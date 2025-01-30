Compare the Top 10 Grant Databases for Nonprofits (Free options!)

When your nonprofit isn’t sure where to find grants you’re qualified for and align to your mission, funding can feel like an uphill battle. That’s where grant databases come in, helping to simplify the search process and curate funding opportunities tailored to your organization with a few clicks.

Whether you’re just starting your grant search or feel ready to switch things up and make life easier, this list of the top 10 nonprofit grant databases is here to help.

Explore the top 10 grant databases for nonprofits

Top 10 grant databases for nonprofits

Grant Database Feature Highlights Cost Ratings Zeffy - Unlimited research tailored to your nonprofit

- No cost

- Simple interface 100% free Instrumentl - Intelligent matching

- In-depth 990 insights $299–$899/month 5/5 (Capterra) Foundation Directory Online - Access to 312,000+ grantmakers $54.99–$219.99/month 4.6/5 (G2) GrantWatch - 9,000+ active grants

- SMART search tools. $18/week, $59/month, or $199/year. 4.6/5 (G2) GrantStation - Comprehensive funder profiles Membership fees apply 3.7/5 (G2) Grants.gov - Federal grants database

- Mobile app Free 2.4/5 (App Store) Pivot-RP - AI-powered recommendations

- Institution-specific customization Custom pricing (institution-specific). No rating available GrantForward - Dynamic search engine

- Over 21,000 sponsors Custom pricing: 30-day free trial. No rating available GrantSelect - Detailed records

- Varied funding sources. Custom quote required for pricing. No rating available Grant Gopher - User-friendly database $9- $49/month No rating available

Zeffy

‍Zeffy is a 100% free grant finder that simplifies the process of researching funding options. The intuitive interface makes it easy for any organization to search through grants based on mission, location, and purpose. So often, finding the perfect grant can feel layered by complex systems and databases that put so much in front of you that you must spend more time sifting through and deciding what’s best to apply for. We want to make that more manageable with the most straightforward search bar experience that surfaces the latest grants with all the information you need on the same intuitive web page.Every little expense adds up, so you can guarantee with Zeffy that you’ll never have to add a monthly payment to use solutions that simplify your life.

Pros

100% free tool

Unlimited research potential

Quick glance review of cost to apply, deadline, eligibility, and contact information

User-friendly interface

Direct links to the official application page

Ability to search by nonprofit’s mission, location, and purpose

Suggestions to browse similar grants based on your search

Outstanding customer service, with quick, efficient responses

Free knowledge base of resources to master the grant process

Cons

Zeffy’s grant finder tool is a relatively new tool on the market

Pricing

Zeffy’s grant finder tool (like its entire fundraising platform) is entirely free. Its fundraising platform has a 4.9/5 “value for money” rating on Capterra, which reflects its mission of maximizing nonprofit proceeds by cutting out costly fees.

Reviews

G2: 4.9/5 rating for Zeffy’s fundraising platform

Capterra: 4.8/5 rating for Zeffy’s fundraising platform

“Zeffy has changed the way that I do things - it has made my life so much simpler. By having everything on Zeffy, I can take care of so many things in just one place, and in a more intuitive way than some other platforms. The staff have been helpful and friendly. Seriously, Zeffy has saved my sanity and renewed my ability to focus more on the work I do rather than scattering my energy every which way.” - Maude S.‍

Instrumentl

‍Instrumentl is an all-in-one platform that simplifies grant discovery, management, and tracking. Nonprofits, researchers, and grant writers can automate the grant search process, centralize their workflow, and use intelligent matching features to focus less on research and more on creating impact.

Pros

Tailored matches

Weekly email updates with new matching opportunities

Detailed foundation profiles and 990 data

Key insights automatically highlighted

Automatic deadline reminders for grant submissions

Cons

Pricing may be a barrier for smaller nonprofits

Some users note limited customization options for adapting language and terminology to specific organizational needs

First-time users may need time to learn and use advanced features fully

Pricing

Instrumentl offers nonprofit plans with tiered pricing:

Advanced: $899/month for advanced end-to-end grant management

Pro: $499/month for streamlined grant discovery and management

Standard: $299/month for core prospecting and grant management

Reviews

‍Capterra: 5/5

“I rave about Instrumentl to everyone in my field and consider it an asset to hiring Full-Circle Fundraising for grant writing and prospecting. My clients greatly benefit from the information I am able to provide them.” - Dawn M.

Foundation Directory Online (FDO) by Candid

‍The Foundation Directory Online (FDO) by Candid is a comprehensive grant database that helps nonprofits identify and connect with funders. Intuitive search tools make it easy to identify funders across 312,000 grantmakers.

