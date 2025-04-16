How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
Understanding the Costs Behind Starting a Nonprofit Organization in 2025 (+ Free Budgeting Template)
How to start a nonprofit

Understanding the Costs Behind Starting a Nonprofit Organization in 2025 (+ Free Budgeting Template)

April 16, 2025

Starting a nonprofit organization means considering the financial aspects of implementing your vision. So, how much does it cost to start a nonprofit organization?

While the costs can vary, you don't necessarily need a massive investment to get started. Understanding detailed cost breakdowns and managing them efficiently can help you hit the ground running. 

Below, we’ll explain the essential costs of starting a nonprofit, provide a state-by-state cost analysis, federal fees, and offer savings strategies.

Table of Contents 

Download our free budgeting template for starting a nonprofit.

How much does it cost to start a nonprofit?

1. State costs 

State fees include the costs involved with registering an organization.

Incorporation costs

Filing articles of incorporation is a mandatory step of strategic planning to establish your nonprofit legally. Costs vary widely by state, ranging from about $50 to $500, with additional fees for expedited processing if needed.

Examples of minimum cost for state filing fees

Here is an example of incorporation costs that vary across several states:

State Incorporation Fee 501(c) Application Fee Charitable Registration Fee (Minimum) Total Estimated Costs

Alabama

$200

$275 or $600

$25

$500-$825

Arizona

$40

$275 or $600

Varies

$315-$640

California

$30

$275 or $600

$50

$355-$680

Florida

$70

$275 or $600

Varies

$345-$670

Georgia

$100

$275 or $600

$35

$410-$735

Illinois

$50

$275 or $600

$15

$340-$665

Check our complete guide on how to start a nonprofit

You can learn about the incorporation process in your state through the IRS’s State Links of Exempt Organizations.

Grab our ultimate guide to nonprofit articles of incorporation (+ free template) 

Charitable solicitation fees

In most states, nonprofits must register before fundraising for all forms of donation solicitation, including online, in-person, and by mail. Some states even consider a "Donate" button on your website as an active solicitation, requiring registration where potential donors reside.

Charitable registration fees can range between $10 and $100 and fluctuate with fundraising totals and state-specific solicitation laws. It’s best to check with your state and understand which costs are categorized under registration fees and the deadlines you’ll need to follow to avoid stacking on additional hidden fees.

For example, Illinois has several fees that can fall into the solicitation category:

Learn how to start a nonprofit with no money

Business license and permit fees

Some states require nonprofit organizations to obtain a business license or permit. In many states, nonprofits have no statewide requirement to obtain a business license, but local municipalities and counties may have their own requirements. 

Business license fees typically range from $50 to hundreds of dollars, depending on the permit type.‍ It’s best to check with your local jurisdiction to factor in this cost.

Need a name for your nonprofit?
Try out the best name generators

Miscellaneous fees

In some situations, your nonprofit organization will have to pay state-dependent fees. These include sales tax permits, annual registration, tax exemption, a gambling license, and name registration. Each of these charges depends on your state and nonprofit type.‍

Some examples of state-specific miscellaneous fees include:

Raffle licenses are a common cost to consider for well-rounded fundraising.
Review a full list of raffle laws by state.

2. Costs for filing for tax-exempt status

Filing for tax-exempt status with the Internal Revenue Service and establishing your nonprofit legally are two separate steps. The filing process with federal tax exemptions varies depending on the type of 501(c) organization you want to form. Federal filing fees are also different.

Depending on your eligibility, you must typically fill out Form 1023, Form 1023-EZ, or Form 1024 and pay filing fees with the federal government.

Form Filing Fees Processing Time Key Eligibility Requirements Details

Form 1023

$600

3–6 months

No specific income/asset limits

Standard application for 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status, filed online.

Form 1023-EZ

$275

About 1 month

Gross receipts < $50,000 (next 3 years), assets < $250,000s

Simplified application for smaller nonprofits, filed online

Form 1024

$600

3–6 months

No specific income/asset limits

Standard application for 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status, filed online.

Learn how to get an EIN for your nonprofit

‍‍

3. Legal state and federal filing fees

Legal assistance costs vary, with some attorneys charging hourly rates and others offering flat fees for nonprofit setups. The complexity of your organization affects the price of paying fees along the way.

For example, hiring a nonprofit attorney can cost an hourly rate between $150 and $400. You can look for pro-bono services (some law firms offer free or reduced-cost help to nonprofits).

4. Administrative costs 

These additional costs help you support and keep your organization's operations running. Administrative and operational costs comprise of:

Office space

Remote work means office space isn’t always essential. This shift can reduce overhead nonprofit costs as you consider your team's needs and ideal budget. 

Most nonprofits thrive with a hybrid model—using co-working office spaces for occasional meetings while primarily working remotely. Office space can cost between 20% and 30% of an overall operating budget.

A hybrid model can reduce overall operational costs and enable you to recruit volunteers when more in-person work and collaboration are needed.

Is 0% Overhead for Nonprofits Possible, Fair, or Necessary?
Learn more.

Staffing and recruitment

Typically, staffing costs comprise 60% to 90% of the annual budget. The Better Business Bureau recommends that at least 65% of your budget go toward program expenses, including salaries.

Check out our comprehensive guide on nonprofit salaries!

Insurance

Running a nonprofit comes with risks, like claims made during fundraising activities. To protect your organization, consider investing in nonprofit insurance.

Many nonprofits start with a Business Owner’s Policy (BOP) covering general liability, business income, and property. The average cost is $57/month or $684/year, according to Insureon. Finding the minimum price for general liability insurance will help you reduce the expense of obtaining your nonprofit status and other financial protections in an emergency.

