videos a game-changer for fundraising?

10 types of fundraising videos nonprofits should create

How to create a successful fundraising video

9 tips to increase the impact of your fundraising videos

Final thoughts on fundraising videos

FAQs on fundraising videos for nonprofit

Why are videos a game-changer for fundraising?

Nonprofit fundraising videos bridge the gap between donors and beneficiaries, offering an emotional appeal that drives action. They capture the real efforts your organization is making toward a cause and spark both trust and passion in supporters.

Studies show that fundraising videos help with larger and more diversified outreach – they have 1200% more shares than textual content.

Impactful videos don’t demand high investment; nonprofits can create powerful visuals with simple devices to increase engagement and build a loyal audience.

A well-placed video on a website, social media, or email can amplify donations without increasing marketing costs.

10 types of fundraising videos nonprofits should create

1. Mission and overview videos (introducing your nonprofit’s purpose)

A mission video serves as the introduction to your nonprofit - it tells people who you are, what you do, and why it matters in a way that instantly connects. These videos set the tone for your organization and should be clear, emotionally engaging, and easy to understand in under two minutes.

Placement is key since this is often the first impression new supporters get. Feature it prominently on your homepage, donation pages, and social media profiles to make your mission immediately accessible.

Instead of listing your values, bring them to life and use real stories, behind-the-scenes clips, or footage of your team in action.

UNICEF brings its mission to life in this video by showing the challenges children face around the world, such as lack of food, healthcare, education, and safety. Rather than just stating the problem, it captures raw, emotional moments that make viewers feel the urgency firsthand.

2. Impact and success story videos (showing real change in action)

Donors want to see the change they make happen, and impact videos are the perfect way to bring real stories to life, showing how your nonprofit transforms lives.

Whether it’s a student receiving a scholarship, a rescued animal finding a home, or a community gaining clean water, these videos make abstract causes feel personal and urgent.

In just two minutes, this video by First Descents captures the joy, resilience, and healing that come from their cancer aid programs. It’s a reminder that healing isn’t just about treatment; it’s about living fully. Every donation gives more young survivors the chance to experience these life-changing moments.

3. Testimonial videos (building credibility and trust)

Hearing directly from those whose lives have been changed builds trust in your mission and inspires donors to give. Testimonial videos give donors, volunteers, and beneficiaries a voice, turning personal experiences into powerful proof of impact.

Cork Tree Creative teamed up with St. Louis Children’s Service Fund to create a heartfelt testimonial video highlighting how the CEO of Behavioral Health Response turned adversity into a mission that inspired support.

4. Urgency-driven campaign videos (motivating immediate action)

Whether it’s a disaster relief effort, a time-sensitive donation match, or a year-end push, urgency-driven campaign videos make viewers feel the need to act now.

A strong call to action, paired with a clear deadline, turns intention into immediate support because the sooner people give, the bigger the impact.

This video by Lions International calls for donations while sharing the impact of Superstorm Sandy on the local community.

This video by LeadingAge calls for donations while sharing the impact of Hurricane Harvey and its effects on the senior community.

5. Advocacy and awareness videos (mobilizing supporters for change)

Advocacy videos turn awareness into action by helping nonprofits explain key issues, rally support, and push for change, whether by signing a petition, contacting lawmakers, or joining a movement.

This video from Girl Effect educates the viewers on the wider issues that vulnerable and marginalized girls face, and it encourages girls to protect their health actively.

To make an impact, keep the message clear and personal. Instead of just sharing facts, tell a story that makes the issue feel real. Include a clear and powerful call to action to channel their interest into support.

6. Volunteer recruitment videos (inspiring people to take action beyond donations)

Volunteers make a nonprofit’s work possible, and the right video can inspire more people to get involved. Volunteer recruitment videos share real stories from those who give their time, showing the impact they create and the fulfillment they gain.

This video by Make-A-Wish Michigan shows how their volunteers are transforming lives while running a volunteer recruitment drive.

