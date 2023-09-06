Pennsylvania Raffle Laws: Are Raffles Legal? [2024]

In the United States, raffles, opportunity drawings and lotteries are governed by the individual states. Each state has its own set of definitions and raffle laws that dictate what is considered a raffle, which organizations are permitted to host a raffle, and what is required to legally host a raffle within the state.
Some states make it a bit more complicated than others, but nonprofit organizations that host ticketing events like raffles or online raffles often end up hosting more than one raffle per year and some of the biggest campaigns on Zeffy are raffles. AKA raffles raise a lot of money for the nonprofits that host them.
So, yes, the first raffle you host can be a bit time-consuming and confusing, but all the time and energy invested is ultimately worth it. Plus, raffles are a great way to mix up your fundraising campaign portfolio and, as an added bonus, they attract new donors to your nonprofit. And, of course, we’re here to help by walking you through the process of how to host a raffle and we’ve even got a few tips on how to how to make raffle tickets.
Okay, let’s get started.
Gambling exists when there is a payment of consideration or a fee or something of value for the opportunity for a prize or reward, the winner of which is determined by chance. Effectively, the three elements are:
1: Consideration
2: Chance
3: A prize or reward
Pennsylvania is fairly strict with their gambling laws and only authorizes the following forms of gambling:
As a nonprofit organization in Pennsylvania, you need to follow the rules and regulations in the Local Option Small Games of Chance Act and, sometimes the Sport Raffle Charities Act. Our main focus in this article will be on the Local Option Small Games of Chance Act.
The small games of chance law authorizes eligible non-profit organizations to host:
Pennsylvania defines an eligible organization as one of the following:
To be granted a games of chance license in Pennsylvania, your nonprofit needs to be have been working towards fulfilling its purpose for at least one year.
Any nonprofit organization that falls under the Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c) or 527 and that is licensed to sell liquor under Section 404 of the Pennsylvania Liquor Code, is considered a club under the Local Option Small Games of Chance Act.
Nonprofit organizations can apply for one of two types of raffle licenses: a regular license or a monthly license. Both licenses will allow your nonprofit to host any of the games of chance listed above including 50/50 raffles. (And, if you're hosting a raffle, Zeffy can help!)
A regular license is what Pennsylvania calls an annual license. If your nonprofit is approved, an regular/annual license is good for an entire calendar year, starting from the date it was issued. (The fee for a regular/annual license is $125.)
A monthly license is valid for, you guessed it, 30 consecutive days from the date it was issued. Your nonprofit can apply for and obtain as many monthly licenses as you want, but the licenses cannot overlap. (The fee for a monthly license is $25.)
Pennsylvania also grants Special Raffle Permits to nonprofit organizations with a regular or monthly license. A special raffle permit allows your nonprofit to conduct a raffle that exceeds the normal prize limits. (We’ll get to those in a bit.)
Your nonprofit can apply for a special raffle permit through your country.
A licensed nonprofit organization can apply for and obtain up to 10 special raffle permits per year. The total prizes awarded under all special raffle permits may not exceed $150,000 per year.
Volunteer fire, ambulance, rescue or conservation organizations may obtain up to 12 special raffle permits and award up to $250,000 in prizes.
Eligible nonprofit organizations who want to host a raffle or small game of chance need to apply for a regular/annual or monthly license at the county treasurer in their county. If your county doesn’t have a county treasurer, you can apply directly with the licensing authority.
While you cannot apply online for a small games of chance license in Pennsylvania, you can download forms, file tax returns, etc. Just visit: myPath and create or log into your account.
Yes, there are prize limits to keep in mind when hosting a raffle in Pennsylvania.
→ Check out our cheap raffle prize ideas here or get inspired by these raffle basket ideas.
A special raffle permit allows your nonprofit to conduct a raffle that exceeds the normal prize limits.
Amounts paid out in a carryover drawing are not subject to the general prize limits. (A carryover happens when there is no winner and the prize is carried over to the next daily or weekly drawing.)
When a draw is conducted that awards 100% of the gross revenue from the game or raffle, then the prize does not count against the $35,000 weekly prize limit.
→ Check out our raffle prizes ideas
Unfortunately, for now, you cannot sell any raffle tickets over the internet in Pennsylvania. We know, we think it’s a bit of an outdated rule too. But, while you can’t use Zeffy’s free event and ticketing software to sell or redeem your raffle tickets in Washington State, you can still use Zeffy to:
Pennsylvania also allows you to use the internet to:
Unlicensed raffle records must be kept for one to five years depending on your license.
In addition to using 60% of proceeds to invest in your cause, nonprofit organizations can use 40% of their proceeds to purchase games of chance equipment and to pay for license fees.
And, if you’re wondering what Pennsylvania defines as an appropriate cause (public interest purposes), well:
A nonprofit organization with revenue from a game of chance or raffle in excess of $40,000 is required to keep all small games of chance proceeds in a bank account separate from all other organization funds or accounts.
There aren’t too many more must-haves in terms of nonprofit lottery and raffle laws in Pennsylvania, however, we recommend including a few details on any promotional materials:
Pennsylvania has set a few rules and regulations regarding the sale of raffle tickets.
Although it’s not written, we do recommend that printed tickets have a detachable coupon or stub, and that both the ticket and its coupon or stub are marked with a unique and matching number.
You can purchase pre-made tickets or get inspired by our sample ticket:
→ Learn more with our guide on how to sell raffle tickets.
Yes! Fees vary depending on the type of license you’re applying for.
A licensed nonprofit organization needs to keep records to demonstrate that your nonprofit organization is properly following all of Pennsylvania’s rules and regulations.
A licensed eligible organization must retain its records for at least two years. A club licensee must keep its records for at least five years.
A licensed nonprofit organization must also maintain records relating to the printing or purchase of materials to be used for raffles and daily and weekly drawings. Records should include an invoice or receipt from the place of purchase that shows the cost and number or amount of the materials purchased.
The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement has record-keeping tools on its website to help your nonprofit keep proper records.
→ Host your next raffle event with Zeffy free raffle platform!
1. Pennsylvania Department of Revenue: REV-1750 Small Games of Chance Overview.
2. Requirements to Have a Raffle in Pennsylvania.
3. 50-50 Raffles Are Legal In Pa. After Overhaul Of 'Games Of Chance' Law.
4. State Law Keeps Non-Profits From Selling Raffle Tickets Online In Cashless Society.
Check out the 501c3 raffle rules and regulations of your state. Learn how to hold your nonprofit raffle legally.