Pros

Advanced search tools and data visualizations

Reliable and up-to-date information from trusted sources like IRS Forms 990, philanthropic press, and grantmaker submissions

Trends in grant sizes, geographic giving, and funding subject areas

‍

Cons

Higher pricing tiers may be challenging for small nonprofits without discounts

"Invitation-only" grant opportunities require additional networking efforts

Some users prefer the older interface due to upgrades that made things more complex

Limited inclusion of family foundations in the database

Pricing

Essential: $54.99/month or $449 annually

Professional: $219.99/month or $1,599 annually

Enterprise: Custom pricing is available upon request

Reviews

‍G2: 4.6/5

‍

“The Foundation Directory Online is one of the most valuable resources for researching funding opportunities. It is comprehensive and has been around for a long time. I remember the days when it was a printed directory, and it was valuable back then. Besides being able to sort foundations by state and funding priority, you can also look for board members, and grantees and access 990s all in one place.” - Monica G.

GrantWatch

‍GrantWatch is a great resource for nonprofits, municipalities, and other organizations looking to streamline their grant-seeking process and access a wide array of funding. The database of thousands of current grant opportunities and tools is designed to simplify the search and application process.

Pros

Access to over 9,000 active grants across 60 categories

Updated regularly with government, foundation, corporate, and local funding opportunities

SMART advanced search, boolean filters, and a personalized grant calendar

Direct links to Requests for Proposals (RFPs)

Cons

The platform’s extensive database may be daunting for first-time users

Full access to opportunities and features is restricted to paying members

Paid subscription adds up over time

Pricing

GrantWatch offers flexible subscription options:

Weekly Plan: $18 per week

Monthly Plan: $59 per month

Annual Plan: $199 per year (best value)





Reviews

“America Cares Too wouldn't know about First American Bank grant if it wasn't for GrantWatch. We won the grant from First American Bank which is needed for the support of America Cares Too, Disabled Veterans Rights Diversity Workforce Advocacy Program. " - Homer Lee Bizzle III M.A. Ed.

GrantStation

GrantStation provides nonprofits the tools to find the right grantmakers, develop competitive proposals, and secure funding. Access to thousands of quality, easy-to-read, and updated quality profiles throughout the year simplifies the grant research process.

‍

Pros

Access to private and government grantmakers in the U.S., Canada, and internationally

Filters like geography, area of interest, and type of support

Ability to save and prioritize grantmaker profiles and receive email alerts

‍

Cons

Some users find the platform less intuitive compared to competitors

While the database and tools are accessible through membership, webinars, and courses are available only as separate purchases

Cost can be a barrier with unclear pricing or consistency across all organizations

Pricing

GrantStation offers a single membership level that provides full access to its database and tools. Membership fees vary depending on promotional offers and partnerships, but standard pricing details are not transparent on their website.

‍G2: 3.7/5 rating

‍“Found and applied for multiple grants on GS. We've tried several grant search engine solutions, Grantstation has similar results to others, sometimes even better, but it comes at 1/10th the price of others. Would highly recommend Grantstation for anyone looking for grants, and especially for anyone more on the budget conscious side.” - Verified User in Education Management

Grants.gov

‍Grants.gov is a comprehensive platform specializing in federal funding opportunities and includes some state-level options. Nonprofits looking to secure government grants across various sectors, including health, education, and community services, can benefit from using this database and its mobile app alongside others.

Pros

Keyword searches, CFDA numbers, and agency filters to find relevant opportunities

Mobile app to manage and share funding opportunities from anywhere

Free to use

‍

The broad range of resources can make navigating difficult, especially for first-time users.

Searching without a clear starting point can be daunting and time-consuming

Pricing

Grants.gov is completely free to use, providing open access to federal funding opportunities for nonprofits.

Reviews

‍Apple app store: 2.4 /5 (specific to mobile app)

‍

“Excellent interface, very intuitive and nicely designed app that really facilitates the usually difficult process of searching for grants.” Meriem B

Pivot -RP

Pivot-RP is a research funding database that helps researchers, faculty members, and administrators discover the right funding opportunities. This tool connects users with global and local funding resources, collaborating with millions of researchers worldwide who can support their goals.

Pros

Access to global funding opportunities

Accuracy and timeliness of eligibility criteria and deadlines

AI-powered recommendations

‍

Cons

Some users have reported that invited-only submissions are not clearly indicated, which can lead to confusion

Cost is not transparent

Pricing

Pricing for Pivot-RP is not publicly available. To get access, you must create an account through a participating institution.