Emphasize the experience volunteers gain from your organization. Consider adding workplace settings, testimonials from current volunteers, and exciting calls for registration that inspire people to join your mission.

7. Event promotion and recap videos (extending engagement beyond the event itself)

Nonprofits draw major funds through fundraising events and ticketing. Event promotion videos build excitement, showing why people should attend, what to expect, and how their participation makes a difference.

Recap videos keep the momentum going by capturing key moments, success stories, and the event's impact, making supporters feel part of something bigger. These videos do more than highlight the event; they turn attendees into long-term supporters and inspire those who missed it to show up next time.

This video showcases highlights from a record-breaking fundraising event held at Ford Field. The gala, organized by Special Olympics Michigan, marked the return of in-person gatherings after the pandemic, featuring attendees in formal attire paired with sneakers.

8. Explainer videos (simplifying complex issues and solutions)

Some nonprofit causes involve complicated topics that need clear communication. Explainer videos use simple language, visuals, and storytelling to break down issues like climate change, food insecurity, or healthcare access.

By turning complex issues into relatable stories, these videos help viewers see why their support matters, inspiring both donations and advocacy.

9. Matching gift challenge videos (encouraging larger donations through incentives)

Matching gift challenge videos show donors how their contributions can be doubled or tripled, creating urgency and increasing fundraising success. This urgency and doubled impact encourages donors to give more, knowing the donation will make a bigger difference.

This Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley video opened with a powerful testimonial and ended with a strong CTA, urging viewers to amplify their donations through the matching gift challenge.

10. Social media micro-videos (short, shareable content for maximum reach)

Short-form fundraising videos (15–60 seconds) are built to grab attention within seconds and make an impact fast. Platforms like Instagram Reels, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube Shorts favor bite-sized, engaging content, helping nonprofits reach more people with minimal effort.

Instead of cramming too much information, micro-videos focus on one powerful moment, stat, or call-to-action. A clear, visually compelling message makes it easy for viewers to absorb, share, and act – whether donating, spreading the word, or getting involved.

How to create a successful fundraising video

1. Pre-production: Planning & scripting

Are you raising funds for a specific campaign, attracting new donors, or strengthening relationships with existing supporters? Before filming, define a clear goal, as identifying the purpose helps shape the video’s message and structure.

A strong script should focus on storytelling that creates an emotional connection rather than listing facts or making a generic appeal. Focus on a real impact, highlight a beneficiary, introduce a dedicated volunteer, or show how donations make a difference.

Keep the script direct, avoid jargon, and speak in a way that feels personal and engaging.

2. Production: Filming & execution

High production value isn’t necessary, but good visuals and audio are. Many fundraising videos for nonprofits are filmed on smartphones with proper lighting and a stable frame.

If resources allow, working with a videographer can improve quality, but authenticity is more important than perfection.

Keep the footage natural and engaging by capturing real moments, close-up shots, and facial expressions to emphasize emotions. Free and budget-friendly tools like Canva, InShot, and Adobe Express help add simple edits while maintaining a professional look.

3. Post-production: Editing & optimization

Editing shapes the final impact of your fundraising video, ensuring it’s clear, engaging, and easy to follow. Start by trimming unnecessary footage to keep the message focused, then enhance clarity with captions, branding elements, and background music that match the video’s tone.

Free tools like DaVinci Resolve, OpenShot, and iMovie offer easy-to-use features for nonprofits, helping refine visuals without requiring advanced editing skills.

Keep social media clips under 60 seconds and donation page videos between 1–2 minutes for maximum engagement. Longer formats should only be used when diving deeper into impact stories or detailed campaigns.

4. Call-to-action (CTA) optimization

Every video fundraising campaign needs a clear and actionable CTA. Whether the goal is to "Donate now," "Join our mission," or "Share this video," it should be visible and repeated at key moments. On-screen text, voiceovers, and captions help reinforce the message.

