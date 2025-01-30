Compare the Top 10 Grant Databases for Nonprofits (Free options!)

When your nonprofit isn’t sure where to find grants you’re qualified for and align to your mission, funding can feel like an uphill battle. That’s where grant databases come in, helping to simplify the search process and curate funding opportunities tailored to your organization with a few clicks.
Whether you’re just starting your grant search or feel ready to switch things up and make life easier, this list of the top 10 nonprofit grant databases is here to help.
Explore the top 10 grant databases for nonprofits
Zeffy is a 100% free grant finder that simplifies the process of researching funding options. The intuitive interface makes it easy for any organization to search through grants based on mission, location, and purpose. So often, finding the perfect grant can feel layered by complex systems and databases that put so much in front of you that you must spend more time sifting through and deciding what’s best to apply for. We want to make that more manageable with the most straightforward search bar experience that surfaces the latest grants with all the information you need on the same intuitive web page.Every little expense adds up, so you can guarantee with Zeffy that you’ll never have to add a monthly payment to use solutions that simplify your life.
Zeffy’s grant finder tool (like its entire fundraising platform) is entirely free. Its fundraising platform has a 4.9/5 “value for money” rating on Capterra, which reflects its mission of maximizing nonprofit proceeds by cutting out costly fees.
“Zeffy has changed the way that I do things - it has made my life so much simpler. By having everything on Zeffy, I can take care of so many things in just one place, and in a more intuitive way than some other platforms. The staff have been helpful and friendly. Seriously, Zeffy has saved my sanity and renewed my ability to focus more on the work I do rather than scattering my energy every which way.” - Maude S.
Instrumentl is an all-in-one platform that simplifies grant discovery, management, and tracking. Nonprofits, researchers, and grant writers can automate the grant search process, centralize their workflow, and use intelligent matching features to focus less on research and more on creating impact.
Instrumentl offers nonprofit plans with tiered pricing:
Capterra: 5/5
“I rave about Instrumentl to everyone in my field and consider it an asset to hiring Full-Circle Fundraising for grant writing and prospecting. My clients greatly benefit from the information I am able to provide them.” - Dawn M.
The Foundation Directory Online (FDO) by Candid is a comprehensive grant database that helps nonprofits identify and connect with funders. Intuitive search tools make it easy to identify funders across 312,000 grantmakers.
G2: 4.6/5
“The Foundation Directory Online is one of the most valuable resources for researching funding opportunities. It is comprehensive and has been around for a long time. I remember the days when it was a printed directory, and it was valuable back then. Besides being able to sort foundations by state and funding priority, you can also look for board members, and grantees and access 990s all in one place.” - Monica G.
GrantWatch is a great resource for nonprofits, municipalities, and other organizations looking to streamline their grant-seeking process and access a wide array of funding. The database of thousands of current grant opportunities and tools is designed to simplify the search and application process.
GrantWatch offers flexible subscription options:
“America Cares Too wouldn't know about First American Bank grant if it wasn't for GrantWatch. We won the grant from First American Bank which is needed for the support of America Cares Too, Disabled Veterans Rights Diversity Workforce Advocacy Program. " - Homer Lee Bizzle III M.A. Ed.
GrantStation provides nonprofits the tools to find the right grantmakers, develop competitive proposals, and secure funding. Access to thousands of quality, easy-to-read, and updated quality profiles throughout the year simplifies the grant research process.
GrantStation offers a single membership level that provides full access to its database and tools. Membership fees vary depending on promotional offers and partnerships, but standard pricing details are not transparent on their website.
G2: 3.7/5 rating
“Found and applied for multiple grants on GS. We've tried several grant search engine solutions, Grantstation has similar results to others, sometimes even better, but it comes at 1/10th the price of others. Would highly recommend Grantstation for anyone looking for grants, and especially for anyone more on the budget conscious side.” - Verified User in Education Management
Grants.gov is a comprehensive platform specializing in federal funding opportunities and includes some state-level options. Nonprofits looking to secure government grants across various sectors, including health, education, and community services, can benefit from using this database and its mobile app alongside others.
Grants.gov is completely free to use, providing open access to federal funding opportunities for nonprofits.
Apple app store: 2.4 /5 (specific to mobile app)
“Excellent interface, very intuitive and nicely designed app that really facilitates the usually difficult process of searching for grants.” Meriem B
Pivot-RP is a research funding database that helps researchers, faculty members, and administrators discover the right funding opportunities. This tool connects users with global and local funding resources, collaborating with millions of researchers worldwide who can support their goals.
Pricing for Pivot-RP is not publicly available. To get access, you must create an account through a participating institution.
“Pivot-RP is a one-stop-shop for funding opportunities. When I train my faculty on how to use Pivot, it blows their mind.” - Sangita Pawar
GrantForward simplifies the grant search process with a search engine that provides personalized recommendations across an extensive database of funding opportunities. With over 21,000 sponsors and advanced technology for accurate updates, GrantForward empowers researchers and institutions to find the proper grants quickly and efficiently.
GrantForward offers a 30-day free trial with full access to all features for everyone within an institution. After the trial, subscription-based pricing varies by institution size, population, and annual research expenditures.
“GrantForward is our university’s go-to resource in helping our investigators find research opportunities. The site is easy to navigate and the customer service has been phenomenal.” - Kristel Seth, Director, Research and Sponsored Programs
GrantSelect is a user-friendly online database with a wide range of grants, awards, and fellowships, spanning areas like biomedical research, education, arts programs, and community services. Each funding opportunity record includes contact information, eligibility requirements, deadlines, and funding amounts that help nonprofits streamline their grant search.
GrantSelect requires an institution subscription, and pricing is not listed publicly on the organization’s website.
“GrantSelect is a powerful tool for identifying potential sponsors. With multiple prospects, you can find the best fit for any proposed project.” - GrantSelect homepage
Grant Gopher offers a user-friendly and affordable grant research database tailored to the needs of nonprofit organizations and grant writers. Customizable search filters improve accessibility to help users easily stay on top of available grants.
"This is a really good service for finding grants. Better than many others I have used." - Heather Puff, PHF YMCA
There are many options for available grants, but finding one that matches your mission and values matters. When you show how your work aligns with what a funder cares about, you’re way more likely to get that “yes” and showcase a mutual interest in doing good.
It’s one thing to tell funders about your mission and cause and another to back it up with a display of the fantastic things you’ve accomplished. If you’re just starting, you can showcase your founding story, the impact you plan to make with the proper funding, and examples of community outcomes that can help a grantmaker see how their contributions will make a difference.
Before you hit “apply,” take time to understand the key decision-makers for each grant. Building relationships early helps your grant proposal feel more tailored. It allows you to speak to the person (or people) who ultimately decides if your organization is a good fit.
Just got 501(c)(3) status? Learn how to find and secure your first grants, build funder relationships, and create winning applications for success.
Get your guide to securing grants for nonprofits. Learn how to find grants, how to choose the best options, and a list of the top 2024 grants for nonprofits.
Swamped & under-resourced? This guide to corporate grants is built for small nonprofits ready to land real funding, without 10-page proposals.