Nonprofits often also get Directors and Officers (D&O) insurance to cover board members. D&O insurance typically costs $70/month, though it varies based on risks.

Communications and marketing

A strong marketing strategy is key to spreading the word about your cause and attracting donors, volunteers, and more. 

A few tips:

Learn how to start a nonprofit without a big budget

Website

A website adds credibility to your organization. With an online presence, you can make it easy for potential supporters to find you and confirm your legitimacy.

To create a website, you have a few choices.

Check out the 9 best website builders for nonprofits (with free options)

5. Fundraising costs

Fundraising is key to growing your nonprofit and achieving your mission, but it comes with costs. These may include:

Find the best grants for starting your nonprofit 

It is essential to plan for these expenses upfront. Your exact costs will depend on your nonprofit’s size and strategy.

While many software options charge monthly or yearly fees (often with nonprofit discounts), Zeffy is a standout option. It’s 100% free and offers all-in-one tools to maximize your impact.

Sign up and start fundraising for free with Zeffy today

5 tips to bring down costs for nonprofits

Let's help you bring down the total cost to start a nonprofit organization as you look at your initial budget and determine what fees are ahead.

1. Use free fundraising software

Effective fundraising is crucial for your new nonprofit, but most platforms charge transaction fees (credit card fees) on top of platform fees. 

Zeffy offers a 100% free solution that covers all your fundraising needs:

Avoid the hidden fees of fundraising software

2. Leverage free resources for nonprofits

Many online platforms provide discounted or free tools for nonprofit organizations. For example, TechSoup connects organizations with discounted software and services from Microsoft, Intuit, and Adobe to avoid costly outsourcing for tech and operational needs.

Read our guide on TechSoup for more information

3. Buy second-hand and look for in-kind donations

You can cut costs by sourcing office supplies and furniture from businesses that donate surplus items or shop second-hand. You can also seek in-kind donations from corporate partners.

7 steps to get nonprofit corporate sponsorships

4. Focus on donor retention

Retaining a new donor can be more costly than retaining your existing supporters. Build relationships by sharing updates, impact stories, and branded merchandise. These efforts foster loyalty and make your supporters feel valued beyond their financial contributions.

Crucial tips for donor retention

5. Take events virtual or hybrid

Virtual fundraisers or events with a hybrid component are a cost-effective way to eliminate expenses like venue rentals, catering, and on-site logistics. Digital platforms often include built-in marketing and engagement tools, reducing the need for additional resources. 

Plus, virtual events break down geographic barriers, allowing you to reach a global audience without significant cost increases.

Grab these nonprofit ideas to boost fundraising as you get started

Cost savings success story: Si Se Puede Foundation saves $7,031 with Zeffy

Whether you’re starting your nonprofit or looking to save on the costs of running it effectively, Zeffy has your back. Si Se Puede was faced with the financial decision of choosing between entering into robotics competitions to provide students with hands-on STEM experience or paying their rent. 

A switch to Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising software to cut back on the costly fees of their previous provider and see more of their donations go to the programs that matter. They were able to raise $140,622 and see a $7,031 savings without having to worry about paying transaction fees (which really adds up!).

Get started on Zeffy to allocate funding to where you need it most.

Ready to start your nonprofit? Follow our step-by-step guide

FAQs: The cost to start a nonprofit

The average cost to start a nonprofit in the US ranges from $1000 to $3000 depending on legal expenses, federal fees, and filing fees per state.

Skip the legal fees with Zeffy

We’ve created several resources to help you choose the best guide to the nonprofit you’re hoping to create such as:

  • How to start a school
  • How to start a church
  • How to start a food bank

    • While hiring a lawyer to start a nonprofit is not mandatory, legal assistance can help meet all legal requirements. Legal fees can range from $500 to $5000, depending on the complexity of your organization and other costs associated with paying IRS fees. State fees typically vary.
    Zeffy helps you skip those additional fees as a free legal partner.

    A nonprofit founder can receive a fair salary for their work to run the organization. They must be careful while compensating because IRS fees exist if the organization overpays. The basic guidelines for compensating both executives and employees are:

  • Meet all federal, local, and state guidelines for the minimum wage.
  • Be fair, reasonable, and not excessive.
  • Remain compliant with payroll taxes.
  • Include all benefits as part of the total compensation package.

    • Contrary to popular belief, nonprofits are allowed to make a profit. The only difference is that unlike for-profit businesses, nonprofits cannot distribute their earnings to private individuals. This prohibition is because tax-exempt charitable organizations are formed to benefit the public and not private interests.

    The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

    Sign up for free
    Written by
    Camille Duboz

    Keep reading :

    How to start a nonprofit
    How to Start a Nonprofit for Free (2025)

    Ready to start making an impact in your community? Learn how to start a nonprofit using these steps, plus discover how you can do it all for free with Zeffy.

    Read more
    How to start a nonprofit
    How to Start a Nonprofit Organization with No Money (2025 Guide)

    Wondering how much it costs to start a nonprofit? Learn how to get up and running for free with our top tips, tools, and resources.

    Read more

    Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

    Sign up for free
    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

    Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

    Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

    Sign up for freeLearn more

    Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

    Get fundraising ideas

    Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

    Find your grant

    Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

    Start your nonprofit

    Ready to get started for free?

    Sign up for free
    Solutions
    Features
    COMPANY
    Fundraising Tips
    Support

    © 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

    Start fundraising
    Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
    Sign up and start fundraising for free today
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    Question
    Cost :
    $
    $$
    Effort :
    1
    23
    Fun :
    ★★

    Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

    Quick wins for you:

    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

    See our Guide for Mission Statements

    How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
    $1,715
    saved
    1
    new hire
    2500+
    finished textile projects
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Always Say Thanks
    Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.