For best results, include a CTA within the first 30 seconds and repeat it at the end. If the video is hosted on YouTube, add donation links in the description and comments to make giving easy.

9 tips to increase the impact of your fundraising videos

1. Optimize for mobile and social media

Since most people watch videos on their phones, format them accordingly. Use square or vertical video for social platforms, add captions for silent viewers, and keep videos under 60 seconds for Instagram and TikTok while allowing longer content for YouTube and Facebook.

2. Use platform-specific tools to increase reach

YouTube offers fundraiser cards, donation buttons, and interactive end screens, while Facebook provides built-in fundraising features. Uploading videos natively instead of sharing external links improves visibility on most platforms.

3. Run A/B tests for better performance

Small tweaks in thumbnails, opening scenes, messaging, or CTA placement can significantly impact engagement. Testing different versions of a video helps identify what drives action.

For example, “Donate Now” suits direct appeals, while “Join the Movement” works better for awareness campaigns. “Watch Their Story” can engage viewers before asking for donations.

With social media constantly evolving, there’s no single formula for success. Testing new approaches, interactive polls, behind-the-scenes clips, or bold storytelling can reveal what resonates and maximizes impact.

4. Create multiple versions for different audiences

Instead of relying on one general video, tailor content for different donor segments. Major donors may respond better to a detailed impact video, while first-time donors might prefer a short, emotionally driven clip.

5. Include a donor-centric perspective

Rather than focusing solely on the nonprofit’s work, emphasize how the donor’s contribution directly drives impact. Show the change they help create, making them feel like an active part of the solution.

By sharing how donations are used, making giving easy, and outlining future plans, you create a more personal and meaningful fundraising experience for donors.

6. Encourage direct audience participation

Make viewers part of the conversation. Ask engaging questions like “What inspired you to give?” or “What impact do you hope to see?” to encourage meaningful comments.

Host live Q&As to answer donor questions in real-time, creating a more personal connection. Polls, interactive stories, or featuring supporter testimonials can also boost engagement.

The more people interact, the further your fundraising video spreads, reaching new potential donors.

7. Repurpose video content across multiple channels

A well-made fundraising video for nonprofits shouldn’t just live on one platform. Break it into short clips for Instagram Reels, GIFs for email marketing, or behind-the-scenes content for LinkedIn to extend reach without additional production costs.

8. Use time-sensitive elements to boost urgency

Limited-time donation matches, deadlines, or progress trackers encourage viewers to act immediately. Phrases like "Your gift will be doubled for the next 24 hours" make giving feel more urgent.

‍

9. Make donation links easily accessible

Many viewers won’t actively search for a donation link, so placing it in captions, pinned comments, and directly on-screen ensures they don’t miss it. The fewer steps to give, the better the conversion.

Final thoughts on fundraising videos

A strong fundraising video doesn’t just tell people about a cause; it makes them feel part of it. The most effective videos don’t rely on flashy production but on clear storytelling, emotional connection, and a compelling call to action.

Whether it’s a short YouTube fundraiser video or a detailed impact story, the key is making it easy for viewers to engage and support.

FAQs on fundraising videos for nonprofit

How can nonprofits measure the success of their fundraising videos? Tracking the effectiveness of a fundraising video for nonprofits goes beyond views. Key metrics to monitor include donation conversion rates, engagement (likes, comments, shares), watch time, and click-through rates on CTAs. Nonprofits can use Google Analytics, YouTube Studio, and Facebook Insights to track viewer engagement and drop-off points. Analyzing this data helps refine future videos for greater impact.

Should nonprofits create different videos for first-time donors and repeat supporters? Yes, because first-time donors need an introduction, while repeat supporters need deeper engagement. For new audiences, a short, emotionally compelling charity fundraising video explaining the cause works best. For returning donors, impact updates, success stories, and behind-the-scenes content keep them engaged and show how their contributions make a difference. Segmenting videos based on donor familiarity can improve retention and long-term support.