‍

“Pivot-RP is a one-stop-shop for funding opportunities. When I train my faculty on how to use Pivot, it blows their mind.” - Sangita Pawar

‍

GrantForward

GrantForward simplifies the grant search process with a search engine that provides personalized recommendations across an extensive database of funding opportunities. With over 21,000 sponsors and advanced technology for accurate updates, GrantForward empowers researchers and institutions to find the proper grants quickly and efficiently.

Pros

Advanced and adaptive search filters

Researcher profiles to receive grant recommendations

Once subscribed, all members of an institution can access the platform and receive personalized funding recommendations.

Cons

No publicly listed pricing; institutions must request a custom quote based on size and research expenditures

Primarily, it caters to institutions, which may limit accessibility for individual researchers or smaller organizations without institutional support

Pricing

GrantForward offers a 30-day free trial with full access to all features for everyone within an institution. After the trial, subscription-based pricing varies by institution size, population, and annual research expenditures.

‍

“GrantForward is our university’s go-to resource in helping our investigators find research opportunities. The site is easy to navigate and the customer service has been phenomenal.” - Kristel Seth, Director, Research and Sponsored Programs

GrantSelect

GrantSelect is a user-friendly online database with a wide range of grants, awards, and fellowships, spanning areas like biomedical research, education, arts programs, and community services. Each funding opportunity record includes contact information, eligibility requirements, deadlines, and funding amounts that help nonprofits streamline their grant search.

Pros

Thorough grant information, including deadlines, funding amounts, eligibility, and URLs for more details

Ideal for nonprofit managers, program directors, and academic institutions seeking funding for various purposes

Cons

Subscription required

Lack of cost transparency for various access levels

Favors institutions, so it might be a challenge for smaller nonprofits without institutional backing

Subscriptions only available to 3-year and 4-year schools and public libraries

Pricing

GrantSelect requires an institution subscription, and pricing is not listed publicly on the organization’s website.

“GrantSelect is a powerful tool for identifying potential sponsors. With multiple prospects, you can find the best fit for any proposed project.” - GrantSelect homepage

Grant Gopher

Grant Gopher offers a user-friendly and affordable grant research database tailored to the needs of nonprofit organizations and grant writers. Customizable search filters improve accessibility to help users easily stay on top of available grants.

Pros

Grant search segmented by state, county, program, or keywords

Access to grants that are currently accepting applications

A goal of 10 volunteer hours per staff member each month to support users

Cons

The Lite plan has fewer features compared to the Pro and Pro Success Path options that come with a higher price tag

May lack some advanced tools or filters found in higher-priced competitors

Pricing

Lite: Free (basic access to the database)

Pro: $9/month (enhanced features for grant discovery)

Pro Success Path: $49/month (includes additional support and resources for grant success)

Reviews

"This is a really good service for finding grants. Better than many others I have used." - Heather Puff, PHF YMCA

How to stand out and win corporate grants: 3 quick tips

1. Find your ideal match

There are many options for available grants, but finding one that matches your mission and values matters. When you show how your work aligns with what a funder cares about, you’re way more likely to get that “yes” and showcase a mutual interest in doing good.

2. Showcase your success

It’s one thing to tell funders about your mission and cause and another to back it up with a display of the fantastic things you’ve accomplished. If you’re just starting, you can showcase your founding story, the impact you plan to make with the proper funding, and examples of community outcomes that can help a grantmaker see how their contributions will make a difference.

3. Make it personal

Before you hit “apply,” take time to understand the key decision-makers for each grant. Building relationships early helps your grant proposal feel more tailored. It allows you to speak to the person (or people) who ultimately decides if your organization is a good fit.

Frequently asked questions: Grant databases for nonprofits

What is the best free grant database? Zeffy offers the best 100% free grant database for nonprofits looking to quickly surface results and build funding for their mission without the hassle of a complicated interface. The simple search allows you to find personalized funding options based on your location, mission, and keywords to tailor results further. Start using Zeffy’s grant database for free today.

Is there a database of grants? Yes, several grant databases are available, including the options listed above. Some databases offer more in-depth searches, so it may be a good idea to explore a few before committing to the subscriptions many databases require. Explore the 9 best marketing grants for nonprofits

How do I see what grants a nonprofit has received? To see what grants a nonprofit has received, you can check public databases like GuideStar (now part of Candid), which provides financial information on nonprofits, including grant history. Grab our free walkthrough of Form 990 for nonprofits to learn more.

