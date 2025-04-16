Understanding the Costs Behind Starting a Nonprofit Organization in 2025 (+ Free Budgeting Template)

Starting a nonprofit organization means considering the financial aspects of implementing your vision. So, how much does it cost to start a nonprofit organization?
While the costs can vary, you don't necessarily need a massive investment to get started. Understanding detailed cost breakdowns and managing them efficiently can help you hit the ground running.
Below, we’ll explain the essential costs of starting a nonprofit, provide a state-by-state cost analysis, federal fees, and offer savings strategies.
State fees include the costs involved with registering an organization.
Filing articles of incorporation is a mandatory step of strategic planning to establish your nonprofit legally. Costs vary widely by state, ranging from about $50 to $500, with additional fees for expedited processing if needed.
Here is an example of incorporation costs that vary across several states:
You can learn about the incorporation process in your state through the IRS’s State Links of Exempt Organizations.
In most states, nonprofits must register before fundraising for all forms of donation solicitation, including online, in-person, and by mail. Some states even consider a "Donate" button on your website as an active solicitation, requiring registration where potential donors reside.
Charitable registration fees can range between $10 and $100 and fluctuate with fundraising totals and state-specific solicitation laws. It’s best to check with your state and understand which costs are categorized under registration fees and the deadlines you’ll need to follow to avoid stacking on additional hidden fees.
For example, Illinois has several fees that can fall into the solicitation category:
Some states require nonprofit organizations to obtain a business license or permit. In many states, nonprofits have no statewide requirement to obtain a business license, but local municipalities and counties may have their own requirements.
Business license fees typically range from $50 to hundreds of dollars, depending on the permit type. It’s best to check with your local jurisdiction to factor in this cost.
In some situations, your nonprofit organization will have to pay state-dependent fees. These include sales tax permits, annual registration, tax exemption, a gambling license, and name registration. Each of these charges depends on your state and nonprofit type.
Some examples of state-specific miscellaneous fees include:
Filing for tax-exempt status with the Internal Revenue Service and establishing your nonprofit legally are two separate steps. The filing process with federal tax exemptions varies depending on the type of 501(c) organization you want to form. Federal filing fees are also different.
Depending on your eligibility, you must typically fill out Form 1023, Form 1023-EZ, or Form 1024 and pay filing fees with the federal government.
Legal assistance costs vary, with some attorneys charging hourly rates and others offering flat fees for nonprofit setups. The complexity of your organization affects the price of paying fees along the way.
For example, hiring a nonprofit attorney can cost an hourly rate between $150 and $400. You can look for pro-bono services (some law firms offer free or reduced-cost help to nonprofits).
These additional costs help you support and keep your organization's operations running. Administrative and operational costs comprise of:
Remote work means office space isn’t always essential. This shift can reduce overhead nonprofit costs as you consider your team's needs and ideal budget.
Most nonprofits thrive with a hybrid model—using co-working office spaces for occasional meetings while primarily working remotely. Office space can cost between 20% and 30% of an overall operating budget.
A hybrid model can reduce overall operational costs and enable you to recruit volunteers when more in-person work and collaboration are needed.
Typically, staffing costs comprise 60% to 90% of the annual budget. The Better Business Bureau recommends that at least 65% of your budget go toward program expenses, including salaries.
Running a nonprofit comes with risks, like claims made during fundraising activities. To protect your organization, consider investing in nonprofit insurance.
Many nonprofits start with a Business Owner’s Policy (BOP) covering general liability, business income, and property. The average cost is $57/month or $684/year, according to Insureon. Finding the minimum price for general liability insurance will help you reduce the expense of obtaining your nonprofit status and other financial protections in an emergency.
Nonprofits often also get Directors and Officers (D&O) insurance to cover board members. D&O insurance typically costs $70/month, though it varies based on risks.
A strong marketing strategy is key to spreading the word about your cause and attracting donors, volunteers, and more.
A few tips:
A website adds credibility to your organization. With an online presence, you can make it easy for potential supporters to find you and confirm your legitimacy.
To create a website, you have a few choices.
Fundraising is key to growing your nonprofit and achieving your mission, but it comes with costs. These may include:
It is essential to plan for these expenses upfront. Your exact costs will depend on your nonprofit’s size and strategy.
While many software options charge monthly or yearly fees (often with nonprofit discounts), Zeffy is a standout option. It’s 100% free and offers all-in-one tools to maximize your impact.
Let's help you bring down the total cost to start a nonprofit organization as you look at your initial budget and determine what fees are ahead.
Effective fundraising is crucial for your new nonprofit, but most platforms charge transaction fees (credit card fees) on top of platform fees.
Zeffy offers a 100% free solution that covers all your fundraising needs:
Many online platforms provide discounted or free tools for nonprofit organizations. For example, TechSoup connects organizations with discounted software and services from Microsoft, Intuit, and Adobe to avoid costly outsourcing for tech and operational needs.
You can cut costs by sourcing office supplies and furniture from businesses that donate surplus items or shop second-hand. You can also seek in-kind donations from corporate partners.
Retaining a new donor can be more costly than retaining your existing supporters. Build relationships by sharing updates, impact stories, and branded merchandise. These efforts foster loyalty and make your supporters feel valued beyond their financial contributions.
Virtual fundraisers or events with a hybrid component are a cost-effective way to eliminate expenses like venue rentals, catering, and on-site logistics. Digital platforms often include built-in marketing and engagement tools, reducing the need for additional resources.
Plus, virtual events break down geographic barriers, allowing you to reach a global audience without significant cost increases.
Whether you’re starting your nonprofit or looking to save on the costs of running it effectively, Zeffy has your back. Si Se Puede was faced with the financial decision of choosing between entering into robotics competitions to provide students with hands-on STEM experience or paying their rent.
A switch to Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising software to cut back on the costly fees of their previous provider and see more of their donations go to the programs that matter. They were able to raise $140,622 and see a $7,031 savings without having to worry about paying transaction fees (which really adds up!).
Ready to start making an impact in your community? Learn how to start a nonprofit using these steps, plus discover how you can do it all for free with Zeffy.
Wondering how much it costs to start a nonprofit? Learn how to get up and running for free with our top tips, tools, and resources.