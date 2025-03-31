How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
Nonprofit Risk Management: Manage Uncertainty Confidently with Our Guide + Checklist
Nonprofit guides

Nonprofit Risk Management: Manage Uncertainty Confidently with Our Guide + Checklist

March 31, 2025

Every nonprofit organization faces risks that can disrupt its work, such as financial mismanagement, compliance issues, or unexpected crises. These disruptions can dent your mission and impact your reputation without a proper risk management plan.

Effective nonprofit risk management helps you identify, assess, and control risks to protect your organization and guard its missions. 

In this guide, we will provide practical steps to manage risks smartly so your nonprofit can stay resilient to all obstructions.

Table of contents:

The importance of risk management for nonprofits

4 elements of an effective nonprofit risk management strategy

7 common types of nonprofit risks to avoid

Download our free risk management checklist for nonprofits

6 popular nonprofit risk management tools for 2025

Final thoughts on nonprofit risk management

FAQs on nonprofit risk management strategy

The importance of risk management for nonprofits

Strategic risk management forms the backbone of sustainable nonprofit operations, enabling organizations to fulfill their missions while protecting their resources, reputation, and relationships.

A well-designed risk management approach doesn't just prevent problems—it creates opportunities for growth and innovation.

Key benefits of effective risk management include:

These benefits create a stronger foundation for your nonprofit's long-term success and community impact.

4 best practices of an effective nonprofit risk management strategy

1. Identifying risks

The first step in building a risk management strategy for your nonprofit is identifying concerns specific to your organization. Analyze every aspect of your operations to pinpoint vulnerable areas.

The leadership team, staff, and board members can offer insights into critical and recurring risks. With their help, review your nonprofit’s activities, finances, and programs to spot risks. For example, look for gaps in processes, such as donor solicitation, donor management, and event organization.

Reviewing past incidents can help predict future vulnerabilities more accurately. Seek regular feedback from stakeholders like volunteers, donors, and community members.

2. Assessing, analyzing, and prioritizing risks

Use tools such as a nonprofit risk assessment matrix to decide which risks to handle first. Two simple questions help you prioritize management: 

More likely and severe risks – like data breaches exposing sensitive donor information – should be addressed immediately. Others of lesser probability or impact, such as delays in social media posting, can simply be monitored and addressed as they occur.

Think about the inherent risks of your nonprofit organization, too. For example, if your nonprofit depends on one large donor for most of its funding, the risks associated with losing that donor loom large. Address such concerns on priority to prevent rippling impacts on volunteer morale, mission promises, and donor trust.

3. Risk mitigation and control

Once nonprofits know which risks to focus on, the next step is to manage and reduce them by coordinating with the team and deciding on a comprehensive risk management strategy. 

Start by planning whether the concern is organization-wide or if specific teams can resolve it. Set up SOPs (standard operating procedures) highlighting the role and timeline for each member involved in the risk management process. 

Next, the procedures for internal controls to protect finances and operations should be put down. For example, having two people approve large expenses can prevent fraud. Supplement your team's efforts with secure nonprofit accounting software to protect donor information and track financial transactions more accurately.

Consider conducting third-party audits to ensure legal compliance for tax-exempt status and to avoid fines.

4. Monitoring and reviewing risks

Regularly checking the efficiency of your risk management strategies helps you evolve your plans as you grow and take up new initiatives. To stay ahead of potential risks and adapt to the changing nonprofit trends, connect frequently with your risk management team and check performance analytics.

Self-evaluations also help understand the impact of current policies and alert you to any gaps before they become major issues. 

For example, reviewing financial processes and data security practices can show if your privacy encryptions are strengthening. Simpler risks like skill gaps in the team and their impacts can also be mitigated through regular reviews.

7 common types of nonprofit risks to avoid

1. Data breaches and cybersecurity risks

Nonprofits often store sensitive donor information, making them a target for cyberattacks. 

As reliance on digital platforms grows, risks like phishing and ransomware can lead to donor data leaks and transaction fraud. Investing in a secure system and regular training for your team can help prevent these issues.

2. Financial instability

Economic downturns or shifts in donor priorities can reduce funding. Nonprofits that depend on limited funding sources, such as a single grant or a few major donors, are especially vulnerable. A diversified funding strategy is essential to manage this financial risk.

Read our blog on 10 amazing ways to diversify your nonprofit’s revenue stream

3. Legal and compliance risks

Changing laws and stricter regulations pose challenges for nonprofits, especially regarding tax-exempt status or reporting requirements. Failing to comply can result in fines, loss of status, and breach of donor faith. Regular legal reviews ensure nonprofits stay compliant.

Get a practical checklist to keep your nonprofit compliant and avoid legal issues

4. Human resource challenges

Due to competition with for-profit businesses, attracting and retaining skilled employees has become harder for nonprofits. High turnover, poor training, and staff burnout can make it harder for nonprofits to operate. 

Consider offering fair benefits and self-paced training programs to reduce these employee discomforts and keep teams strong.

5. Reputational damage

Errors like miscommunication, the use of discriminatory terms, and the addition of hidden charges on donations can dent your nonprofit’s reputation and weaken donor relations. Strong donor communication strategies and clear internal policies can help manage and reduce these risks.

6. Strategic risks in technology adoption

Technology can improve how nonprofits work, but using outdated tools or implementing new systems poorly can cause more harm than benefit. Providing training and ensuring new tools are secure and work smoothly can avoid these problems.

Learn how AI is reshaping fundraising with personalized journeys and real-time optimization

7. Climate-related risks

Natural disasters and climate change create challenges for nonprofits, especially those working in disaster relief or high-risk areas. Create contingency plans, arrange additional resources, train a backup team to avoid losses, and lastly, strengthen your team’s stress management capabilities regularly.

Download our free risk management checklist for nonprofits

Downloadable nonprofit risk management checklist - Coming Soon!

6 popular nonprofit risk management tools for 2025

  1. RiskWatch
  2. LogicManager
  3. Ostendio
  4. ZenGRC
  5. Resolver
  6. Riskonnect

1. RiskWatch

Using automation, RiskWatch improves the speed and accuracy of risk assessments and documentation. Its real-time dashboards help you track all activities and get early alerts for potential financial or engagement risks.

2. LogicManager

LogicManager is designed to track and manage all kinds of financial risks across your organization. It lets you gather all your risk-related data in one place and helps you stay prepared for audits or unexpected challenges.

3. Ostendio

Ostendio offers an integrated security and risk management platform designed to strengthen business operations and supply chains. It enables organizations to build, operate, and showcase their entire security program on a single platform. Some features include real-time compliance task management, vendor risk assessments, and collaborative audit capabilities. 

4. ZenGRC

ZenGRC protects nonprofits from legal risks by providing them with a central platform to track compliance with NPO laws. It organizes important documents, monitors tasks to ensure nothing is missed, and simplifies audits by keeping everything in one place. 

5. Resolver

Resolver provides a comprehensive risk intelligence platform that gathers all risk data, analyzes it in context, and details the true business impact of each risk. It allows collaboration across the enterprise for teams to understand their risks and control effectiveness fully. 

6. Riskonnect

Riskonnect offers a unified platform to manage risk and compliance across an organization. It provides real-time data and analytics, enabling businesses to make informed decisions quickly. The platform offers risk visibility, streamlined compliance, and reporting tools to track progress and identify trends.

Final thoughts on nonprofit risk management

Managing risks is essential for nonprofits to protect their mission, resources, and reputation. 

While it’s impossible to eliminate every risk, having a clear strategy ensures you can handle challenges effectively and stay focused on your goals. Regular reviews, clear policies, and a proactive approach help organizations stay ahead of emerging challenges.

Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform can support your efforts by securely handling donor payments and protecting sensitive data. By using trusted solutions, your nonprofit can stay focused on making a difference while minimizing potential risks.

Sign up for Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

FAQs on nonprofit risk management strategy

One big risk nonprofits sometimes miss is losing important information when staff or key volunteers leave. It can be hard to keep things running smoothly if they don't have clear records of how things work, like processes, programs, and policies.

To avoid this, nonprofits should update their internal manuals regularly and have plans in place for when someone leaves. By doing this, your nonprofit can keep things consistent and high-quality even with changes.

Misinformation about a nonprofit can spread quickly and hurt its reputation. To stop this, nonprofits need to watch what is being said about them online and correct any wrong information immediately.

They should have a plan in place for when people misunderstand or say things that aren't true. This plan includes choosing a person to talk to the public and making sure the messages shared are clear and consistent.

When a leader in a nonprofit leaves suddenly, it can cause problems with how things are run. To protect against this, nonprofits should have a plan for what happens when someone in charge leaves.

This plan should include clear steps for the transition, like training other team members to take on the leader's duties while a new leader is found. This helps keep the nonprofit running smoothly and reduces the risk of confusion during the change.

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
Camille Duboz

Keep reading :

Nonprofit software
Top 18 Nonprofit Management Software Solutions

Find the best nonprofit management software solutions for 2024. Enhance your organization's efficiency and effectiveness with these 18 top-rated platforms.

Read more
Nonprofit software
Donor Management Software: 8 Best Options for Small Nonprofits in 2025

Compare the top donor management software options for small nonprofits — including Zeffy, Kindful, Classy, and more — and find the best free platform for your nonprofit.

Read more
Nonprofit software
7 Best Grant Management Software Solutions for Nonprofits in 2024

Discover the top 7 grant management tools that help nonprofits track applications, manage budgets, and ensure compliance with funding requirements.

Read more

Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

Sign up for free
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

Sign up for freeLearn more

Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

Get fundraising ideas

Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

Find your grant

Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

Start your nonprofit

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.